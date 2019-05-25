Jake Marisnick’s bat, glove help Astros top Red Sox 4-3

Marisnick homered early off Chris Sale.

Jake Marisnick
Jake Marisnick hits a home run against the Red Sox. –The Associated Press
By
KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP,
12:21 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — Thrust into an everyday role because of injuries, Jake Marisnick is making the most of his opportunity with the Houston Astros.

Marisnick homered early off Chris Sale, then made two dazzling defensive plays in center field to help the Astros beat the mistake-prone Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Friday night.

“There’s not much not to like (about him) in a game like that,” manager AJ Hinch said. “When you’re a bench player … you just want an opportunity. You just want a chance to show it. And he’s doing great things on the field. It’s pretty impressive.”

Advertisement

It looks like Marisnick could get more chances for consistent playing time after George Springer injured his left hamstring sliding to try and catch a foul ball in the eighth inning in his first game back after missing four games with a stiff back. Hinch said they’d know more on Saturday, but it looks as if he’ll be headed to the injured list.

“I’m not looking forward to the diagnosis, it doesn’t look good,” Hinch said. “He never pulls himself out of the game like that. He was limping from the very beginning.”

In a matchup of the last two World Series winners, the Red Sox committed three errors, not looking nearly as sharp as they did in their last visit to Minute Maid Park when they captured the pennant with a 4-1 win in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series in October. The Astros took two of three last weekend at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox did end Ryan Pressly’s MLB-record streak of 40 straight scoreless appearances when Jackie Bradley Jr. launched the first pitch from the Houston reliever for a home run in the eighth inning.

Wade Miley (5-2) yielded four hits and two runs in six innings, striking out a season-high eight to win his fourth straight decision.

Advertisement

All of Boston’s errors came in the first four innings to help the Astros build a 4-0 lead.

“You’ve got to play clean against them,” manager Alex Cora said. “They do more than hitting. They run the bases well, they’re very athletic. It was a weird one. It was one of those that, if we played better defense, we’d have a chance.”

Xander Bogaerts hit a solo homer in the sixth and Bradley made it 4-2.

Christian Vázquez homered off Roberto Osuna with two outs in the ninth, but the Houston closer struck out Bradley for his 13th save. It was his 25th consecutive converted save, a franchise record.

Buy Tickets

Sale (1-6) gave up three hits and four runs, but only two of them were earned, in six innings. He struck out five after fanning 10 or more in each of his last four starts — he struck out 10 against the Astros in his previous outing, getting a no-decision in a game Boston eventually won.

Sale was asked about having just one win this season.

“I don’t really care whether I’m 6-1, 1-6 or 0-0 for the whole year, I just want to win the games that I pitch in,” he said. “Obviously, you want to be on the other end of it and I’m not the biggest fan of coming in here to a quiet clubhouse. It’s on me. It’s on my shoulders and I’ve got to find a way to win.”

Marisnick robbed Andrew Benintendi of a hit with a diving catch in the fifth. Marisnick got him again for the first out of the ninth when he sprinted to make a nifty, over-the-shoulder catch at the wall.

Advertisement

“Anytime you get a chance to get in there and get consistent reps and see pitching consistently it makes it a little bit easier to make adjustments,” Marisnick said. “When you’re not playing every day and you’re trying to make adjustments and make things work it’s hard. So it’s been nice to play every day.”

Boston’s J.D. Martinez also returned to the lineup after missing the previous four games because of a back problem.

The defensive struggles for the Red Sox began in the second inning. Aledmys Diaz singled with one out and reached second on a wild pitch by Sale. He scored when Josh Reddick reached on a throwing error by first baseman Steve Pearce.

Marisnick hit a solo homer in the third. Houston added two runs in the fourth on a wild throw home by shortstop Bogaerts and a sacrifice fly by Springer.

Miley retired the first 10 batters, striking out six. He got Martinez to ground into an inning-ending double play in the fourth with two runners on, and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth by striking out Bradley and retiring Michael Chavis on a lineout.

Trainer’s room

Red Sox: INF Brock Holt (shoulder) moved from Triple-A Pawtucket to Double-A Portland on Friday to continue his rehabilitation assignment. Manager Alex Cora said there is a possibility that he could join the team sometime this weekend.

Astros: 2B Jose Altuve (hamstring) continued to ramp up his activity on Friday and Hinch said he is nearing a rehabilitation assignment.

They said it

Hinch on taking advantage of Boston’s mistakes: “We win a lot of games, but very rarely do we win (where) we get outhit. We just played a cleaner game than they did.”

Up next

Red Sox: LHP David Price (2-2, 3.29 ERA) will start for Boston when the series continues on Saturday. Price has a 2.17 ERA with 33 strikeouts in his last five starts.

