Indians get season-high 18 hits, beat Red Sox 14-9

Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana rounds second base after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) –The Associated Press
By
DOUG ALDEN
AP,
May 29, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Carlos Santana homered and hit Cleveland’s first triple of the season, Greg Allen added a pair of three-baggers and the Indians pounded out a season-high 18 hits in a 14-9 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Santana, who finished a single shy of the cycle, was 3 for 4 with five RBIs as Cleveland matched its season best for runs.

Jose Ramirez had two doubles and two RBIs. Allen and Kevin Plawecki also drove in two runs apiece for the Indians, who won two of three against the World Series champions in Boston.

The Indians, shut out over the first seven innings Tuesday night before rallying with seven runs over the last two for a 7-5 win, scored at least once in each of the first seven innings Wednesday.

Advertisement

Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Andrew Benintendi and Xander Bogaerts homered for Boston. The Red Sox scored three in the eighth, two on Bogaerts’ 10th home run of the season, to pull to 14-9 and loaded the bases with one out in the ninth before the Indians called on Brad Hand to close it out for his 15th save.

Shane Bieber (4-2) got the win despite allowing six runs and eight hits in five innings. He struck out six.

Ryan Weber (1-1) took the loss.

Plawecki’s RBI double in the fifth made it 8-6. Ramirez broke it open in the sixth with a two-run double and the Indians added four more in the seventh, two on a double by Santana.

Betts pulled Boston to 2-1 in the first on his ninth homer, but in the top of the second couldn’t quite reach a sinking liner by Plawecki that dropped for an RBI single.

Santana hit a two-out homer, his 10th, to make it 7-3, but Boston got three runs in the fourth on Bradley’s solo homer and a two-run shot by Benintendi.

Weber gave up seven runs and eight hits in four innings.

TAKE THREE

The Indians entered without a triple through the first 54 games of the season but had two before the end of the third inning. Santana got the first, putting Cleveland up 1-0 in the first on a drive off the base of the wall in center.

Advertisement

Allen drove in two more in the third on a line drive to the corner in right for another triple that gave the Indians a 6-3 lead.

Allen got his second triple of the night when he led off the seventh with another drive to the right field corner. He scored on a single by Francisco Lindor to make it 11-6 and Santana added a two-run double. Needing just a single to hit for the cycle, Santana struck out in the ninth.

HITMEN

Cleveland’s previous season high for hits was 14, which the Indians had done three times before Wednesday’s outburst. The Indians got at least one hit from every player in the lineup except Leonys Martin, who went 0 for 4 but did reach on a walk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Buy Tickets

Indians: Martin, in center field, and 2B Jason Kipnis were back in the lineup after getting a night off Tuesday.

Red Sox: Placed 1B Mitch Moreland (lower back strain) on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. . Optioned RHP Travis Lakins to Triple-A Pawtucket and recalled RHP Colten Brewer and LHP Josh Taylor from Pawtucket. Taylor started the fifth, making his major league debut, and allowed one run on two hits in his only inning of work.

UP NEXT

Indians: Carlos Carrasco (4-5, 4.60 ERA) starts Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series at Chicago against White Sox LHP Manny Banuelos (2-4, 7.71).

