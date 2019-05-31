Surging Yankees top Red Sox 4-1

The Yankees' DJ LeMahieu hits an RBI double off Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale during the third inning. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) –The Associated Press
By
MIKE FITZPATRICK
AP,
May 31, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — DJ LeMahieu homered and hit an RBI double off the wall against Chris Sale, sending the surging New York Yankees to a 4-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Aaron Hicks broke a third-inning tie with a two-run single, and J.A. Happ (5-3) pitched well against Boston again to win his fourth consecutive decision overall. New York got four shutout innings from its deep and dominant bullpen, handing the defending World Series champions their third loss in a row.

Despite a rash of injuries, the Yankees hold a 1½-game lead in the AL East over Tampa Bay — and a widening gap on the Red Sox. New York has won all three meetings between the longtime rivals this season, beating Sale (1-7) twice and outscoring Boston 17-4.

Advertisement

Rafael Devers homered early for the third-place Red Sox, who fell 8½ games back in the division. That’s the furthest they’ve been behind the Yankees since finishing the 2015 season nine games in the dust.

New York has won nine of 11 overall and is 31-10 since a 6-9 start.

Sale found his fastball after an April 16 loss at Yankee Stadium left him 0-4 in four starts. He allowed only 12 earned runs in his next seven outings and entered this one with a whopping 56 strikeouts in May.

But after the teams were rained out the previous night, Sale was touched up for four runs and seven hits in six innings Friday, pounding his fist into his glove in frustration after LeMahieu’s opposite-field homer cleared the right-center fence in the fifth. The left-hander struck out 10 for a sixth double-digit strikeout game in his past eight starts.

A pumped-up LeMahieu also doubled off the right-center wall in the third, driving in New York’s first run following singles by Gio Urshela and Brett Gardner.

The 30-year-old Sale, who signed a $160 million, six-year contract in March, leads the majors in losses. He came in with a 1.87 ERA in 18 regular-season games (15 starts) against the Yankees, the lowest mark against the team in the Live Ball Era for any pitcher with at least 100 innings versus New York.

Advertisement

Happ gave up one run and three hits in five innings, improving to 9-4 against Boston.

Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman each worked an inning to finish the five-hitter. Chapman struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 16th save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi threw 22 pitches to teammates Brock Holt and Michael Chavis in a simulated game, the first hitters Eovaldi has faced since April 23 surgery to remove a loose body from his right elbow. His next step will be determined Saturday. … 1B Steve Pearce, the 2018 World Series MVP, was pulled in the second inning with back spasms and replaced by Chavis. … LHP Eduardo Rodríguez was available out of the bullpen after being rescheduled to start Tuesday in Kansas City. Prior to Thursday night’s rainout, Rodríguez (5-3, 5.04 ERA) was slated to start Friday. But the Red Sox pushed back Sale into that spot.

Buy Tickets

Yankees: CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation) is set to come off the injured list and start the series finale Sunday night against LHP David Price. … RHP Dellin Betances (right shoulder impingement) played long toss and said his arm felt good following Thursday’s bullpen. His third bullpen is scheduled for Sunday and if that goes well, the next step could be facing hitters. … Didi Gregorius (Tommy John surgery) went 0 for 5 and played all nine innings at shortstop in a rehab game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. … OF Giancarlo Stanton, sidelined since March 31, is getting close to facing pitching and starting a rehab assignment, manager Aaron Boone said. … RF Aaron Judge (left oblique strain) worked out in the outfield again and is hitting off a tee. “Definitely has started the ramp up, but not hitting full bore in the cage yet,” Boone said. “But he’s letting it go a little bit and everything’s gone well with that.” Judge has been out since April 21.

