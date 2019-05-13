Morning sports update: Donald Trump took note of the Red Sox’ success since they visited the White House

The Bruins dominated the Hurricanes up and down the TD Garden ice Sunday afternoon for a 6-2 Mother’s Day victory in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Tuukka Rask made 21 saves on 23 shots against and held the Hurricanes without a goal until midway through the third period. You can watch the full highlights here. Game 3 is Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Raleigh.

The Red Sox own a five-game winning streak after finishing off a weekend sweep of the Mariners. President Donald Trump took notice of the timing of the team’s best performances yet this season:

The president contends that visiting the White House is now the opposite of the Sports Illustrated cover curse.

Has anyone noticed that all the Boston @RedSox have done is WIN since coming to the White House! Others also have done very well. The White House visit is becoming the opposite of being on the cover of Sports Illustrated! By the way, the Boston players were GREAT guys! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019

Michael Chavis continued his hot streak by hitting five RBIs on Sunday, powering the Sox to an 11-2 win. The Red Sox received five innings on the mound from starter Hector Velazquez before Alex Cora handed the ball over to Marcus Walden and Josh Smith to pitch two innings each. J.D. Martinez hit his sixth home run of the season.

"Happy Mother's Day, Mom! I got you 5 RBI!" – Michael Chavis probably pic.twitter.com/K98wWP6qqm — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 12, 2019

The Red Sox now sit just three games behind the Rays for the AL East lead. They outscored the Mariners 34-8 over the three-game series, are in the midst of their longest winning streak so far this season, and own a 16-6 record over their last 22 games.

Hurricanes captain Justin Williams had an… interesting response to losing Game 2 to the Bruins:

The Hurricanes will definitely want that taste out of their mouths before Game 3.

Justin Williams: "Sometimes you’ve got to eat a poop sandwich. It doesn’t taste good, and you have to chew on it for a little bit, and we’ll have to do it for a couple days and get the taste out of our mouths next game.” — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 12, 2019

Williams and Brad Marchand had a confrontation mid-ice in the second period that resulted in Williams receiving a penalty. Marchand appeared to usher his opponent to the penalty box after the penalty was assessed.

Brad Marchand pesters Justin Williams into a penalty — then signals the Carolina captain to the box. pic.twitter.com/0OPveb224V — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 12, 2019

“I just needed my foot in the door, and they let me in the whole house.” Patriots players David Andrews, Brandon Bolden, and James Develin offered perspective on what it’s like to be a rookie undrafted free agent:

The Patriots say the team has featured a rookie undrafted free agent make the initial 53-man roster in 15 straight seasons. Bill Belichick added at least 10 undrafted rookies to the roster after the NFL Draft in April.

It's not about the call, it's about what happens next.#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/nSadR2vQgl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 13, 2019

Daily highlight: Kawhi Leonard’s game-winning, buzzer-beating shot to send the Toronto Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 is as dramatic as it gets. Incredibly, the play was the first game-winning buzzer beater in a Game 7 in NBA history.

The Raptors advance to meet the Milwaukee Bucks, who eliminated the Celtics in round two, in the next round.

On this day: Red Sox center fielder Fred Lynn hit for the cycle at Fenway Park in a 10-5 win over the Minnesota Twins on May 13, 1980. Lynn hit a double in the first inning, a two-run home run in the fourth, hit Jerry Remy home with a single in the sixth inning, and earned the cycle in the eighth inning with a triple to center field.

“I’m glad it wasn’t a homer,” Lynn said after the game, according to the Boston Globe‘s archives. “I’d much rather have a triple in that situation, anyway. I knew what was going on. I knew I never had the cycle and this might be a chance for it. We outfielders have a lot of time to think out there.”

Bob Watson was the last Red Sox player to hit for the cycle before Lynn, and Dwight Evans would become the next Sox batter to achieve the feat on June 28, 1984.