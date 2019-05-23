The Red Sox are shifting a game’s start time to accommodate the Bruins

The Red Sox announced Thursday that the start time of the team’s game against the Indians on May 29 at Fenway Park will be moved from 7:10 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.

The team is making the change in acknowledgment of fans who may want to watch the Bruins play in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals, which is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. at TD Garden the same day.

According to a press release, Fenway Park will broadcast highlights of the game and provide updates to fans in attendance between innings.

Due to the time change, Fenway Park’s gates will open at 4:40 p.m.