Advertisement

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Rick Porcello (4-4, 4.41 ERA) is 4-1 with a 2.94 ERA in his last eight starts, and Boston has won seven of them. The 2016 AL Cy Young Award winner, from nearby New Jersey, is 10-8 with a 3.11 ERA in 22 games versus the Yankees. He went 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA in four starts against them last year — and also won a playoff series clincher at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees: RHP Domingo Germán (9-1, 3.43) leads the majors in wins. He won six straight starts before getting tagged for a career-high seven runs and nine hits, including four homers, over five innings Sunday in a no-decision at Kansas City.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Fort Myers, FL 2/19/2018: At the same time that Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner (not pictured) were taking questions from the media, a short distance away, team CEO Sam Kennedy (left) was engaging in a conversation with WEEI morning drive talk show hosts Kirk Minihane (second from right) and Gerry Callahan (far right), as well as an unidentified man (second from left). The first full squad workout of Spring Training for the Red Sox was today at the Player Development Complex at Jet Blue Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Media
Kirk Minihane has a new job with Barstool Sports May 31, 2019 | 3:49 PM
St. Louis Blues Game 2 Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
What experts are saying as the Stanley Cup Final shifts to St. Louis May 31, 2019 | 3:42 PM
Craig Kimbrel Boston Red Sox
MLB
Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel will soon sign free agent deals. Where will they land? May 31, 2019 | 2:21 PM
Demaryius Thomas NFL Patriots Texans
Patriots
Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas opened up about his February car accident May 31, 2019 | 11:28 AM
J.D. Martinez Red Sox May 2019
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez explained why he won't participate in the Home Run Derby May 31, 2019 | 11:03 AM
Blues Bruins
Bruins
9 plays that show how intense Bruins-Blues has been so far May 31, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron and his linemates seek better production in Game 3 May 31, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Bruins
Chad Finn: A day at the rink with NBC’s Mike Emrick May 31, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
Raptors take NBA Finals opener, beat Warriors 118-109 May 31, 2019 | 1:15 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox-Yankees series shortened to 3 games May 30, 2019 | 10:39 PM
Bruins
Oskar Sundqvist suspended one game for hit on Matt Grzelcyk May 30, 2019 | 9:30 PM
Albert Almora Jr. Chicago Cubs
MLB
Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. was visibly shaken after hitting a child with a foul ball May 30, 2019 | 2:16 PM
Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Celtics
Bill Russell will receive the 2019 Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs May 30, 2019 | 1:24 PM
Don Cherry Boston Bruins
Bruins
Don Cherry said Matt Grzelcyk was 'just asking for it' May 30, 2019 | 1:14 PM
Aron Baynes, DeMarcus Cousins
Sports News
Warriors say center DeMarcus Cousins available for Game 1 May 30, 2019 | 12:41 PM
Joakim Nordstrom Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Joakim Nordstrom's shot-blocking on the penalty kill brings back memories of Gregory Campbell May 30, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Oskar Sundqvist Matt Grzelcyk Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Blues’ Oskar Sundqvist to have hearing for hit on Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk May 30, 2019 | 11:01 AM
Donnie Wahlberg, right, shakes hands with Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, left, before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston, Friday, April 14, 2017.
Bruins
Bruins fans gave Donnie Wahlberg flak for his poorly-timed Wahlburgers tweet May 30, 2019 | 10:47 AM
Blues win Game 2 2019 Stanley Cup
Bruins
Brad Marchand had a few honest words about his Stanley Cup Final play May 30, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Red Sox Bruins Apparel
Red Sox
The Red Sox are all-in on supporting the Bruins, with a notable holdout May 30, 2019 | 10:03 AM
NFL
NFL
In NFL labor talks, owners expected to pursue 18-game season or expanded playoffs May 30, 2019 | 9:12 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
What players and coaches had to say after Bruins-Blues Game 2 May 30, 2019 | 8:24 AM
Jordan Binnington St. Louis Blues NHL
Bruins
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington spent some time with the Bruins' AHL affiliate last season May 30, 2019 | 8:04 AM
Wednesday's loss wasn't about the bullpen, but the numbers were ghastly all the same.
Red Sox
It's not Matt Barnes, but the Red Sox bullpen needs arms all the same May 30, 2019 | 7:03 AM
Boston, MA-5-29-2019: The Bruins bench, including head coach Bruce Cassidy (center) is pictured after the overtime goal that beat them 3-2. The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff).
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 2 loss to the Blues May 30, 2019 | 5:56 AM
Matt Grzelcyk hit Stanley Cup
Bruins
'I don't think that's a hit we want in our game' May 30, 2019 | 5:43 AM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
What the Bruins had to say after their humbling Game 2 loss May 30, 2019 | 1:10 AM
Bruins
'I can’t deny that. That’s where it took place' May 30, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Boston--05/29/19 The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Bruins Brandon Carlo makes a diving attempt to get the puck away from Blues Alexander Steen in overtime. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Hate builds up between Blues, Bruins in Stanley Cup Final May 30, 2019 | 12:46 AM
Tuukka Rask Game 2
Bruins
Blues beat Bruins 3-2 in OT, tie Stanley Cup at game apiece May 30, 2019 | 12:33 AM