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (1-6, 4.19) faces New York LHP J.A. Happ (4-3, 5.09) as Boston begins a four-game set Thursday night against the first-place Yankees in the Bronx.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Wednesday's loss wasn't about the bullpen, but the numbers were ghastly all the same.
Red Sox
It's not Matt Barnes, but the Red Sox bullpen needs arms all the same May 30, 2019 | 7:03 AM
Boston, MA-5-29-2019: The Bruins bench, including head coach Bruce Cassidy (center) is pictured after the overtime goal that beat them 3-2. The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 2 loss to the Blues May 30, 2019 | 5:56 AM
Matt Grzelcyk hit Stanley Cup
Bruins
'I don't think that's a hit we want in our game' May 30, 2019 | 5:43 AM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say after their humbling Game 2 loss May 30, 2019 | 1:10 AM
Bruins
'I can’t deny that. That’s where it took place' May 30, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Boston--05/29/19 The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Bruins Brandon Carlo makes a diving attempt to get the puck away from Blues Alexander Steen in overtime. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Hate builds up between Blues, Bruins in Stanley Cup Final May 30, 2019 | 12:46 AM
Tuukka Rask Game 2
Bruins
Blues beat Bruins 3-2 in OT, tie Stanley Cup at game apiece May 30, 2019 | 12:33 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick prepares to wave the Boston Bruins banner before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between Bruins and the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston.
Bruins
Fan banner captain Bill Belichick was joined by quite the crew for Game 2 May 29, 2019 | 9:26 PM
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk leaves game after nasty hit from behind May 29, 2019 | 9:16 PM
Blues win Game 2 2019 Stanley Cup
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Updates: Blues win 3-2 in overtime to tie the series May 29, 2019 | 6:33 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Zdeno Chara is the latest in a long line of NHL quadragenarians May 29, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Shannon Johnson US Women's Open Golf
Golf
At US Women’s Open, one threesome will have a major Massachusetts flavor May 29, 2019 | 3:31 PM
N'Keal Harry Julian Edelman
Patriots
'Fundamentals and repetition': Julian Edelman is working with N'Keal Harry May 29, 2019 | 2:52 PM
Blues Bruins
Bruins
Robert Thomas out for Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final May 29, 2019 | 1:35 PM
Sean Kuraly Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Sean Kuraly has a history of scoring clutch goals for the Bruins May 29, 2019 | 11:41 AM
Kobe Bryant
Celtics
Kobe Bryant is reportedly involved in recruiting Kyrie Irving to the Lakers May 29, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Jake DeBrusk Jordan Binnington Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Bruins, Blues understand the value of physicality, speed May 29, 2019 | 8:54 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy referenced a viral hissy fit from Tuukka Rask's past May 29, 2019 | 8:11 AM
Brandon Carlo Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
‘I think this is kind of new-school NHL’: Bruins’ defense features heavy hitters, speed, and skill May 29, 2019 | 7:59 AM
Greg Allen Cleveland Indians MLB
Red Sox
Indians rally for five runs in the ninth, beat Red Sox 7-5 May 29, 2019 | 7:29 AM
Bruins Blues Stanley Cup
Bruins
A certain statistic was making its way around TD Garden ahead of Game 2 May 29, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say about reuniting with their former Cup winning teammates May 28, 2019 | 9:12 PM
Torey Krug give a huge retaliation check to Blues Robert Thomas in the 3rd period.
Bruins
Bruins still buzzing over Torey Krug's instant-classic hit May 28, 2019 | 5:45 PM
Torey Krug Robert Thomas NHL
Bruins
Torey Krug's highlight-reel hit sparked a discussion about a potential missed call May 28, 2019 | 3:26 PM
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Bruins
Tom Brady narrated a Stanley Cup Final hype video for the Bruins May 28, 2019 | 3:04 PM
Charlie Coyle NHL Bruins
Bruins
Charlie Coyle is using a Super Eight tournament loss as Stanley Cup motivation May 28, 2019 | 1:29 PM
Bill Buckner Fenway Park Opening Day 2008
Red Sox
Read the Red Sox front office's statement on the passing of Bill Buckner May 28, 2019 | 12:24 PM
Lil Nas X Stanley Cup Final 2019
Bruins
'Old Town Road' rapper Lil Nas X enjoyed his first hockey game in Boston May 28, 2019 | 10:55 AM
5-27-19: Boston, MA: The Bruins Torey Krug goes airborne, losing his helmet in the process as he lays out the Blues Robert Thomas in the third period. The Boston Bruins hosted the St. Louis Blues in Game One of the Stanley Cup Finals playoff series at TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff). T
Bruins
Here's what Torey Krug had to say about his helmet-less hit on Robert Thomas May 28, 2019 | 10:17 AM
Jordan Binnington St. Louis Blues NHL
NHL
How a fourth-string goalie led the Blues to the Stanley Cup Final May 28, 2019 | 9:29 AM