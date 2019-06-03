Sean McDonough to call Red Sox games in London

Red Sox have back-to-back days off June 27-28, the kind of rare break that happens during baseball season usually only when rain intervenes.

But there’s a good reason for the brief hiatus: The Red Sox are jetting off to London for their series with the Yankees.

They’re bringing perhaps their best radio broadcast team combination with them, too.

Sean McDonough will join Joe Castiglione and Dave O’Brien on WEEI’s broadcasts of the Red Sox’ two-game series with the Yankees in London on June 29-30.

Here is how the rest of the broadcaster groupings are shaping up for June.

June 4-6: After Monday’s off day, Josh Lewin joins Castiglione for the three-game trip to Kansas City. They teamed up for the first two games in June in the Bronx.

June 7-9: NESN’s Tom Caron makes his debut in the radio booth this season alongside Castiglione for the four-game set with the wild-card-leading Rays. That includes a doubleheader Saturday.

June 10-13: McDonough returns for the four-game series at Fenway with the Rangers, who currently hold the lead for the second wild card. McDonough and Castiglione will be joined by Lou Merloni for the final three games.

June 14-19: Mario Impemba, who along with Lewin has taken the majority of the workload, is back for six games, three at Baltimore and three more at Minnesota.

June 21-26: The Sox have a day off following the Minnesota series, then Lewin returns for the next six at Fenway against the Blue Jays and White Sox. Castiglione and Merloni will call the finale of the Astros-Red Sox series.

June 29-30: Castiglione, McDonough and O’Brien will be on the call for the two-game set at Olympic Stadium in London.