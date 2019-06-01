Yankees bullpen covers 5 1/3 scoreless innings in 5-3 win over Red Sox

Aroldis Chapman got his 17th save in 18 tries.

Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees pitches in the ninth inning against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees pitches in the ninth inning against the Red Sox on Saturday. –Mike Stobe / Getty Images
By
JAKE SEINER
AP,
June 1, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth inning, Aroldis Chapman escaped trouble in the ninth and the New York Yankees bullpen held tight again to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 Saturday night.

After starter Domingo Germán was chased early, six Yankee relievers combined for 5 1/3 scoreless innings to lock down another victory over the rival Red Sox — New York is 4-0 to start the season series, a first since 2012.

Chapman walked Mookie Betts and allowed a single to Andrew Benintendi leading off the ninth, but J.D. Martinez hit a double-play grounder and Rafael Devers rolled the last out to first.

Advertisement

Chapman got his 17th save in 18 tries, closing out a game where Chad Green (1-2) and Adam Ottavino stranded runners with timely strikeouts. The bullpen also pitched four shutout innings in a 4-1 win Friday.

Boston went 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position, including seven strikeouts. The Red Sox tied a season high with 14 strikeouts and matched a season most with their fourth straight loss.

The Yankees have won 15 of 18 and clinched their ninth straight series victory, a first for the franchise since 1998.

Xander Bogaerts homered and had three hits for the Red Sox, who have lost 6 of 8 and fell 9 1/2 games behind New York for the AL East lead. That is Boston’s biggest deficit in the division since finishing 15 games out in 2015.

Sánchez threw his hands at Rick Porcello’s 2-2 slider well outside the strike zone and poked it an estimated 403 feet to right-center. It was Sánchez’s 18th homer, matching his total from an injury-spoiled 2018.

Sanchez was in a five-way tie for the AL home run lead before connecting.

DJ LeMahieu’s two-run single put New York ahead 3-1 in the second, but Boston tied it in the fourth on Bogaerts’ leadoff homer and Sandy León’s second RBI single of the game.

Advertisement

León was 3 for 3 before manager Alex Cora replaced him with pinch-hitter Christian Vázquez with a runner on in the eighth. Vázquez hit into an inning-ending double play.

Porcello (4-5) faced New York for the first time since his series-clinching victory at Yankee Stadium in Game 4 of last year’s AL Division Series. The right-hander entered with a hot hand, but left after allowing five runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Germán allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings, failing to qualify for what would have been his major league-leading 10th win. He struck out eight but gave up six hits and two walks.

Buy Tickets

Yankees DH Kendrys Morales ended a 1-for-19 skid with three hits. Luke Voit also had three hits.

BACK ON TOP

Prior to the game, Cora informed Betts that he would be hitting leadoff for the rest of the season. Betts batted first throughout his MVP 2018 season, but Cora opened this year experimenting with Benintendi in the top spot with Betts at No. 2.

Batting 1-2 atop the order, Betts and Benintendi combined to go 2 for 9 with three strikeouts and a walk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Boston placed World Series MVP Steve Pearce on the 10-day IL with a low back strain. 1B/OF Sam Travis was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. … RHP Nathan Eovaldi is set for a second simulated game Tuesday as he works back after having a loose body removed from his right elbow April 23. He threw 22 pitches in a sim game Friday.

Yankees: OF Clint Frazier spoke with a trainer after being hit by a pitch in his left elbow in the fifth inning. He stayed in to run but was replaced in right field by Cameron Maybin in the sixth. … Manager Aaron Boone said SS Didi Gregorius could join New York for its series at Cleveland from June 7-9. Gregorius is with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a rehab assignment following Tommy John surgery last fall.

