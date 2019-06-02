Keuchel, Kimbrel can sign without compensation Monday

Craig Kimbrel Boston Red Sox
Boston, MA - 10/23/2018 - Red Sox Craig Kimbrel sets up to pitch in the ninth inning. The Boston Red Sox host the LA Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series at Fenway Park. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff) –Barry Chin / The Boston Globe
AP,
2:07 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel, the last two top free agents on the market, can sign starting Monday without their new teams having to forfeit amateur draft picks as compensation.

Both turned down $17.9 million qualifying offers in November, Keuchel from Houston and Kimbrel from the World Series champion Boston Red Sox.

Under baseball’s labor contract, compensation is eliminated for free agents who sign starting on the day the amateur draft begins.

Keuchel, a 31-year-old left-hander, was 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in 34 starts last season for the Astros. A two-time All-Star, he won the AL Cy Young Award in 2015. He struck out 216 that year, but he fanned 153 last season, when he had a $13.2 million, one-year deal.

Advertisement

He is 76-63 with a 3.66 ERA in seven major league seasons, all with the Astros.

Kimbrel is a seven-time All-Star who led the NL in saves in both 2013 and 2014 after tying for the lead in 2011 and 2012. The 31-year-old right-hander has 333 saves in 367 chances over nine major league seasons, going 31-19 with a 1.91 ERA. His strikeouts per nine innings dropped to 13.86 last year from 16.43 in 2017.

Kimbrel had a $13 million base salary and earned $1,443,939 in bonuses last season in the option year of a contract he signed with Atlanta in 2014, a deal that originally guaranteed $42 million over four seasons.

Before Monday, a new team signing either player would have lost at least one draft pick and possibly two, and some teams would have lost international signing bonus allocation. The exact penalty is tied to whether a team paid luxury tax last year, and whether it paid or received revenue-sharing money.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Gronk Bus pulls up to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, June 2.
Patriots
Gronk Bus arrives at Gillette Stadium for 10th annual One Mission Buzz Off June 2, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Red Sox
Getting to be time for 2019 Red Sox to declare their intention June 2, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Brad Marchand attempts a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the third period Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' dominant Game 3 win over the Blues June 2, 2019 | 1:51 AM
Bruins power play Stanley Cup
Bruins
Bruins power play perfect in historically efficient Game 3 June 2, 2019 | 1:10 AM
Charlie Coyle
Bruins
Three goals in three minutes: How a barrage of scoring buried the Blues June 2, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Bruins center Sean Kuraly celebrates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of Game 3 on Saturday.
Bruins
Bruins crush St. Louis Blues, 7-2, take 2-1 series lead June 1, 2019 | 11:16 PM
Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees pitches in the ninth inning against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Red Sox
Yankees bullpen covers 5 1/3 scoreless innings in 5-3 win over Red Sox June 1, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Torey Krug Bruins Stanley Cup 2019
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Bruins take 2-1 series lead with dominant performance June 1, 2019 | 7:37 PM
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy to celebrate with his teammates after winning the Champions League final soccer match Saturday.
Soccer
Liverpool beats Tottenham to win 6th European Cup June 1, 2019 | 6:41 PM
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks during a press conference.
NHL
The NFL has been consumed by the concussion issue. Why hasn't the NHL? June 1, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Rafael Devers is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run.
MLB
MLB batters set record for month with 1,135 home runs in May June 1, 2019 | 5:08 PM
Serena Williams leaves after losing her third-round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sofia Kenin.
Tennis
Serena Williams joins No. 1 Naomi Osaka on way out of French Open June 1, 2019 | 3:00 PM
Steve Pearce is on the 10-day injured list.
Red Sox
Red Sox place Steve Pearce on injured list June 1, 2019 | 2:14 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies 2019
Patriots
Tom Brady was in midseason form at the Best Buddies game June 1, 2019 | 1:22 PM
Bruins
Think no one picked a Bruins-Blues Final? Think again June 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins
New England boy Zach Sanford makes good . . . though it’s for Blues June 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: There’s no way to hide from Chris Sale’s 1-7 start June 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Surging Yankees top Red Sox 4-1 May 31, 2019 | 10:27 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale, right, talks to catcher Sandy Leon during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, May 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Red Sox
Weary Red Sox look to stop a Yankees squad that just keeps rolling May 31, 2019 | 9:22 PM
Fort Myers, FL 2/19/2018: At the same time that Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner (not pictured) were taking questions from the media, a short distance away, team CEO Sam Kennedy (left) was engaging in a conversation with WEEI morning drive talk show hosts Kirk Minihane (second from right) and Gerry Callahan (far right), as well as an unidentified man (second from left). The first full squad workout of Spring Training for the Red Sox was today at the Player Development Complex at Jet Blue Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Media
Kirk Minihane has a new job with Barstool Sports May 31, 2019 | 3:49 PM
St. Louis Blues Game 2 Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
What experts are saying as the Stanley Cup Final shifts to St. Louis May 31, 2019 | 3:42 PM
Craig Kimbrel Boston Red Sox
MLB
Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel will soon sign free agent deals. Where will they land? May 31, 2019 | 2:21 PM
Demaryius Thomas NFL Patriots Texans
Patriots
Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas opened up about his February car accident May 31, 2019 | 11:28 AM
J.D. Martinez Red Sox May 2019
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez explained why he won't participate in the Home Run Derby May 31, 2019 | 11:03 AM
Blues Bruins
Bruins
9 plays that show how intense Bruins-Blues has been so far May 31, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron and his linemates seek better production in Game 3 May 31, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Bruins
Chad Finn: A day at the rink with NBC’s Mike Emrick May 31, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
Raptors take NBA Finals opener, beat Warriors 118-109 May 31, 2019 | 1:15 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox-Yankees series shortened to 3 games May 30, 2019 | 10:39 PM
Bruins
Oskar Sundqvist suspended one game for hit on Matt Grzelcyk May 30, 2019 | 9:30 PM