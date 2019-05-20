‘We had two bad innings’: What we learned from the Red Sox-Astros series

Boston played an excellent series against a great team, but still almost ended up back at .500 for the year.

Xander Bogaerts, Michael Chavis, and Rafael Devers celebrate Sunday with Brandon Workman after his first MLB save.
Xander Bogaerts, Michael Chavis, and Rafael Devers celebrate Sunday with Brandon Workman after his first MLB save. –Kathryn Riley/Getty Images
By
7:46 AM

COMMENTARY

On Friday night, it was the eighth. On Saturday, it was the first. They weren’t the only issues that cost the Red Sox this weekend, even if manager Alex Cora forwarded the “We had two bad innings and we lose the series” theory on Sunday afternoon, but two blips were at the very least the catalyst to a successful Houston Astros visit to Fenway Park for those in orange and blue.

“I just made a bad decision, put him in a bad spot, and we paid the price,” said Cora after Friday’s 3-1 loss, referring to sending Rick Porcello out for the eighth after seven shutout innings and 91 pitches.

Advertisement

“Listen, man. That team can put up runs,” said shortstop Xander Bogaerts after Saturday’s 7-3 defeat, Boston never recovering after five of the first six Houston hitters scored against Hector Velazquez. “They’re the hottest team right now in baseball.”

And the hottest team in baseball, the one that’s 6.5 games better than the Red Sox and already the owner of two 10-game win streaks, offered a reminder to anyone that needed it that this recovery from 2-8 isn’t going to be of the snap-your-fingers variety.

Just because a core that won 108 games a year ago ripped off 14 wins in 19 games doesn’t mean the sea’s about to part. It’s a thin line between wins and losses at the highest level, and the Red Sox still are dealing with the degree of difficulty they set up for themselves those first few weeks.

“This series is going to make that statement a little bit truer when we can come here and hopefully sweep them tomorrow and make a bigger statement,” said Josh Reddick on Saturday, who still had a point even after Boston won 4-3 on Sunday. “I feel like this is the team to beat with us, and we have a target on our back even though we didn’t make it all the way last year. I feel like other teams think that as well, because they see how dangerous we really are.”

Advertisement

They are incredibly dangerous, without an out in their lineup at the moment beyond the Yuli Gurriel/Tyler White grotesque at first base. Getting to play them six times in a 10-day stretch, to begin a 34-games-in-34-days stretch, is either a blessing of a challenge for the Red Sox or a curse of the schedule makers depending on your personal preference.

Either way, they’re a measuring stick and a useful tether, though one that shouldn’t be overblown. Last season, the Red Sox barely won the regular-season series with the Yankees squad they steamrolled in the Division Series, and lost the regular-season series to the Astros side they steamrolled to win the pennant. Facing a smoldering team in late May beats the heck out of facing one in late October.

Buy Tickets

They’re also a reminder of how much thinner 2-8 made the margin of error. For as good as the Red Sox have played of late, for as dangerous as they are, a loss on Sunday would’ve left them with the same record, 23-23, as Bobby Valentine’s Titanic of a squad in 2012 had. That team won 14 out of 19 at one point, then 11 of 15 about a month later. Teams can get rocket hot, even teams without a single starting pitcher that musters an ERA of 4.50 over a full season.

This remains a long climb, though even in losing a home series, there’s so much to like with this team.

Michael Chavis is an obvious one, his story feeling almost too good to be true. Increasingly, I prefer the bullpen, which continues to just quietly get the job done more often than not. Marcus Walden finally was elevated to a big spot on Sunday, and got five outs from four batters. Nine straight scoreless outings for Matt Barnes. An 0.93 WHIP for Brandon Workman, who’s had two bad appearances out of 23.

Advertisement

They will need help, as all bullpens eventually do. (The fall this month of Ryan Brasier, giving up a .385 on-base in his last six appearances, puts a fine point on it.) Time will tell whether this closing shuffle, with Barnes’s 18 appearances split just about equally between the seventh (4 times), eighth (7), and ninth (7), and Brandon Workman on Sunday becoming the fourth pitcher with a save, keeps working. To date, however, they’ve been a top-10 group, and Friday night was just the third time in 19 games this season they lost a game they led entering the seventh.

Toronto comes next, with David Price returning on Monday and Eduardo Rodriguez — who was better than his final line last time out — lining up against Marcus Stroman, who’s pitching well (2.95 ERA in 10 starts) and would love to make a loud statement against the world champs.

It’s a letdown after two series against playoff competition, with Houston/Cleveland/New York to follow, but 2-8 means there can’t be steps back. The Red Sox don’t seem like the bunch who would, well adjusted to the vagaries of a baseball season (like questionable strike zones) and well aware where they stand.

It’s coming together, but Houston reminded it’s a long process. And, after 2-8, a particularly relentless one.

