Red Sox pounded by Blue Jays 10-3

Toronto's Rowdy Tellez watches his three-run home run against the Red Sox during the fifth inning. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP) –The Associated Press
By
PAUL ATTFIELD
AP,
May 21, 2019

TORONTO (AP) — Rowdy Tellez had two homers and five RBIs and Randal Grichuk also homered and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 10-3 on Tuesday night.

Tellez got the Blue Jays on the board in the fourth inning with his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot off the third-deck façade above right field.

One pitch later, Grichuk clubbed a solo shot over the left-field fence for his eighth of the year to pad Toronto’s lead. It was the second time this year that Toronto has hit back-to-back home runs.

On Tellez’s next time up at the plate one inning later, he drove a towering three-run home run over the right-center-field fence. The three home runs tied a Toronto season high.

Advertisement

Toronto won for just the fifth time against Boston at Rogers Centre since the start of the 2017 season.

After sitting out Monday’s loss in the series opener, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returned to the lineup, going 2 for 5 with a pair of runs. Brandon Drury was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. The 10 runs tied a season high for the Blue Jays.

Mitch Moreland, Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley Jr. all had solo shots for the Red Sox. But despite scoring 12 runs in Monday’s series opener, Boston’s offense was largely held in check.

Marcus Stroman (2-6) entered the game with just 10 runs of support in 58 innings pitched, the lowest in the big leagues. The Toronto right-hander lasted six innings, giving up one run, five hits and a season-high six walks.

Stroman was pulled after the first two batters reached in the seventh. Reliever Tim Mayza then walked Andrew Benintendi to load the bases, before striking out Mookie Betts and Moreland. Joe Biagini came in and got Xander Bogaerts to ground out to shortstop to end the inning.

Devers opened the eighth with his fifth home run of the year off Biagini, who was replaced one out later by Sam Gaviglio. Despite giving up Bradley’s second home run of the series one batter later, the right-hander stayed in to work the ninth to end the game.

Advertisement

Boston’s loss ended its seven-game winning streak in starts by Eduardo Rodríguez (4-3). The left-hander lasted five innings, allowing six hits and six runs, walking two and striking out five. The three home runs also ended Rodríguez’s career-long five-game streak of not allowing one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: 2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee) and INF Brock Holt (right knee) both played seven innings for Triple-A Pawtucket. They both went 1 for 5, with Holt adding a run and one RBI. … LHP Brian Johnson made the second start of his rehab assignment for Double-A Portland, giving up three hits and three runs in 1 1/3 innings, while striking out four. … OF JD Martinez sat out Tuesday’s game with illness. Manager Alex Cora said he was available to pinch hit if necessary, but he would likely return to the lineup on Wednesday. … RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow) successfully came through a 35-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday as he continues to work his way back from surgery.

Buy Tickets

Blue Jays: RHP Ryan Tepera (right elbow) was placed on the 10-day IL and will be meeting with a specialist. RHP Jimmy Cordero, picked up from Washington on waivers at the weekend, was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take his roster spot.

