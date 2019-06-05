Red Sox draft North Andover pitcher Sebastian Keane

North Andover senior Sebastian Keane had his name called in the major league draft Wednesday when the Red Sox selected the 6-foot-3-inch righthanded pitcher in the 11th round (347th overall).

Last month, Keane became the first player in program history to be named Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year. The Merrimack Valley Conference MVP turned in his most recent dominant performance last Thursday, when he struck out 13 in a no-hitter, leading his team to a 1-0 win at Catholic Memorial.

The Northeastern commit finished the regular season with a 9-1 record and an 0.27 ERA, piling up 98 strikeouts over 51⅔ innings.

Keane has given up just 2 earned runs in 51.2 innings (0.27 ERA) this season, per The Eagle-Tribune. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) June 5, 2019

The Red Sox had plenty of looks at Keane on the high school prospect showcase circuit last summer. Ray Fagnant, the Red Sox scout in the Northeast, described Keane via text as a player with a high ceiling who has “good present stuff, but still tons of physical projection.’’

Per Fagnant, the Sox were attracted to Keane in part because he “has fun on the mound, pitches with energy, and was never intimidated in any of the national events.’’

Keane is scheduled to pitch for eighth-seeded North Andover Wednesday at top-seeded Franklin in the first round of the MIAA Division 1A Super Eight state tournament.

Current Northeastern lefthanded pitcher Sean Mellen, of Norwood, also was drafted Wednesday, taken in the 14th round (431st overall) by the Los Angeles Dodgers.