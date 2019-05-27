Red Sox rout Indians at Fenway 12-5

J.D. Martinez is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning.
J.D. Martinez is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning. –AP Photo/Mary Schwalm
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
May 27, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Sandy León hit a three-run homer off Oliver Pérez after the Indians reliever caused an odd stoppage asking for new footwear, J.D. Martinez homered twice and the Boston Red Sox beat Cleveland 12-5 Monday.

Jackie Bradley Jr. added two RBI doubles, and Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts each had two hits and scored twice for the Red Sox, who have won 18 of 26.

Boston held a moment of silence and showed highlights of former player Bill Buckner, who died Monday. He was 69.

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia revealed before the game that he will take an indefinite leave in his long struggle to recover from knee trouble, putting in doubt whether he’ll play again in the majors.

Advertisement

The Indians have lost seven of eight, and even the team’s equipment is having a rough go of it.

Pérez put Fenway Park into a strange delay when he relieved during Boston’s six-run fifth inning. The 37-year-old left-hander noticed something amiss with his spikes while warming up and signaled for a replacement pair, leaving him milling about the mound in his socks while a trainer fetched fresh Nike’s from the clubhouse.

Boston socked it to him after that. Bradley hit one of his run-scoring doubles to make it 6-3, and León followed with his drive into the Green Monster seats.

Rafael Devers and Bogaerts had RBI doubles earlier in the inning against starter Jefry Rodríguez (1-5).

Oscar Mercado had two hits and three runs for Cleveland, but he’s also likely to end up on blooper reels from Martinez’s first home run. The drive banked off the top of the right field wall, hit Mercado in the glove and then fell into the bullpen.

Boston starter Rick Porcello (4-4) gave up five runs, three earned, on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Cleveland, which won the AL Central the last three seasons, entered the day 10 games behind surprising Minnesota. The Red Sox, who have three straight East crowns, began 6 ½ behind the first-place Yankees.

Advertisement

Brock Holt’s RBI single tied it in the fourth before Boston put up its big fifth.

Making his seventh career start, Rodríguez was tagged for seven runs, six earned, in 4 1/3 innings, and dropped his third straight start.

STANLEY CUP FEVER

Chants of “Let’s go Bruins!” and “We want the Cup!” broke out late in the game. The Bruins were set to host St. Louis in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night.

NICE GRABS

RF Betts and Indians CF Leonys Martin each made a diving catch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: Manager Terry Francona said RHP Corey Kluber was with the team because he lives in the area during the offseason and was doing “range of motion” exercises as he works his way back from a broken forearm suffered at the beginning of the month.

Buy Tickets

Red Sox: Pedroia was transferred from the 10- to 60-day injured list. His surgically repaired left knee has limited him to nine games the last two seasons. “Time will give me the right answer if my knee can do this,” he said. … Holt was activated from the 10-day IL before the game.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Zach Plesac will make his major league debut Tuesday.

Red Sox: LHP David Price (2-2, 3.24 ERA) is scheduled to start. He left his previous one Saturday after throwing just 15 pitches due to illness.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Hockey Massachusetts Obituaries Sports
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Chara Bruins Stanley Cup
Bruins
Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final Game 1: St. Louis grabs an early lead May 27, 2019 | 6:58 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia has earned right to leave on own terms May 27, 2019 | 6:57 PM
A giant Boston Bruins helmet rests atop a statue of the late conductor Arthur Fiedler on the Charles River Esplanade park. The nonprofit Esplanade Association installed the helmet.
Bruins
Esplanade's Arthur Fiedler statue gets a Bruins helmet in time for Game 1 May 27, 2019 | 4:56 PM
Tennis
Serena's warmup jacket is fit for a 'queen' and 'goddess' May 27, 2019 | 2:21 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia put on 60-day IL, future in doubt May 27, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Red Sox
Former Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner dies at 69 May 27, 2019 | 2:05 PM
Vince Dunn
NHL
Vince Dunn making progress, won't play Game 1 May 27, 2019 | 1:10 PM
The Bruins celebrate a goal over the Blues during one of their regular season tilts in January.
Bruins
4 keys to a Bruins Stanley Cup triumph over the Blues May 27, 2019 | 12:43 PM
Torey Krug and Brad Marchand
Bruins
Brad Marchand expected to play in Game 1 of Cup Final May 27, 2019 | 12:39 PM
Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez (36), Mookie Betts, center, and Jackie Bradley Jr. celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Houston. The Red Sox won 4-1. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Red Sox
Good as it felt, one win in three won't cut it for Red Sox May 27, 2019 | 9:32 AM
Red Sox
A reunion of sorts at Fenway for Chris Berman, Keith Olbermann May 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
Red Sox open 3-game series at home against Cleveland May 27, 2019 | 3:06 AM
NBA
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert recovering after stroke symptoms May 26, 2019 | 11:59 PM
St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup
Bruins
Why the St. Louis Blues use 'Gloria' as their celebration song May 26, 2019 | 9:10 PM
Horses race at the Santa Anita Racetrack as controversy continues over the high number of horse deaths at the track in Arcadia, California on May 26, 2019. - Santa Anita Park averaged more than 55 horse deaths per year from 2008-18, according to data from the California Horse Racing Board, a total of 553 deaths in all, but this year's major rise in deaths is under investigation. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Horse Racing
Another horse dies at Santa Anita Park May 26, 2019 | 8:29 PM
Bruins
Bruins national anthem singer Todd Angilly still bartends after he performs May 26, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Bruce Cassidy speaks to the media after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four to win the Eastern Conference Finals.
Bruins
How Bruce Cassidy's failure as Capitals coach made him better for Bruins' Stanley Cup run May 26, 2019 | 7:31 PM
Ben Watson
Patriots
Ben Watson to start 2019 season with 4-game PED suspension May 26, 2019 | 7:31 PM
Chris Wagner
Bruins
Chris Wagner opens up after his likely postseason-ending injury May 26, 2019 | 7:30 PM
Zdeno Chara, Pat Maroon
Bruins
What to expect from the Bruins and Blues in the Stanley Cup Final May 26, 2019 | 6:42 PM
Rafael Devers celebrates with Mookie Betts after Devers homered during the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Devers homers, Red Sox avoid sweep with 4-1 win over Astros May 26, 2019 | 6:13 PM
Media
NBC, NHL encouraged about ratings heading into Cup Final May 26, 2019 | 4:19 PM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
Brad Marchand says left hand is 'good' heading into Game 1 May 26, 2019 | 3:10 PM
Soccer
US women beat Mexico 3-0 in World Cup send-off May 26, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Torey Krug and Brad Marchand
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy says Brad Marchand will play Game 1 May 26, 2019 | 12:04 PM
Tennis
Tennis and tropical plants: New French Open court is wild May 26, 2019 | 10:51 AM
Justin Verlander
Red Sox
Verlander scheduled to start for Houston against Boston May 26, 2019 | 3:07 AM
Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry react during the second half of Game 6 on Saturday.
NBA
Toronto Raptors outlast Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6, advance to NBA Finals May 25, 2019 | 11:31 PM
Carlos Correa celebrates after hitting the game-winning RBI single against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall 4-3 to Houston Astros on walk-off hit after tying game May 25, 2019 | 11:10 PM
Juan Agudelo of the Revolution celebrates after scoring a goal late in the first half Saturday.
Soccer
Juan Agudelo helps Revolution tie D.C. United May 25, 2019 | 9:39 PM