Red Sox place Tyler Thornburg on 10-day injured list

Thornburg has a 7.71 ERA, 22 strikeouts, and 1.661 WHIP over 16 appearances this season.

Tyler Thornburg Red Sox MLB
Tyler Thornburg was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
Rachel Bowers
12:43 PM

The Red Sox on Thursday placed right-handed pitcher Tyler Thornburg on the 10-day injured list with a hip impingement. The Sox called up Travis Lakins from Triple-A Pawtucket for the second time this year.

Thornburg has a 7.71 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 10 walks, and 1.661 WHIP over his 16 appearances and 18 ⅔ innings this season.

Lakins made his major league debut on April 23 against Detroit, allowing one run on four hits with two strikeouts over 2⅔ innings. He has made 14 relief appearances for Pawtucket this year, going 1-0 with two saves, a 4.02 ERA, and 15 strikeouts.

