Former Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner dies at 69

Bill Buckner, whose fine 22-year major league career will be remembered by many for his unfortunate role in the Red Sox’ loss in the 1986 World Series, has died. He was 69.

Buckner’s wife Jody confirmed the death, saying in a statement, “After battling the disease of Lewy Body Dementia, Bill Buckner passed away early the morning of May 27th surrounded by his family. Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life. Our hearts are broken but we are at peace knowing he is in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.’’

Buckner hit .289 for his career, won a batting title in 1980 with the Cubs, and was a National League All-Star in 1981. But his many accomplishments tend to be overshadowed by the fateful error he made while playing first base for the Red Sox in the 1986 Series.

A moment of heartbreak for the Red Sox and their fans in 1986. —stan grossfeld/globe staff file