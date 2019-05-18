Astros start fast, beat Red Sox 7-3 for 10th straight win

Houston matches its best start in franchise history.

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers (11) tags out Houston Astros' Max Stassi in a rundown after a line-out by Alex Bregman during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) –The Associated Press
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
May 18, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros are sending an early message to the rest of baseball.

They’re playing and sounding like they’re the best.

Tyler White’s two-run double capped a five-run first inning, Josh Reddick hit a solo homer and the Astros kept rolling, beating the Boston Red Sox 7-3 Saturday night for their 10th straight victory.

“I feel like this is the team to beat,” Reddick said. “We have the target on us, even though we didn’t make it all the way last year.”

Michael Brantley had three hits and an RBI for Houston (31-15), which matched the best start in franchise history — along with the 2017 World Series winning team — after 46 games. It’s the Astros’ second 10-game streak this season.

Advertisement

“We want to keep winning as many games as we can,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch said. “Obviously, it’s a huge accomplishment. These guys out here, they’re playing hard, they’re playing well, we’re playing good defense, we’re pitching, we’re hitting. When we play all facets like that, we have a chance to win every night.”

Christian Vázquez hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who had won six of eight.

The Astros can complete a three-game series sweep Sunday when they send left-hander Wade Miley against Boston ace Chris Sale.

It’s the first meeting between the teams since the Red Sox ousted Houston in last fall’s American League Championship series en route to their World Series title.

Josh James (1-0) got the victory with three innings of hitless relief after starter Corbin Martin went four, giving up three runs, two earned, in his second major league start.

Boston spot starter Hector Velázquez (1-3) retired just one batter, giving up five runs and three hits with two walks and had a spattering of boos cascading down as he walked off.

“I made a couple of mistakes and tried to battle through it. I just couldn’t,” he said through a translator.

George Springer opened the game with a triple off the center-field wall, just over a leaping bid by Jackie Bradley Jr. on the first pitch. Brantley made it 1-0 with an RBI double over the head of right fielder Mookie Betts’ leap at the shorter bullpen wall before Reddick’s sacrifice fly.

Yuli Gurriel’s bloop single made it 3-0 and chased Velázquez. White then hit reliever Colten Brewer’s first pitch down the right-field line for a two-run double.

“That’s what they do,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “They battle with two strikes and they put good swings with two strikes. It was a bad one today.”

Monster May

After losing their first two games this month, the Astros have won 13 of 14 and closed in on the longest winning streak in franchise history of 12, accomplished in 1999 and 2004.

Time lapse

The first inning lasted 44 minutes. After Houston’s big start, Boston loaded the bases on consecutive two-out walks and scored one run on Max Stassi’s passed ball before Rafael Devers lined to left.

Interesting to hear

Red Sox LF Andrew Benintendi’s walk-up song is ‘Houston, We Got a Problem’ by country music star Luke Combs.

Trainer’s room

Astros: Manager A.J. Hinch said he’d like to stay away from INF Aledmys Diaz, who exited Friday with left hamstring discomfort, for the rest of this series. “He’s not going to play unless it’s a huge emergency of some sort,” Hinch said. “Luckily, the diagnosis is very mild.” . Despite not being in the lineup, C Robinson Chirinos was fine after being shaken up by a foul tip late in Friday’s win. “It’s predetermined that he was going to sit,” Hinch said. . 2B Jose Altuve (Injured List, strained left hamstring) worked out on the field.

Advertisement

Red Sox: Both utility player Brock Holt (IL, scratched right eye) and 2B Dustin Pedroia (soreness left knee) continued their rehab assignments with Triple-A Pawtucket. Manager Alex Cora said Holt was scheduled to play second Saturday and Sunday with Pedroia the DH both days.

Up next

Astros: Hinch shuffled his rotation and said Miley (4-2, 3.51 ERA) would start the series finale with RHP Brad Peacock being pushed to Monday.