TOPICS: Red Sox Commentary
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors NBA
NBA
Kawhi Leonard, Raptors outlast Bucks 118-112 in Game 3 double overtime May 20, 2019 | 7:47 AM
Kyrie Irving's future with the Celtics will play a major role in determining whether they acquire Anthony Davis.
Celtics
Here are the latest Celtics offseason rumors May 20, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Marcus Walden
Red Sox
As victories go in May, this one by the Red Sox was huge May 19, 2019 | 8:01 PM
NHL
Blues move to brink of Stanley Cup Final with 5-0 win over Sharks May 19, 2019 | 6:03 PM
Michael Chavis points skyward before crossing home plate after his home run in the fifth inning.
Red Sox
Chavis homers, Red Sox snap Astros' 10-game win streak May 19, 2019 | 5:17 PM
Winter Classic
Bruins
How the Winter Classic became the Bruins' bonding moment May 19, 2019 | 3:30 PM
Bruins Zdeno Chara gets the puck away from Carolina Andrei Svechnikov late in the 3rd period. in Game 2 of the ECF.
Bruins
Zdeno Chara skates before Bruins' practice May 19, 2019 | 1:47 PM
Horse Racing
Preakness winner War of Will likely to run in Belmont May 19, 2019 | 1:17 PM
HBO original series Game of Thrones: Season 7; Episode 4; debut: 8/6/2017. Pictured: Conleth Hill, Peter Dinklage, Nathalie Emmanuel, Emilia Clarke, Liam Cunningham, Kit Harington. photo: Macall B. Polay / Courtesy of HBO
Sports News
Boston athletes have all kinds of theories about Game of Thrones May 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Tom Brady Twitter
Patriots
Tom Brady holds these 54 NFL records May 19, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Red Sox lament their missed opportunities vs. Astros May 19, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Red Sox
Astros start fast, beat Red Sox 7-3 for 10th straight win May 18, 2019 | 10:57 PM
Former Patriots defensive lineman Chris Long is likely retiring from football.
NFL
It looks like former Patriot Chris Long is retiring from the NFL May 18, 2019 | 10:03 PM
Bodexpress runs in the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race without John Velazquez at Pimlico race course.
Sports News
Jockey-less horse steals the show at the Preakness May 18, 2019 | 8:32 PM
Xander Bogaerts, right, reacts beside Max Stassi after being called out on strikes during the fifth inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox-Astros has grown into quite a rivalry May 18, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Boston College's Kate Taylor celebrates her goal Saturday.
College Sports
BC women top Princeton to reach third straight Final Four May 18, 2019 | 7:07 PM
Red Sox
David Price will return to rotation Monday May 18, 2019 | 6:14 PM
Montreal Impact's Ignacio Piatti, left, shields the ball from New England Revolution's Brandon Bye (15) during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Soccer
Revolution, Impact finish in 0-0 draw in Montreal May 18, 2019 | 5:34 PM
Red Sox
Meadows HR in 11th, Rays top Yanks 2-1, back into 1st place May 18, 2019 | 5:01 PM
Don Sweeney's success in building the 2018-19 Bruins didn't happen overnight.
Bruins
How Don Sweeney built the Bruins into a Stanley Cup finalist May 18, 2019 | 3:32 PM
Zdeno Chara Bruins
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Why the Patriots may be getting a call May 18, 2019 | 1:05 PM
5-12-19: Boston, MA.: The Bruins Matt Grzelcyk (center) is all smiles as he celebrates his second period power play goal, his second tally of the game, that gave Boston a 4-0 lead. Teammates Charlie Coyle (left) and David Krejci (right) are with him. The Boston Bruins hosted the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Two of the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals NHL playoff series at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Bruins
Here's how much it will cost you to attend the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden May 18, 2019 | 10:41 AM
Byron Cowart of Maryland
Patriots
Byron Cowart: From No. 1 recruit to forgotten 5th-round pick May 18, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Hope Solo
Soccer
Hope Solo: Moving on after both success and controversy May 17, 2019 | 11:45 PM
George Springer
Red Sox
Astros top Red Sox for 9th straight win May 17, 2019 | 10:42 PM
Kevin Durant walks away from referee Ken Mauer during the first half of Game 5 against the Houston Rockets.
NBA
Warriors remain optimistic Durant will return in postseason May 17, 2019 | 6:25 PM
Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans can apply for reinstatement in 2021.
NBA
NBA bans Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans for violating league anti-drug policy May 17, 2019 | 6:14 PM
Boston Red Sox Michael Chavis
Red Sox
Why Red Sox rookie Michael Chavis tweets "11:11" so often May 17, 2019 | 4:45 PM
Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues tends goal against Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who do you want the Bruins to play in the Stanley Cup Final? May 17, 2019 | 4:37 PM
killington may
Skiing
It's mid-May and people are still skiing at this Vermont resort May 17, 2019 | 3:31 PM