Astros: RHP Brad Peacock (8-1, 2.24 ERA) is scheduled to start for Houston on Saturday after striking out nine in five scoreless innings against the White Sox for his third straight win in his last start.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Matt Grzelcyk Bruins NHL
Bruins
From Walpole to Weymouth, here are the local players on the Bruins May 25, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins
Missouri native Trent Frederic bides his time with Black Aces May 25, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins 1970 Stanley Cup Bobby Orr
Bruins
3 things to remember about the 1970 Stanley Cup Final beyond Bobby Orr's flying winner May 24, 2019 | 3:41 PM
Bruce Arena New England Revolution MLS
Soccer
Bruce Arena and New England Revolution seek a fresh start in each other May 24, 2019 | 12:47 PM
Tuukka Rask Patrick Maroon Bruins Blues NHL
Bruins
What experts are saying about the Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final May 24, 2019 | 12:06 PM
N'Keal Harry Patriots OTAs 2019
Patriots
What Julian Edelman is already doing to help rookie N'Keal Harry improve May 24, 2019 | 10:22 AM
Patrice Bergeron Zdeno Chara Bruins
Bruins
Where current Bruins stand among the team’s all-time greats May 24, 2019 | 9:32 AM
Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors
NBA
Kevin Durant won't return in time for Game 1 of NBA Finals May 24, 2019 | 8:43 AM
David Backes Bruins NHL
Bruins
What former Blues captain David Backes is saying about his former team May 24, 2019 | 8:33 AM
Marcus Walden has been a big part of the surprising success of the Red Sox bullpen this season.
Red Sox
With 10 big games upcoming, Boston's bullpen has its chance to shine May 24, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Boston Bruins NHL Hockey Scrimmage
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' intrasquad scrimmage at TD Garden May 24, 2019 | 7:42 AM
Sportscaster Kathryn Tappen used to work for NESN.
Media
NBC’s Kathryn Tappen still considers Boston home May 24, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Tommy Heinsohn John Havlicek Funeral
Celtics
Former teammates attended John Havlicek’s memorial service May 24, 2019 | 7:31 AM
Ryan Weber Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Ryan Weber gives Red Sox strong start in 8-2 win over Blue Jays May 24, 2019 | 7:23 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Kyrie Irving was named second-team All-NBA for the first time May 23, 2019 | 2:59 PM
Chris Long Eagles NFL
NFL
Chris Long admits to smoking marijuana, calls NFL drug-testing plan 'kind of silly' May 23, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Tyler Thornburg Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Red Sox place Tyler Thornburg on 10-day injured list May 23, 2019 | 12:43 PM
New York Yankees CC Sabathia MLB
MLB
The Yankees placed CC Sabathia on the IL May 23, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Adam Gase NFL Jets
NFL
Jets head coach Adam Gase said he had no input on Mike Maccagnan's firing May 23, 2019 | 12:08 PM
James White Kevin Byard Patriots-Titans
Patriots
Titans safety Kevin Byard has a story about facing 'playoff Tom Brady' May 23, 2019 | 10:37 AM
Red Sox Fenway Park Gates
Red Sox
The Red Sox are shifting a game's start time to accommodate the Bruins May 23, 2019 | 9:33 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup
NHL
The Blues are back in the Stanley Cup Final after nearly 50 years of weird May 23, 2019 | 8:35 AM
J.D. Martinez Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez 'isn't likely' to return to the Red Sox lineup until Friday May 23, 2019 | 8:14 AM
Bruce Cassidy Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy and the Bruins aim to end Boston's three-month title drought May 23, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox Blue Jays MLB
Red Sox
Michael Chavis homers again, Red Sox beat Blue Jays 6-5 in 13 innings May 23, 2019 | 7:41 AM
The Bruins hope to get more consistency out of David Pastrnak in a pivotal Game 5 against the Blue Jackets Saturday night at TD Garden.
Bruins
How the Bruins' home-grown players are performing in the playoffs May 23, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Kirk Minihane (second from right), who officially parted ways with Entercom Tuesday, openly criticized former WEEI morning talk show co-host Gerry Callahan (far right) in announcing his departure from the company.
Media
Kirk Minihane, Entercom officially part ways May 22, 2019 | 10:56 PM
In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talked with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the Patriots faced the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City.
Patriots
Roger Goodell declines to say whether the NFL will discipline Robert Kraft May 22, 2019 | 5:28 PM
Bobby Orr is airborne after scoring the goal that won the Stanley Cup for the Bruins, May 10,1970.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy has a personal relationship with that famous Bobby Orr photo May 22, 2019 | 3:17 PM
Marcus Smart Celtics NBA
Celtics
Marcus Smart was named to the NBA's all-defensive first team May 22, 2019 | 3:05 PM