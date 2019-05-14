A Colorado like you remember — all hit, little pitch — arrives at Fenway on Tuesday

The Rockies are crushing the ball after an exceeding slow start to the year, like another team you know.

Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story, and Nolan Arenado power the Colorado lineup.
Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story, and Nolan Arenado power the Colorado lineup. –AP Photo
By
May 14, 2019

COMMENTARY

“It’s a big plus for marketing, fan interest and TV ratings in Boston,” Red Sox general manager Dan Duquette told the Globe on Jan. 17, 1996, the day before Major League Baseball owners voted unanimously to begin interleague play in the 1997 season. “It gives an opportunity for the fans in Boston to see the top players in the NL East.”

That was a big deal then, back when Boston.com answered questions like “What’s a ‘Keyword?’” and ran an online betting parlor. As we begin a 23rd season of interleague play at Fenway Park, it simply isn’t, though Colorado offers a matchup with more intrigue than the average one.

Advertisement

For those of us without a Yanks-Mets, a Dodgers-Angels, a Giants-A’s, or a Sox-Cubs, interleague’s lacking for intrigue these days, though around here it’s at least a boon for the Red Sox — they’re 60-23 (.723!) the last four-plus years. We can argue about the point when the novelty truly wore off, but it seems pretty clear to me: 2013, when Houston shifted to the AL to give both leagues 15 teams and force interleague series to be interspersed throughout the year.

Yet despite that, there have been a number of Red Sox moments that stick in my brain, at least in part, because they were interleague games. The Trot Nixon grand slam in Philadelphia, when the Sox scored six in the ninth to win in the midst of one of Manny Ramirez’s “questionable absences.” The 14-run first inning and 25-8 win against the 2003 Marlins, who’d somewhat inexplicably win the World Series that year. (That clip’s got Sean McDonough and the Coke bottles on the Monster … what a time it was to be alive.)

Rick Porcello’s 3-run double off Max Scherzer. Daniel Nava’s debut pitch grand slam. Daisuke Matsuzaka’s near no-hitter. Two Josh Beckett home runs. (An alarming number of these in Philadelphia, as it happens.)

Advertisement

And, in a topical turn, the greatest Dustin Pedroia night we ever got. June 24, 2010: A 5-for-5, 3-homer (including a 10th-inning game winner) masterpiece against the Rockies at Coors Field. The next night, Pedroia broke his foot, the first extended injury absence in a career that will ultimately be defined by them.

There’ve been two triennial meetings with Colorado since then, but this will be the first since 2007 where Colorado poses a threat. The Rockies’ season mirrors Boston’s in a lot of ways. Coming off a playoff berth, Colorado opened 3-12, the Mile High club averaging fewer than three runs per game to open the year. All-World third baseman Nolan Arenado finally homered the next day, in which young ace German Marquez nearly no-hit San Francisco, and the climb was underway.

Buy Tickets

The Rox have won 16 of 25, with Arenado (1.171 OPS, 10 homers during the run), Charlie Blackmon (1.135, 20 extra-base hits), and Trevor Story (.904) doing exactly what you’d expect from the top of the Colorado lineup. David Dahl is building off a hot September as well, making hard contact when he finds it and striking out in close to a third of his plate appearances when he doesn’t. Watching the resurgent Chris Sale take them on Tuesday night for the first time in any of their careers figures to be must-see TV, with Colorado lefty Kyle Freeland — who has an 8.47 ERA in his last three starts, allowing six homers — perhaps a remedy both for Boston’s problems with southpaws and Sale’s continued lack of run support.

The Colorado pitching staff, while we’re on the subject, is also what you’d expect. Outside of the on-the-rise Marquez, whom the Sox get on Wednesday and who only has a 5.30 ERA (23 hits in 18 2/3 innings) in his last three starts, the numbers are ugly — the fifth-worst batting average and slugging allowed this season, fourth-worst ERA at 5.06, third-worst hard-hit rate, second-worst reliever strikeout rate.

Advertisement

They don’t figure to be near the test that the Astros will pose this weekend, especially considering the baggage Houston carries from October’s ALCS, but Colorado features multiple superstars making a rare appearance in Boston.

It’s the sort of midweek matchup that’d get 1996 Dan Duquette’s blood pumping, at the very least.

