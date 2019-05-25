David Price leaves game against Houston Astros after 15 pitches

HOUSTON – David Price left the Red Sox game against the Astros in the first inning Saturday due to flu-like symptoms, the team announced.

Flu-like symptoms for David Price. The panic has been canceled, please return to your homes. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 25, 2019

Price got two quick outs, then gave up a single to Michael Brantley, after which manager Alex Cora went to the mound without a trainer. He had a fairly long discussion with Price, after which the lefthander walked to the dugout.

He had thrown only 15 pitches. His fastball velocity averaged 89.9 miles per hour compared with 92.9 m.p.h. in his last start, though it was early in the game.

Price was on the injured list from May 3-20 with an elbow issue. He returned in Toronto on Monday and threw 67 pitches over five innings and gave up two unearned runs.