Red Sox fall 4-3 to Houston Astros on walk-off hit after tying game

David Price lasted three batters and 15 pitches before leaving with two out in the first due to flu-like symptoms.

Carlos Correa celebrates after hitting the game-winning RBI single against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Carlos Correa celebrates after hitting the game-winning RBI single against the Red Sox on Saturday. –David J. Phillip / AP Photo
AP,
May 25, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give the Houston Astros a 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

After Boston tied it in the top of the inning, Aledmys Diaz led off the bottom with a double to left off Matt Barnes (2-1). Following walks to Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley, Correa hit a blooper down the right field line over a five-man infield.

After Roberto Osuna (3-0) loaded the bases, Christian Vazquez hit two-run single for Boston to tie it at three. Osuna recovered to strike out Steve Pearce and got Andrew Benintendi on a popup and a Mitch Moreland groundout to end the inning. The blown save ended a streak of 28 straight converted saves for Osuna.

Josh Reddick and Tyler White hit RBI singles in the sixth for Houston, and Benintendi cut the lead to 2-1 with RBI single in the seventh.

The Astros answered with Yuli Gurriel’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

Brad Peacock yielded four hits and struck out eight in six scoreless innings.

David Price lasted three batters and 15 pitches before leaving with two out in the first due to flu-like symptoms.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: INF Brock Holt (shoulder) was scheduled to arrive in Houston prior to the game Saturday and could be activated from the injured list as early as Sunday. … 2B Dustin Pedroia (knee) did not play Saturday and would not play in a rehabilitation assignment on Sunday, manager Alex Cora said, adding that the Red Sox would check him out Monday. “It’s another red flag, Cora said. “He didn’t feel right yesterday. He’s not going to push it. He’s not going to make it worse,” Cora said. … RHP Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) threw a bullpen session Saturday that Cora characterized as “really good”.

Astros: OF George Springer was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Manager AJ Hinch said he expected Springer will be out longer than the 10 days but no timetable was given. The Astros recalled OF Derek Fisher from Triple-A Round Rock to take Springer’s spot on the roster. … 2B Jose Altuve (hamstring) will start a rehabilitation assignment with Round Rock on Sunday. … C Max Stassi left in the fifth with left knee discomfort.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3, 5.43 ERA) starts Sunday in the finale of the three-game series.

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (8-1, 2.24) makes his 12th start Sunday 11 strikeouts shy of tying Cy Young for 21st on the all-time strikeouts list.

