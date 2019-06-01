Red Sox place Steve Pearce on injured list

NEW YORK — Steve Pearce, who left Friday night’s game against the Yankees because of back spasms, landed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday afternoon. To take his place on the roster, the Red Sox called up first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis from Triple A Pawtucket.

Pearce, 36, fouled out to first in his only at-bat against Yankees starter J.A. Happ in the second inning of the 4-1 loss. Pearce immediately informed manager Alex Cora of an injury that the Red Sox described as a lower-back strain — the same injury that has fellow first baseman Mitch Moreland on the injured list.

Advertisement

“As soon as he came into the dugout, [Pearce] told me he felt it,’’ said Cora. “He felt numbness in his legs.’’