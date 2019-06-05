Red Sox draft North Andover pitcher Sebastian Keane

Keane is committed to Northeastern next season after a 9-1 regular season with an 0.27 ERA and 98 strikeouts.

Sebastian Keane Boston Red Sox
Sebastian Keane had an .027 ERA this season. –Mark Lorenz / The Boston Globe
By
2:43 PM

North Andover senior Sebastian Keane had his name called in the major league draft Wednesday when the Red Sox selected the 6-foot-3-inch righthanded pitcher in the 11th round (347th overall).

Last month, Keane became the first player in program history to be named Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year. The Merrimack Valley Conference MVP turned in his most recent dominant performance last Thursday, when he struck out 13 in a no-hitter, leading his team to a 1-0 win at Catholic Memorial.

The Northeastern commit finished the regular season with a 9-1 record and an 0.27 ERA, piling up 98 strikeouts over 51⅔ innings.

Advertisement

The Red Sox had plenty of looks at Keane on the high school prospect showcase circuit last summer. Ray Fagnant, the Red Sox scout in the Northeast, described Keane via text as a player with a high ceiling who has “good present stuff, but still tons of physical projection.’’

Per Fagnant, the Sox were attracted to Keane in part because he “has fun on the mound, pitches with energy, and was never intimidated in any of the national events.’’

Keane is scheduled to pitch for eighth-seeded North Andover Wednesday at top-seeded Franklin in the first round of the MIAA Division 1A Super Eight state tournament.

Current Northeastern lefthanded pitcher Sean Mellen, of Norwood, also was drafted Wednesday, taken in the 14th round (431st overall) by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

TOPICS: Red Sox Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Danny Ainge
Celtics
What Danny Ainge said about his health, Kyrie Irving, and the Celtics' offseason June 5, 2019 | 2:10 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady steps on the field for an NFL football minicamp practice, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Here's what the New York protest against Tom Brady's nickname trademark request looked like June 5, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Stanley Cup Final Bruins Blues
Bruins
Zdeno Chara's status remains unclear ahead of Game 5 June 5, 2019 | 12:05 PM
Tom Brady 2019
Patriots
Tom Brady scared Patriots fans about retirement with a Jay-Z quote June 5, 2019 | 12:01 PM
Anthony Davis Trade Rumors
Celtics
The Pelicans are reportedly listening to offers for Anthony Davis June 5, 2019 | 10:04 AM
Red Sox Logo
Red Sox
Red Sox pick Navy's Noah Song No. 137 in MLB draft, academy's highest selection June 5, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Sean Kuraly Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final shows there's still room for 'heavy' hockey in NHL June 5, 2019 | 9:10 AM
Alex Morgan USA Soccer
Soccer
What to know about every team in the Women's World Cup June 5, 2019 | 8:32 AM
Kevin Durant Warriors NBA
NBA
Kevin Durant is out for Game 3 of NBA Finals June 5, 2019 | 8:09 AM
Kevin Garnett Kendrick Perkins
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins explained how Kevin Garnett was 'the most unselfish guy' June 5, 2019 | 8:06 AM
Ben Watson Patriots NFL
Patriots
Ben Watson is ready to make the most of his second opportunity with the Patriots June 5, 2019 | 7:58 AM
Eduardo Nunez Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Eduardo Núñez's three-run home run powers Red Sox past Royals, 8-3 June 5, 2019 | 7:33 AM
Greg Oden NBA
Celtics
Greg Oden helped the Celtics evaluate prospects this week June 4, 2019 | 3:29 PM
Austin Seferian-Jenkins Patriots NFL
Patriots
Patriots are releasing tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins June 4, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Matt Grzelcyk went down to the ice after a first period collision with the Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (not pictured). He would leave the game with a possible concussion.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy says the Bruins could play seven defensemen in Game 5 June 4, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett (11) drives as Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) defends during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Celtics
These 12 players participated in Celtics pre-draft workouts on Monday and Tuesday June 4, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Zdeno Chara Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy says Zdeno Chara will be checked in Boston to determine availability for Game 5 June 4, 2019 | 2:25 PM
Arizona shortstop Cameron Cannon in the first inning during an NCAA college baseball game against Grand Canyon, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Red Sox
6 things to know about Red Sox draft pick Cameron Cannon June 4, 2019 | 2:04 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies Challenge
Patriots
Tom Brady shared some strategical 'advice' with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Twitter June 4, 2019 | 1:43 PM
Red Sox Logo
Red Sox
3 things to know about newly-drafted Red Sox prospect Matthew Lugo June 4, 2019 | 1:04 PM
Brandon Carlo Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins
Bruins
Chad Finn: The Stanley Cup Final is a fight — and you should still believe the Bruins will win out June 4, 2019 | 12:11 PM
Kansas City Royals MLB
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Royals series June 4, 2019 | 11:07 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, lies on the ice after being hit in the face by the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Bruins
'Very uncomfortable': Here's what Bruce Cassidy had to say about Zdeno Chara's injury June 4, 2019 | 9:51 AM
Entertainment
End of 'Jeopardy!' run has James Holzhauer joking about Tom Brady and the 'Drake Curse' June 4, 2019 | 8:06 AM
MLB Draft 2019
MLB
A record-low number of pitchers were selected in the MLB draft's first round June 4, 2019 | 8:05 AM
Billy Hamilton Royals
Red Sox
In the Royals, Red Sox fans get a chance for both wins and reflection June 4, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Bruins bench 2019 Stanley Cup
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy called out the Bruins' forwards after Game 4 June 4, 2019 | 6:02 AM
St Louis-06/03/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at Enterprise Center. Bruins Zdeno Chara slowly gets up after getting hit in the mouth in the 2nd period. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 4 loss to the Blues June 4, 2019 | 5:49 AM
Bruins
'We didn't stop for 60 minutes': The Blues were determined to be relentless in Game 4 June 4, 2019 | 12:45 AM
Bruins
Rebounds plague goaltenders in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final June 4, 2019 | 12:30 AM