Red Sox: LHP Sale (1-5, 4.24) looks to continue his stellar turnaround after a rough start this season. In his last outing, he became the first pitcher in major league history to strike out 17 in only seven innings and also the first ever with three or fewer hits, strike out at least 14 without allowing a walk in consecutive starts.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Former Patriots defensive lineman Chris Long is likely retiring from football.
NFL
It looks like former Patriot Chris Long is retiring from the NFL May 18, 2019 | 10:03 PM
Bodexpress runs in the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race without John Velazquez at Pimlico race course.
Sports News
Jockey-less horse steals the show at the Preakness May 18, 2019 | 8:32 PM
Xander Bogaerts, right, reacts beside Max Stassi after being called out on strikes during the fifth inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox-Astros has grown into quite a rivalry May 18, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Boston College's Kate Taylor celebrates her goal Saturday.
College Sports
BC women top Princeton to reach third straight Final Four May 18, 2019 | 7:07 PM
4-14-19: Boston, MA: Red Sox starting pitcher David Price threw seven scoreless innings in the game. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Baltimore Orioles in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Red Sox
David Price will return to rotation Monday May 18, 2019 | 6:14 PM
Montreal Impact's Ignacio Piatti, left, shields the ball from New England Revolution's Brandon Bye (15) during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Soccer
Revolution, Impact finish in 0-0 draw in Montreal May 18, 2019 | 5:34 PM
Red Sox
Meadows HR in 11th, Rays top Yanks 2-1, back into 1st place May 18, 2019 | 5:01 PM
Don Sweeney's success in building the 2018-19 Bruins didn't happen overnight.
Bruins
How Don Sweeney built the Bruins into a Stanley Cup finalist May 18, 2019 | 3:32 PM
Zdeno Chara Bruins
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Why the Patriots may be getting a call May 18, 2019 | 1:05 PM
5-12-19: Boston, MA.: The Bruins Matt Grzelcyk (center) is all smiles as he celebrates his second period power play goal, his second tally of the game, that gave Boston a 4-0 lead. Teammates Charlie Coyle (left) and David Krejci (right) are with him. The Boston Bruins hosted the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Two of the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals NHL playoff series at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Bruins
Here's how much it will cost you to attend the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden May 18, 2019 | 10:41 AM
Byron Cowart of Maryland
Patriots
Byron Cowart's journey from No. 1 recruit to forgotten 5th-round pick could make him a perfect Patriot May 18, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Hope Solo
Soccer
Hope Solo: Moving on after both success and controversy May 17, 2019 | 11:45 PM
George Springer
Red Sox
Astros top Red Sox for 9th straight win May 17, 2019 | 10:42 PM
Kevin Durant walks away from referee Ken Mauer during the first half of Game 5 against the Houston Rockets.
NBA
Warriors remain optimistic Durant will return in postseason May 17, 2019 | 6:25 PM
Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans can apply for reinstatement in 2021.
NBA
NBA bans Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans for violating league anti-drug policy May 17, 2019 | 6:14 PM
Boston Red Sox Michael Chavis
Red Sox
Why Red Sox rookie Michael Chavis tweets "11:11" so often May 17, 2019 | 4:45 PM
Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues tends goal against Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who do you want the Bruins to play in the Stanley Cup Final? May 17, 2019 | 4:37 PM
killington may
Skiing
It's mid-May and people are still skiing at this Vermont resort May 17, 2019 | 3:31 PM
Boston-05/12/19 The Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes - Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Charlie McAvoy congratulates Tuukka Rask (left) at the end of the game as a line forms as Bruins congratulate one another. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
We don’t know when the Stanley Cup Final will start, but here are the variables May 17, 2019 | 2:23 PM
WEEI Radio
Media
WEEI hires Andy Hart in digital role May 17, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Tuukka Rask Tim Thomas Boston Bruins
Bruins
How Tuukka Rask's recent play compares to Tim Thomas in 2011 May 17, 2019 | 12:48 PM
Ryan Brasier Red Sox MLB
MLB
As bullpen workloads increase, MLB teams are struggling to find relief May 17, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Zdeno Chara Bruins Hurricanes NHL
Bruins
Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour paid respect to Zdeno Chara in the handshake line May 17, 2019 | 10:49 AM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
NBA insider thinks Kyrie Irving will return to Celtics, is 'playing all of you guys right now' May 17, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Bruins Charlie McAvoy NHL Playoffs
Bruins
Charlie McAvoy and the Bruins re-created Tom Brady's famous AFC Championship Instagram post May 17, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors
NBA
Kevin Durant to miss Games 3, 4 of Western Conference finals May 17, 2019 | 8:13 AM
Tuukka Rask John Moore NHL Bruins
Bruins
What the Bruins said after sweeping the Hurricanes May 17, 2019 | 7:55 AM
Houston Astros
Red Sox
Red Sox-Astros is baseball's best rivalry of the moment May 17, 2019 | 7:54 AM
Joe Thornton San Jose Sharks NHL
Bruins
What the Bruins are up against in the Stanley Cup Final May 17, 2019 | 7:32 AM
Boston Bruins Eastern Conference Final
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' sweep of the Hurricanes May 17, 2019 | 7:07 AM