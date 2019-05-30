The Red Sox are all-in on supporting the Bruins, with a notable holdout

With the Stanley Cup Final in full swing, many of the Red Sox are showing their full support for their fellow Boston sports counterpart.

Prior to Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Indians (the start of which the Red Sox moved up to accommodate Bruins fans), several players hit the field for warm-ups sporting their Bruins apparel, rooting for the team to parade the streets of Boston that they themselves did back in October. With the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory in February, a Stanley Cup for the Bruins would mark the third Boston professional sports title in eight months.

Because it’s the Cup pic.twitter.com/5mMSAziCTn — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 29, 2019

At least one player, however, wasn’t on board the Bruins hype train.

Andrew Benintendi, who resides in St. Louis during the offseason, was seen after the game exiting Fenway Park wearing a St. Louis Blues t-shirt, per Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

This isn’t the first time Benintendi has shown his support for the Blues. Back in 2016, he tweeted a photo of himself at the Enterprise Center and, last season, Benintendi appeared on the Red Sox official Snapchat wearing the jersey of former St. Louis right winger, Ryan Reaves.

It seems as though the Boston peer pressure won’t have an effect on him.