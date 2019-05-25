David Price leaves game against Houston Astros after 15 pitches

The Red Sox announced he had flu-like symptoms.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, center, talks with starting pitcher David Price, right, as catcher Sandy Leon joins them on the mound during the first inning Saturday.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora, center, talks with starting pitcher David Price, right, as catcher Sandy Leon joins them on the mound during the first inning Saturday. –David J. Phillip / AP Photo
By
May 25, 2019

HOUSTON – David Price left the Red Sox game against the Astros in the first inning Saturday due to flu-like symptoms, the team announced.

Price got two quick outs, then gave up a single to Michael Brantley, after which manager Alex Cora went to the mound without a trainer. He had a fairly long discussion with Price, after which the lefthander walked to the dugout.

He had thrown only 15 pitches. His fastball velocity averaged 89.9 miles per hour compared with 92.9 m.p.h. in his last start, though it was early in the game.

Price was on the injured list from May 3-20 with an elbow issue. He returned in Toronto on Monday and threw 67 pitches over five innings and gave up two unearned runs.

TOPICS: Red Sox MLB
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tom Brady, N'Keal Harry
Patriots
Shhh...Tom Brady is already throwing to N'Keal Harry May 25, 2019 | 6:02 PM
David Krejci celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench during the third period Saturday.
Bruins
Bruins notebook: David Krejci misses practice with illness May 25, 2019 | 6:00 PM
Fans go wild as Zdeno Chara hugs teammate Patrice Bergeron after Bergeron scored a game-winner in overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier in the playoffs.
Bruins
Mentoring his much younger Bruins teammates is vintage Zdeno Chara May 25, 2019 | 5:26 PM
San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, right, watches as he flies out in front of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Alex Avila during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday. Yastrzemski, the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, was put in the starting lineup to make his major league debut.
MLB
Grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski debuts for San Francisco Giants May 25, 2019 | 3:28 PM
Bruce Cassidy Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy and Craig Berube take different paths to Stanley Cup Final May 25, 2019 | 1:08 PM
Greg McKegg scores a second-period goal, getting it past Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask and then colliding into him.
Bruins
Is goaltender the hardest position to play in professional sports? May 25, 2019 | 12:47 PM
Bill Belichick wearing a Bruins hat at Patriots OTAs.
Patriots
3 takeaways from the first Patriots OTA sessions May 25, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Aron Baynes
Celtics
'If I’m thinking of that, then I know where I want to be' May 25, 2019 | 7:32 AM
Matt Grzelcyk Bruins NHL
Bruins
From Walpole to Weymouth, here are the local players on the Bruins May 25, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins
Missouri native Trent Frederic bides his time with Black Aces May 25, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron
Bruins
Bruins' veteran quintet could be key in latest Cup bid May 25, 2019 | 2:56 AM
Jake Marisnick
Red Sox
Jake Marisnick's bat, glove help Astros top Red Sox 4-3 May 25, 2019 | 12:21 AM
Bruins 1970 Stanley Cup Bobby Orr
Bruins
3 things to remember about the 1970 Stanley Cup Final beyond Bobby Orr's flying winner May 24, 2019 | 3:41 PM
Bruce Arena New England Revolution MLS
Soccer
Bruce Arena and New England Revolution seek a fresh start in each other May 24, 2019 | 12:47 PM
Tuukka Rask Patrick Maroon Bruins Blues NHL
Bruins
What experts are saying about the Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final May 24, 2019 | 12:06 PM
N'Keal Harry Patriots OTAs 2019
Patriots
What Julian Edelman is already doing to help rookie N'Keal Harry improve May 24, 2019 | 10:22 AM
Patrice Bergeron Zdeno Chara Bruins
Bruins
Where current Bruins stand among the team’s all-time greats May 24, 2019 | 9:32 AM
Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors
NBA
Kevin Durant won't return in time for Game 1 of NBA Finals May 24, 2019 | 8:43 AM
David Backes Bruins NHL
Bruins
What former Blues captain David Backes is saying about his former team May 24, 2019 | 8:33 AM
Marcus Walden has been a big part of the surprising success of the Red Sox bullpen this season.
Red Sox
With 10 big games upcoming, Boston's bullpen has its chance to shine May 24, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Boston Bruins NHL Hockey Scrimmage
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' intrasquad scrimmage at TD Garden May 24, 2019 | 7:42 AM
Sportscaster Kathryn Tappen used to work for NESN.
Media
NBC’s Kathryn Tappen still considers Boston home May 24, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Tommy Heinsohn John Havlicek Funeral
Celtics
Former teammates attended John Havlicek’s memorial service May 24, 2019 | 7:31 AM
Ryan Weber Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Ryan Weber gives Red Sox strong start in 8-2 win over Blue Jays May 24, 2019 | 7:23 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Kyrie Irving was named second-team All-NBA for the first time May 23, 2019 | 2:59 PM
Chris Long Eagles NFL
NFL
Chris Long admits to smoking marijuana, calls NFL drug-testing plan 'kind of silly' May 23, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Tyler Thornburg Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Red Sox place Tyler Thornburg on 10-day injured list May 23, 2019 | 12:43 PM
New York Yankees CC Sabathia MLB
MLB
The Yankees placed CC Sabathia on the IL May 23, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Adam Gase NFL Jets
NFL
Jets head coach Adam Gase said he had no input on Mike Maccagnan's firing May 23, 2019 | 12:08 PM
James White Kevin Byard Patriots-Titans
Patriots
Titans safety Kevin Byard has a story about facing 'playoff Tom Brady' May 23, 2019 | 10:37 AM