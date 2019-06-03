Sean McDonough to call Red Sox games in London

The Red Sox are bringing perhaps their best radio broadcast team combination with them to London.

Sean McDonough
Sean McDonough –Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images
By
4:16 PM

Red Sox have back-to-back days off June 27-28, the kind of rare break that happens during baseball season usually only when rain intervenes.

But there’s a good reason for the brief hiatus: The Red Sox are jetting off to London for their series with the Yankees.

They’re bringing perhaps their best radio broadcast team combination with them, too.

Sean McDonough will join Joe Castiglione and Dave O’Brien on WEEI’s broadcasts of the Red Sox’ two-game series with the Yankees in London on June 29-30.

Here is how the rest of the broadcaster groupings are shaping up for June.

Advertisement

June 4-6: After Monday’s off day, Josh Lewin joins Castiglione for the three-game trip to Kansas City. They teamed up for the first two games in June in the Bronx.

June 7-9: NESN’s Tom Caron makes his debut in the radio booth this season alongside Castiglione for the four-game set with the wild-card-leading Rays. That includes a doubleheader Saturday.

June 10-13: McDonough returns for the four-game series at Fenway with the Rangers, who currently hold the lead for the second wild card. McDonough and Castiglione will be joined by Lou Merloni for the final three games.

June 14-19: Mario Impemba, who along with Lewin has taken the majority of the workload, is back for six games, three at Baltimore and three more at Minnesota.

June 21-26: The Sox have a day off following the Minnesota series, then Lewin returns for the next six at Fenway against the Blue Jays and White Sox. Castiglione and Merloni will call the finale of the Astros-Red Sox series.

June 29-30: Castiglione, McDonough and O’Brien will be on the call for the two-game set at Olympic Stadium in London.

TOPICS: Red Sox Media
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Julian Edelman
Media
Showtime is releasing a Julian Edelman documentary June 3, 2019 | 2:22 PM
Bill Belichick Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who should be the Bruins' banner captain for Game 5? June 3, 2019 | 2:08 PM
St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn (29) and Alex Pietrangelo (27) skate back to the bench after a score against the Dallas Stars by Dunn during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Bruins
Blues will get defenseman Vince Dunn back for Game 4 June 3, 2019 | 2:05 PM
Adley Rutschman MLB Draft
Red Sox
Why the Red Sox don't have a 1st-round pick in tonight's MLB Draft June 3, 2019 | 1:13 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin Killington
Skiing
Killington's World Cup ski race will continue through 2020 June 3, 2019 | 12:55 PM
David Perron St. Louis Blues Tuukka Rask
Bruins
David Perron is fashioning himself as a villain in the Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final June 3, 2019 | 12:44 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies Challenge
Patriots
Tom Terrific? Tom Brady ticks off Mets fans with his trademark request. June 3, 2019 | 12:36 PM
New England Revolution 2-1 Galaxy
Soccer
3 takeaways from Bruce Arena's Revolution coaching debut June 3, 2019 | 12:33 PM
Bill Belichick lacrosse
Sports News
Bill Belichick's humorous explanation for what position Tom Brady would play in lacrosse June 3, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Sean Kuraly Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
The Bruins' potent depth is giving the Blues fits, and the Stanley Cup Final is tilting Boston's way June 3, 2019 | 9:12 AM
Charlie Coyle Boston Bruins St. Louis Blues
Bruins
Boston’s latest would-be champs are truly Boston’s June 3, 2019 | 8:34 AM
Torey Krug Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruins' power play scoring at an historic pace ahead of Game 4 in St. Louis June 3, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors NBA
NBA
Warriors beat Raptors 109-104 to even NBA Finals June 3, 2019 | 8:03 AM
David Price Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Commentary: What we learned from this weekend's Red Sox-Yankees series June 3, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Juan Agudelo Cristian Penilla New England Revolution
Soccer
Revolution beat LA Galaxy on the road, 2-1 June 3, 2019 | 7:48 AM
Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
David Price earns first win in Yankee Stadium with the Red Sox in 8-5 victory June 3, 2019 | 7:30 AM
St. Louis' David Perron faces off with Boston's Tuukka Rask after they collided during the second period of Game 3.
Bruins
Bruins staying composed through Blues' physical temptations June 2, 2019 | 7:36 PM
Bruins
Blues coach Craig Berube unhappy with Stanley Cup officiating June 2, 2019 | 5:39 PM
Chara Bruins Stanley Cup
Bruins
Don Cherry praises Zdeno Chara for 'tormenting' Blues' top goal scorer June 2, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Celtics
Kerr: It's 'feasible' that Durant may play after 1 practice June 2, 2019 | 2:19 PM
Craig Kimbrel Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Keuchel, Kimbrel can sign without compensation Monday June 2, 2019 | 2:07 PM
Gronk Bus pulls up to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, June 2.
Patriots
Gronk Bus arrives at Gillette Stadium for 10th annual One Mission Buzz Off June 2, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Red Sox
Getting to be time for 2019 Red Sox to declare their intention June 2, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Brad Marchand attempts a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the third period Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' dominant Game 3 win over the Blues June 2, 2019 | 1:51 AM
Bruins power play Stanley Cup
Bruins
Bruins power play perfect in historically efficient Game 3 June 2, 2019 | 1:10 AM
Charlie Coyle
Bruins
Three goals in three minutes: How a barrage of scoring buried the Blues June 2, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Bruins center Sean Kuraly celebrates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of Game 3 on Saturday.
Bruins
Bruins crush St. Louis Blues, 7-2, take 2-1 series lead June 1, 2019 | 11:16 PM
Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees pitches in the ninth inning against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Red Sox
Yankees bullpen covers 5 1/3 scoreless innings in 5-3 win over Red Sox June 1, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Torey Krug Bruins Stanley Cup 2019
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Bruins take 2-1 series lead with dominant performance June 1, 2019 | 7:37 PM
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy to celebrate with his teammates after winning the Champions League final soccer match Saturday.
Soccer
Liverpool beats Tottenham to win 6th European Cup June 1, 2019 | 6:41 PM