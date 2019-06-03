‘We’ve got to go’: Red Sox know Sunday has to become the norm again

Boston lost all three of its potential statement series, but they continue to have the talent to play October baseball.

David Price Boston Red Sox
David Price and the Red Sox got one they really needed on Sunday night in New York. –The Associated Press
By
7:51 AM

COMMENTARY

To their credit, they understood they really needed it. After 4-1 and 5-3 losses in the Bronx, the Red Sox hit Sunday night back at .500, 0-4 against the Yankees to start their year. It’s early, and yet, it isn’t.

“We’ve all got to lock in and get going,” said Rick Porcello, who gave up one big hit on Saturday, but it was one too many. “We’ve got to be ready to fight every night. That’s the bottom line. Everybody. All cylinders, 25 guys got to be ready to win ballgames each and every night and we don’t have a whole lot of room to wait around at this point.

Advertisement

“We’ve got to go.”

They did on Sunday night, clawing out an 8-5 victory the Yankees somehow seemed intent on handing them. Three single runs early, then holding that lead in the fourth when the Yankees — two in, two on, and two out — ran into the third out. They built back the lead when Clint Frazier played three singles into, essentially, two doubles and a triple, then needed those runs when Matt Barnes didn’t react well to pitching in a dousing thunderstorm.

No matter. Thirteen hits, including big flies by Xander Bogaerts and back-hitting-again J.D. Martinez. Another critical start from David Price, who’s been a savior and good enough to win in seven of his last eight outings.

“We needed today,” said Price, now 1-6 in seven starts with the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. “We needed to come out and beat those guys the way that we did. That was big for us.”

It was. And yet, they are still six behind Tampa Bay and 8½ behind the Yankees, just 30-29. In this testing stretch they just completed, they lost 2 of 3 to Houston, which lost just one series in May. They lost 2 of 3 to Cleveland, which promptly lost 3 of 4 to a bad White Sox team this weekend and went back to not hitting after leaving Boston. And they lost 2 of 3 to New York, Adam Ottavino — the Northeastern grad who got away this winter — coming up big in critical moments of both losses, games which were well within the Red Sox’ grasp.

Advertisement

They have the sixth-best record in the American League, two in the loss column behind Texas, an entirely forgettable squad whose best hitters (Hunter Pence and Shin-Soo Choo) will probably be dealt at the trade deadline. Through 59 games, they’ve done nothing to dismiss the idea they’ll be a playoff team come October.

They also, however, have done nothing to make anyone think they’ll make much noise when they get there. They could, of course, but couldn’t they also win more than one series against a potential playoff opponent one of these months?

“We know we need to keep improving,” Alex Cora said on Sunday night. “All over the place, we have to keep getting better.”

Buy Tickets

One of the consistent threads throughout this golden era of Red Sox baseball has been understanding panic doesn’t help anyone. For whatever reason it exists, it clearly does. Down 0-3 to the Yankees in 2004. Down 1-3 to the Indians in 2007. Two innings from dropping the first two at home to the Tigers in 2013. They really do just worry about winning today, and will take that same attitude into Kansas City, a team that — at 19-40, unfair as this is for any road series where a fill-in starter will be used — they really ought to sweep.

The schedule will keep offering them opportunities to establish a beachhead, be it the four at Fenway against the Rays starting Friday, their one series in Minnesota from June 17-19, the two in London against the Yankees … it wasn’t but three weeks ago that Boston obliterated Seattle and pulled within three games of the top of the division.

Advertisement

It’s clutch hitting — their .788 OPS with runners in scoring position is the same sixth in the AL that they are, the category led by surprises Minnesota and Texas.

It’s starting pitching — their quality start percentage is, you guessed it, sixth.

It’s finding that one critical bullpen tentpole beyond Matt Barnes — we’ve discussed the ‘pen ad nauseam here, but the fact remains it’s squandered eight potential victories handed it by its starters, one of baseball‘s worst totals.

There are certainly questions to be asked about roster construction: The Globe‘s Peter Abraham raised some regarding Steve Pearce, and my Twitter mentions turned into a full-on debate on the topic this weekend. This roster, however, can obviously compete with any in the 2019 game: Mookie Betts and Martinez are still stars, Rafael Devers and (to a lesser degree, given his pedigree) Bogaerts are having breakout seasons, Chris Sale is far better than his 4.35 ERA and the team’s 3-9 record when he pitches …

We’re gonna need to see it in real life. We should, too. But then again, we should have already.

And they’re 30-29, 8½ back, sixth in the American League.

