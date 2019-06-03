Why the Red Sox don’t have a 1st-round pick in tonight’s MLB Draft

The Red Sox won't pick until No. 42 as a result of being $40 million over the luxury tax threshold.

Adley Rutschman MLB Draft
Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman could be selected No. 1 by the Orioles. –The Associated Press
By
Andrew Mahoney
1:13 PM

The 2019 Major League Baseball draft begins Monday night, although the Red Sox will have to wait a little bit to make their first selection. Their top pick, initially No. 33, was dropped 10 spots as a penalty for being more than $40 million over the tax threshold.

Sox fans shouldn’t feel discouraged, though. As Alex Speier wrote last week, the team has been able to find talent beyond the first round. In 2004, Dustin Pedroia was selected in the second round with the 65th overall pick, and in 2002, they grabbed Jon Lester with the 57th pick. On both occasions, the Sox did not have a first-round pick

According to the Associated Press, players drafted by the Red Sox since 1996 have accounted for 697 WAR, the top mark in the majors. That includes every pick, regardless of whether the player signed with the Red Sox after being selected.

When only signed players were counted, the Red Sox fell into second place behind the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the draft:

When: Rounds 1 and 2, Monday, 7 p.m. Rounds 3-10, Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. Rounds 11-40, Wednesday, noon.

Where: At MLB Network Studios in Secaucus, N.J.

How to watch: Round 1 and Competitive Balance Round A (Picks 1-41) will be broadcast on MLB Network and streamed on MLB.com. Round 2, Competitive Balance Round B, and second-round compensation picks (Picks 42-78) will be streamed on MLB.com. Coverage for Tuesday’s and Wednesday picks will stream on MLB.com.

Who’s up first? The Baltimore Orioles have the No. 1 pick, followed by the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins, and Detroit Tigers for the top five picks. Here is the draft order.

Top prospects

C.J. Abrams: SS, Blessed Trinity Catholic HS (Georgia), 18, 6 feet 1 inch, 178 pounds.

Hunter Bishop: OF, Arizona State, 20, 6-5, 210, junior.

J.J. Bleday: OF, Vanderbilt, 21, 6-3, 205, junior.

Corbin Carroll: OF, Lakeside HS (Washington), 18, 5-11, 161.

Riley Greene: OF, Hagerty HS (Florida), 18, 6-1, 191.

Shea Langeliers: C, Baylor, 21, 6-0, 190, junior.

Nick Lodolo: LHP, TCU, 21, 6-6, 185, junior.

Alex Manoah: RHP, West Virginia, 21, 6-6, 260, junior.

Jackson Rutledge: RHP, San Jacinto JC (Texas), 20, 6-8, 240, sophomore.

Adley Rutschman: C, Oregon State, 21, 6-2, 216, junior

Andrew Vaughn: 1B, California, 21, 6-0, 214, junior.

Bobby Witt Jr.: SS, Colleyville Heritage HS (Texas), 18, 6-0, 180.

Red Sox