TOPICS: Red Sox Commentary
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Chris Sale simply latest whose greatness didn't get a 'W' May 16, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Boston Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk (48) and goalie Tuukka Rask, of Finland, defend against Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Williams (14) during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference final series in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Boston won 2-1. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Bruins
'He's always given us a chance to win' May 16, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Jamie Collins
Patriots
3 things to know about Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins May 16, 2019 | 7:38 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Here's everything we know Tom Brady has been up to this offseason May 16, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Boston Red Sox Michael Chavis
Red Sox
Michael Chavis lifts Red Sox over Rockies 6-5 in 10 innings May 16, 2019 | 12:13 AM
Mike Gillislee, Darron Lee
NFL
Jets acting GM Adam Gase trades linebacker Darron Lee to Chiefs May 15, 2019 | 10:42 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics playoffs 2019
Celtics
What experts are saying about Kyrie Irving’s NBA future May 15, 2019 | 9:04 PM
Miguel Andujar
MLB
Yankees third baseman Miguel Andújar to have season-ending shoulder surgery May 15, 2019 | 8:48 PM
Carolina's Justin Williams tries to knock in the rebound past Tuukka Rask during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Bruins
What the Bruins are doing to frustrate Hurricanes captain Justin Williams May 15, 2019 | 8:19 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Should Chris Sale have been left in to go for 20 strikeouts? May 15, 2019 | 7:55 PM
Jamie Collins
Patriots
Patriots sign linebacker Jamie Collins May 15, 2019 | 7:54 PM
N'Keal Harry Arizona State NFL Draft
Patriots
Patriots sign 1st-round draft pick N'Keal Harry May 15, 2019 | 7:05 PM
Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
'We’re all annoyed and upset and disappointed' May 15, 2019 | 6:15 PM
Celtic draft predictions, Chuma Okeke
Celtics
5 early mocks projecting the Celtics' picks for the 2019 NBA Draft May 15, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Chris Wagner
Bruins
Bruins forward Chris Wagner to miss Game 4 May 15, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Jets General Manager Head Coach Adam Gase
NFL
Jets fire general manager Mike Maccagnan, name head coach Adam Gase acting GM May 15, 2019 | 1:24 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Chris Sale's masterpiece signals a return to form for the Red Sox' ace May 15, 2019 | 12:04 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo driving against Aron Baynes.
Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo took a parting shot at the Celtics May 15, 2019 | 10:10 AM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays MLB
MLB
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. broke a Danny Ainge record with his first Blue Jays home run May 15, 2019 | 8:52 AM
Stephen Curry Warriors Trail Blazers NBA
NBA
Stephen Curry and the Warriors take Game 1 of Western Conference finals from the Trail Blazers May 15, 2019 | 8:25 AM
Brad Marchand Patrice Bergeron Bruins
Bruins
'I feel like we really have each other's backs' May 15, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Zion Williamson NBA Draft Lottery
NBA
As Anthony Davis crisis lingers, Pelicans land No. 1 pick in the Zion Williamson draft May 15, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Chris Sale Red Sox Rockies MLB
Red Sox
Chris Sale’s 17 strikeouts spoiled by extra-inning Rockies comeback May 15, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Tuukka Rask made 35 saves for the Bruins in Game 3.
Bruins
What we learned from the Bruins' Game 3 win over the Hurricanes May 15, 2019 | 6:57 AM
Brad Marchand Bruins Hurricanes NHL
Bruins
Video: Watch all the goals in the Bruins' Game 3 win over Carolina May 15, 2019 | 6:47 AM
Rod Brind'Amour
Bruins
What the Hurricanes had to say after falling behind 0-3 in their series against the Bruins May 15, 2019 | 12:45 AM
Bunch of Jerks Hurricanes
Bruins
'I don’t wear earplugs during the regular season, but now I have to' May 14, 2019 | 9:53 PM
Tiger Woods at the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship in Norton.
Golf
Tiger Woods named in lawsuit after restaurant employee dies in car crash May 14, 2019 | 9:46 PM
Zion
Celtics
Celtics to pick No. 14 in 2019 NBA Draft May 14, 2019 | 8:52 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Red Sox give up on Dustin Pedroia? May 14, 2019 | 4:31 PM