TOPICS: Red Sox Commentary
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Juan Agudelo Cristian Penilla New England Revolution
Soccer
Revolution beat LA Galaxy on the road, 2-1 June 3, 2019 | 7:48 AM
David Price Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
David Price earns first win in Yankee Stadium with the Red Sox in 8-5 victory June 3, 2019 | 7:30 AM
St. Louis' David Perron faces off with Boston's Tuukka Rask after they collided during the second period of Game 3.
Bruins
Bruins staying composed through Blues' physical temptations June 2, 2019 | 7:36 PM
Bruins
Blues coach Craig Berube unhappy with officiating June 2, 2019 | 5:39 PM
Chara Bruins Stanley Cup
Bruins
Don Cherry praises Chara for 'tormenting' Blues' top goal scorer June 2, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Celtics
Kerr: It's 'feasible' that Durant may play after 1 practice June 2, 2019 | 2:19 PM
Craig Kimbrel Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Keuchel, Kimbrel can sign without compensation Monday June 2, 2019 | 2:07 PM
Gronk Bus pulls up to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, June 2.
Patriots
Gronk Bus arrives at Gillette Stadium for 10th annual One Mission Buzz Off June 2, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Red Sox
Getting to be time for 2019 Red Sox to declare their intention June 2, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Brad Marchand attempts a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the third period Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' dominant Game 3 win over the Blues June 2, 2019 | 1:51 AM
Bruins power play Stanley Cup
Bruins
Bruins power play perfect in historically efficient Game 3 June 2, 2019 | 1:10 AM
Charlie Coyle
Bruins
Three goals in three minutes: How a barrage of scoring buried the Blues June 2, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Bruins center Sean Kuraly celebrates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of Game 3 on Saturday.
Bruins
Bruins crush St. Louis Blues, 7-2, take 2-1 series lead June 1, 2019 | 11:16 PM
Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees pitches in the ninth inning against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Red Sox
Yankees bullpen covers 5 1/3 scoreless innings in 5-3 win over Red Sox June 1, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Torey Krug Bruins Stanley Cup 2019
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Bruins take 2-1 series lead with dominant performance June 1, 2019 | 7:37 PM
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy to celebrate with his teammates after winning the Champions League final soccer match Saturday.
Soccer
Liverpool beats Tottenham to win 6th European Cup June 1, 2019 | 6:41 PM
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks during a press conference.
NHL
The NFL has been consumed by the concussion issue. Why hasn't the NHL? June 1, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Rafael Devers is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run.
MLB
MLB batters set record for month with 1,135 home runs in May June 1, 2019 | 5:08 PM
Serena Williams leaves after losing her third-round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sofia Kenin.
Tennis
Serena Williams joins No. 1 Naomi Osaka on way out of French Open June 1, 2019 | 3:00 PM
Steve Pearce is on the 10-day injured list.
Red Sox
Red Sox place Steve Pearce on injured list June 1, 2019 | 2:14 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies 2019
Patriots
Tom Brady was in midseason form at the Best Buddies game June 1, 2019 | 1:22 PM
Bruins
Think no one picked a Bruins-Blues Final? Think again June 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins
New England boy Zach Sanford makes good . . . though it’s for Blues June 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: There’s no way to hide from Chris Sale’s 1-7 start June 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Surging Yankees top Red Sox 4-1 May 31, 2019 | 10:27 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale, right, talks to catcher Sandy Leon during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, May 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Red Sox
Weary Red Sox look to stop a Yankees squad that just keeps rolling May 31, 2019 | 9:22 PM
Fort Myers, FL 2/19/2018: At the same time that Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner (not pictured) were taking questions from the media, a short distance away, team CEO Sam Kennedy (left) was engaging in a conversation with WEEI morning drive talk show hosts Kirk Minihane (second from right) and Gerry Callahan (far right), as well as an unidentified man (second from left). The first full squad workout of Spring Training for the Red Sox was today at the Player Development Complex at Jet Blue Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Media
Kirk Minihane has a new job with Barstool Sports May 31, 2019 | 3:49 PM
St. Louis Blues Game 2 Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
What experts are saying as the Stanley Cup Final shifts to St. Louis May 31, 2019 | 3:42 PM
Craig Kimbrel Boston Red Sox
MLB
Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel will soon sign free agent deals. Where will they land? May 31, 2019 | 2:21 PM
Demaryius Thomas NFL Patriots Texans
Patriots
Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas opened up about his February car accident May 31, 2019 | 11:28 AM