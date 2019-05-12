The Red Sox are preparing a bid to host the 2029 MLB All-Star Game

It’s probably not going to happen any time soon, but the Red Sox are preparing a bid to bring the All-Star Game back to Fenway Park for the first time since 1999.

Team president Sam Kennedy is gathering information about MLB’s process for obtaining the game and will work with local officials about putting together a proposal.

The game will be played in Cleveland this year and at Dodger Stadium in 2020. The only other park selected after that is Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for 2026 as part of the celebration of America’s 250th birthday. The Sox are hoping to host the game in 2029 to mark the 30th anniversary of the last time. But they’re flexible on the year.