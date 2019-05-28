Here’s what John Henry and Tom Werner had to say about the passing of Bill Buckner

"His determination to play through pain defines him far more than any single play ever could."

Boston,MA 04/08/08: Before today's home opener, the most infamous Red Sox player of the 1986 World Series, firstbaseman Bill Buckner returned to Fenway Park to a hero's welcome, as he recieved a prolonged standing ovation as he was introduced and walked to the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. An ermotional Buckner wipes his eyes as he is cheered by the crowd, including New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi (54, backround bottom left), and Celtics legend John Havlicek (in green coat next to Bruschi). (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section:sports slug:sox09
Bill Buckner returned to Fenway Park in 2008 to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the team's home opener. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
In the eyes of the Red Sox front office, Bill Buckner’s legacy is far more than one misplayed ground ball.

The former Red Sox first baseman died Monday morning at the age of 69, following a battle with Lewy body dementia, according to his family. Buckner played in 2,517 games during his 22-season career, 526 of which came with the Red Sox. His career included a National League batting title and two World Series appearances.

“We are proud that Bill Buckner wore a Red Sox jersey during the course of a terrific career that spanned more than two decades,” Red Sox principal owner John Henry said in a statement.

Despite his accomplished career, Buckner’s name became synonymous with his 10th-inning error during Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, which allowed the New York Mets to score the walk-off winning run to complete a three-run rally after falling behind 5-3 earlier in the inning. The Mets would go on to win Game 7, prolonging the Red Sox’ then-68-year World Series draught.

But after winning four World Series in the last 15 seasons, Red Sox fans’ feelings toward Buckner have warmed. And Henry says Buckner will be remembered for his character and skills, as opposed to a single play.

“His life was defined by perseverance, resilience and an insatiable will to win,” Henry said. “Those are the traits for which he will be most remembered. We join the baseball world in sending our condolences and our love to [his wife] Jodi and the entire Buckner family.”

Bucker played for the Red Sox from 1984 to 1987, as well as during a brief stint in 1990. During the 1985 and 1986 seasons, he played in all but nine of the team’s regular season games and batted in more than 100 runs each year — despite battling ankle and Achilles tendon injuries.

“Bill Buckner personified toughness and grit, and his determination to play through pain defines him far more than any single play ever could,” Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said, recalling his emotional return to Boston decades later.

“The standing ovations our fans gave him on his visits back to Fenway Park, most notably when he threw out the first pitch before our opener in 2008, illustrate the respect and admiration we all had for Billy Buck,” Werner said. “We mourn his loss and offer condolences to his family and many friends.”