UP NEXT

RHP Rick Porcello (3-4, 4.80), who takes the mound Wednesday for the Red Sox, has struggled in his starts at Rogers Centre, with a 4-7 record and a 5.47 ERA. Toronto RHP Aaron Sanchez (3-4, 3.88) has gone 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA in 20 appearances against Boston.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Canada
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Red Sox
Red Sox routed in Toronto 10-3 May 21, 2019 | 10:43 PM
Bruce Cassidy Bruins practice
Bruins
Bruins to have intrasquad scrimmage Thursday night at TD Garden May 21, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Patriots
Kraft trial postponed while prosecutors appeal video ruling May 21, 2019 | 9:48 PM
Tom Brady
Sports News
Tom Brady has a healthy side bet going with 'Jeopardy' champ James Holzhauer May 21, 2019 | 3:50 PM
Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson
Bruins
Bruins prospect Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson is returning to Sweden May 21, 2019 | 1:10 PM
Julian Edelman Super Bowl LIII
Patriots
Patriots finalizing extension with Julian Edelman, according to reports May 21, 2019 | 12:16 PM
Olympic Stadium London
Red Sox
Red Sox, Yankees will break new ground in London when they play on artificial turf May 21, 2019 | 11:18 AM
Kyrie Irving shoots over Indiana Pacers guard Cory Joseph.
Celtics
NBA insider thinks the Celtics should 'still be worried' about the Lakers signing Kyrie Irving May 21, 2019 | 10:28 AM
Kellen Winslow Jr Rape Trial
NFL
Ex-NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. on trial for allegedly raping homeless woman, hitchhiker, unconscious teen May 21, 2019 | 9:07 AM
Danny Etling Patriots NFL
Patriots
Patriots’ young quarterbacks get to show their stuff in OTAs May 21, 2019 | 8:49 AM
Patriots Josh Gordon
NFL
NFL and players' union to study potential use of marijuana for pain management May 21, 2019 | 8:25 AM
Steph Curry Golden State Warriors NBA
NBA
Stephen Curry and the Warriors earn fifth consecutive NBA Finals trip May 21, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Chris Sale on the mound as Tampa Bay's Daniel Robertson rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run.
Red Sox
Chris Sale was reportedly suffering from an undisclosed toe injury in April May 21, 2019 | 7:50 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL
NHL
The Blues are one win away from meeting the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final May 21, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Koji Uehara Red Sox
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who is the best single-season closer the Red Sox have ever had? May 21, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Boston-05/12/19 The Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes - Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Charlie McAvoy congratulates Tuukka Rask (left) at the end of the game as a line forms as Bruins congratulate one another. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Here's how much Bruins players get paid May 20, 2019 | 10:15 PM
LeBron James, Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Magic Johnson says he would have targeted Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard in free agency May 20, 2019 | 9:27 PM
5-16-19: Raleigh, NC: Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was on the ice following the victory, here he is pictured with teammmate Joakim Nordstrom. The Boston Bruins visited the Carolina Hurricanes for Game Four of the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals NHL playoff series at PNC Arena. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Bruins
Zdeno Chara on Bruins' age discrepancy: 'We are treating everyone the same' May 20, 2019 | 6:24 PM
Boston-05/09/19 Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes- game 1 Eastern Conference finals- Bruins Zdeno Chara skates around during pregame warumps. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Zdeno Chara says he's on track for Stanley Cup Final May 20, 2019 | 5:10 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of their baseball game in Toronto, Monday, May 20, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
Red Sox
David Price returns from injured list, Red Sox beat Jays 12-2 May 20, 2019 | 4:50 PM
Boston, MA - 9/16/2016 - (8th inning) Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Koji Uehara (19) receives a round of high 5's after pitching a 1-2-3 out clean eighth inning. The Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of a 3 game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 17Red Sox-Yankees, LOID: 8.3.20153110.
Red Sox
Ex-Red Sox closer Koji Uehara announces retirement May 20, 2019 | 4:28 PM
Shannon Szabados Canada Women's Hockey
Sports News
As they seek a new league, women's hockey stars form players association May 20, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Michael Chavis Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
A young Sox fan gave Michael Chavis an enthusiastic introduction. Then Chavis hit a home run. May 20, 2019 | 2:04 PM
Magic Johnson NBA Lakers
NBA
Magic Johnson accused the Lakers’ general manager of stabbing him in the back May 20, 2019 | 1:53 PM
Dontrelle Inman Colts NFL
Patriots
3 things to know about Patriots receiver Dontrelle Inman May 20, 2019 | 12:44 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty Patriots parade
Patriots
What the McCourty twins said in their Rutgers commencement address May 20, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Cleveland Ohio
Marathon
Cleveland Marathon runner, 22, dies after collapsing near finish line May 20, 2019 | 9:03 AM
James Holzhauer
Sports News
James Holzhauer is the face of 'Jeopardy!' He's also the new face of sports betting. May 20, 2019 | 8:43 AM
Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors NBA
NBA
Kawhi Leonard, Raptors outlast Bucks 118-112 in Game 3 double overtime May 20, 2019 | 7:47 AM
Xander Bogaerts, Michael Chavis, and Rafael Devers celebrate Sunday with Brandon Workman after his first MLB save.
Red Sox
'We had two bad innings': What we learned from the Red Sox-Astros series May 20, 2019 | 7:46 AM