UP NEXT

Advertisement

Boston’s David Price (2-2) and New York’s CC Sabathia (3-1) face off in a showdown of Cy Young Award-winning left-handers.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball MLB
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Torey Krug Bruins Stanley Cup 2019
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Bruins take 2-1 series lead with dominant performance June 1, 2019 | 7:37 PM
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy to celebrate with his teammates after winning the Champions League final soccer match Saturday.
Soccer
Liverpool beats Tottenham to win 6th European Cup June 1, 2019 | 6:41 PM
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks during a press conference.
NHL
The NFL has been consumed by the concussion issue. Why hasn't the NHL? June 1, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Rafael Devers is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run.
MLB
MLB batters set record for month with 1,135 home runs in May June 1, 2019 | 5:08 PM
Serena Williams leaves after losing her third-round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sofia Kenin.
Tennis
Serena Williams joins No. 1 Naomi Osaka on way out of French Open June 1, 2019 | 3:00 PM
Steve Pearce is on the 10-day injured list.
Red Sox
Red Sox place Steve Pearce on injured list June 1, 2019 | 2:14 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies 2019
Patriots
Tom Brady was in midseason form at the Best Buddies game June 1, 2019 | 1:22 PM
Bruins
Think no one picked a Bruins-Blues Final? Think again June 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins
New England boy Zach Sanford makes good . . . though it’s for Blues June 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: There’s no way to hide from Chris Sale’s 1-7 start June 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Surging Yankees top Red Sox 4-1 May 31, 2019 | 10:27 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale, right, talks to catcher Sandy Leon during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, May 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Red Sox
Weary Red Sox look to stop a Yankees squad that just keeps rolling May 31, 2019 | 9:22 PM
Fort Myers, FL 2/19/2018: At the same time that Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner (not pictured) were taking questions from the media, a short distance away, team CEO Sam Kennedy (left) was engaging in a conversation with WEEI morning drive talk show hosts Kirk Minihane (second from right) and Gerry Callahan (far right), as well as an unidentified man (second from left). The first full squad workout of Spring Training for the Red Sox was today at the Player Development Complex at Jet Blue Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Media
Kirk Minihane has a new job with Barstool Sports May 31, 2019 | 3:49 PM
St. Louis Blues Game 2 Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
What experts are saying as the Stanley Cup Final shifts to St. Louis May 31, 2019 | 3:42 PM
Craig Kimbrel Boston Red Sox
MLB
Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel will soon sign free agent deals. Where will they land? May 31, 2019 | 2:21 PM
Demaryius Thomas NFL Patriots Texans
Patriots
Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas opened up about his February car accident May 31, 2019 | 11:28 AM
J.D. Martinez Red Sox May 2019
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez explained why he won't participate in the Home Run Derby May 31, 2019 | 11:03 AM
Blues Bruins
Bruins
9 plays that show how intense Bruins-Blues has been so far May 31, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron and his linemates seek better production in Game 3 May 31, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Bruins
Chad Finn: A day at the rink with NBC’s Mike Emrick May 31, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
Raptors take NBA Finals opener, beat Warriors 118-109 May 31, 2019 | 1:15 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox-Yankees series shortened to 3 games May 30, 2019 | 10:39 PM
Bruins
Oskar Sundqvist suspended one game for hit on Matt Grzelcyk May 30, 2019 | 9:30 PM
Albert Almora Jr. Chicago Cubs
MLB
Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. was visibly shaken after hitting a child with a foul ball May 30, 2019 | 2:16 PM
Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Celtics
Bill Russell will receive the 2019 Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs May 30, 2019 | 1:24 PM
Don Cherry Boston Bruins
Bruins
Don Cherry said Matt Grzelcyk was 'just asking for it' May 30, 2019 | 1:14 PM
Aron Baynes, DeMarcus Cousins
Sports News
Warriors say center DeMarcus Cousins available for Game 1 May 30, 2019 | 12:41 PM
Joakim Nordstrom Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Joakim Nordstrom's shot-blocking on the penalty kill brings back memories of Gregory Campbell May 30, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Oskar Sundqvist Matt Grzelcyk Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Blues’ Oskar Sundqvist to have hearing for hit on Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk May 30, 2019 | 11:01 AM
Donnie Wahlberg, right, shakes hands with Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, left, before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston, Friday, April 14, 2017.
Bruins
Bruins fans gave Donnie Wahlberg flak for his poorly-timed Wahlburgers tweet May 30, 2019 | 10:47 AM