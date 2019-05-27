Red Sox rout Indians at Fenway 12-5

BOSTON (AP) — Sandy León hit a three-run homer off Oliver Pérez after the Indians reliever caused an odd stoppage asking for new footwear, J.D. Martinez homered twice and the Boston Red Sox beat Cleveland 12-5 Monday.

Jackie Bradley Jr. added two RBI doubles, and Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts each had two hits and scored twice for the Red Sox, who have won 18 of 26.

Boston held a moment of silence and showed highlights of former player Bill Buckner, who died Monday. He was 69.

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia revealed before the game that he will take an indefinite leave in his long struggle to recover from knee trouble, putting in doubt whether he’ll play again in the majors.

The Indians have lost seven of eight, and even the team’s equipment is having a rough go of it.

Pérez put Fenway Park into a strange delay when he relieved during Boston’s six-run fifth inning. The 37-year-old left-hander noticed something amiss with his spikes while warming up and signaled for a replacement pair, leaving him milling about the mound in his socks while a trainer fetched fresh Nike’s from the clubhouse.

Boston socked it to him after that. Bradley hit one of his run-scoring doubles to make it 6-3, and León followed with his drive into the Green Monster seats.

Rafael Devers and Bogaerts had RBI doubles earlier in the inning against starter Jefry Rodríguez (1-5).

Oscar Mercado had two hits and three runs for Cleveland, but he’s also likely to end up on blooper reels from Martinez’s first home run. The drive banked off the top of the right field wall, hit Mercado in the glove and then fell into the bullpen.

Boston starter Rick Porcello (4-4) gave up five runs, three earned, on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Cleveland, which won the AL Central the last three seasons, entered the day 10 games behind surprising Minnesota. The Red Sox, who have three straight East crowns, began 6 ½ behind the first-place Yankees.

Brock Holt’s RBI single tied it in the fourth before Boston put up its big fifth.

Making his seventh career start, Rodríguez was tagged for seven runs, six earned, in 4 1/3 innings, and dropped his third straight start.

STANLEY CUP FEVER

Chants of “Let’s go Bruins!” and “We want the Cup!” broke out late in the game. The Bruins were set to host St. Louis in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night.

NICE GRABS

RF Betts and Indians CF Leonys Martin each made a diving catch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: Manager Terry Francona said RHP Corey Kluber was with the team because he lives in the area during the offseason and was doing “range of motion” exercises as he works his way back from a broken forearm suffered at the beginning of the month.

Red Sox: Pedroia was transferred from the 10- to 60-day injured list. His surgically repaired left knee has limited him to nine games the last two seasons. “Time will give me the right answer if my knee can do this,” he said. … Holt was activated from the 10-day IL before the game.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Zach Plesac will make his major league debut Tuesday.

Red Sox: LHP David Price (2-2, 3.24 ERA) is scheduled to start. He left his previous one Saturday after throwing just 15 pitches due to illness.