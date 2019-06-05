Red Sox pick Navy’s Noah Song No. 137 in MLB draft, academy’s highest selection

"I always tell people I'll play baseball as long as anybody will let me, but I'm definitely prepared and ready to go serve my country."

MLB Draft 2019
The Red Sox selected pitcher Noah Song from the Naval Academy with the 137th pick Tuesday. –The Associated Press
By
Ava Wallace, The Washington Post
9:23 AM
Navy senior pitcher Noah Song made a lot of history this season in Annapolis, Maryland. The 6-foot-4 right-hander from Claremont, California, set six program records, including for most career wins (32) and strikeouts (428), led the nation with 161 strikeouts this season and became the Naval Academy’s first player to be named first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

On Tuesday, Song added another highlight to his already sterling resume: The Boston Red Sox drafted him No. 137 overall, the final selection of the fourth round, making Song the highest first-year MLB draft selection in the Naval Academy’s history – by a long shot.

The previous highest pick out of Navy was Stephen Moore, whom the Atlanta Braves selected with the 300th overall pick in 2015.

“What (Song) has done here is unique,” Navy coach Paul Kostacopoulos said Monday. “He’s done some really incredible things. He’s changing the trajectory for what a Navy baseball player can be.”

Navy has had nine first-year player draft selections in program history, the last of which was Luke Gillingham, selected in the 37th round in 2016. The list of Navy alumni who have gone on to actually play in the majors is just two names long: Mitch Harris, who debuted in 2015 for the St. Louis Cardinals, and Nemo Gaines, who debuted in 1921 for the Washington Senators.

While the Naval Academy isn’t a baseball powerhouse, Song’s dominated this season. He finished the year with an 11-1 record, a 1.44 ERA and is a finalist for the Golden Spikes award, given annually to the best amateur player in the country.

Song – who was at home in California when the call informing him he’d been selected came in – graduated last week and is somewhat uncertain about when his career in professional baseball could begin.

There is a longtime policy in place that allows service academy graduates to petition for early release from active duty and serve as reservists, which provides an easier path for pursuing a professional sports career, but those policies can change. Last month, President Donald Trump said he favored allowing service academy athletes to postpone their military obligations until after their sports careers are over.

Right now, all Song knows is that he is planning to report to Pensacola, Florida, on Nov. 1 to start training as a Naval flight officer. After two years, Song may petition to enter the reserves.

He wouldn’t be the only recent Naval Academy graduate to do so; both Keenan Reynolds, who plays in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks, and Joe Cardona, who plays for the New England Patriots, are reservists.

“Oh man, there was a lot of internal conflict, especially junior year. . . . There’s a lot of pride that I take in this place, the degree and the service time after, the people, the environment,” Song said. “To leave that environment after you’re saturated in it for four years, it’s hard to step out. As far as the baseball end goes, I always tell people I’ll play baseball as long as anybody will let me, but I’m definitely prepared and ready to go serve my country. . . . The Naval Academy has prepared me well for dealing with whatever comes up in the moment.”

Song has already had to change course once during his time in Annapolis. He was accepted into the prestigious Navy pilot program earlier in his college career but was recently unexpectedly dropped from the program because he is “like 1.5 centimeters too tall,” Song said. He’ll still be a flight officer serving in helicopters, just not sitting at the controls.

What made the news sting a little more was that it wasn’t Song’s overall height that was the problem, it was his sitting height – the measure of his torso starting at the bottom of his spine – that was too long.

“I guess it was OK,” Song said, “because it’s helpful for baseball.”

Advertisement
TOPICS: Red Sox Washington Post
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Sean Kuraly Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final shows there's still room for 'heavy' hockey in NHL June 5, 2019 | 9:10 AM
Alex Morgan USA Soccer
Soccer
What to know about every team in the Women's World Cup June 5, 2019 | 8:32 AM
Kevin Durant Warriors NBA
NBA
Kevin Durant is out for Game 3 of NBA Finals June 5, 2019 | 8:09 AM
Kevin Garnett Kendrick Perkins
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins explained how Kevin Garnett was 'the most unselfish guy' June 5, 2019 | 8:06 AM
Ben Watson Patriots NFL
Patriots
Ben Watson is ready to make the most of his second opportunity with the Patriots June 5, 2019 | 7:58 AM
Eduardo Nunez Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Eduardo Núñez's three-run home run powers Red Sox past Royals, 8-3 June 5, 2019 | 7:33 AM
Greg Oden NBA
Celtics
Greg Oden helped the Celtics evaluate prospects this week June 4, 2019 | 3:29 PM
Austin Seferian-Jenkins Patriots NFL
Patriots
Patriots are releasing tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins June 4, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Matt Grzelcyk went down to the ice after a first period collision with the Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (not pictured). He would leave the game with a possible concussion.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy says the Bruins could play seven defensemen in Game 5 June 4, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett (11) drives as Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) defends during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Celtics
These 12 players participated in Celtics pre-draft workouts on Monday and Tuesday June 4, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Zdeno Chara Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy says Zdeno Chara will be checked in Boston to determine availability for Game 5 June 4, 2019 | 2:25 PM
Arizona shortstop Cameron Cannon in the first inning during an NCAA college baseball game against Grand Canyon, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Red Sox
6 things to know about Red Sox draft pick Cameron Cannon June 4, 2019 | 2:04 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies Challenge
Patriots
Tom Brady shared some strategical 'advice' with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Twitter June 4, 2019 | 1:43 PM
Red Sox Logo
Red Sox
3 things to know about newly-drafted Red Sox prospect Matthew Lugo June 4, 2019 | 1:04 PM
Brandon Carlo Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins
Bruins
Chad Finn: The Stanley Cup Final is a fight — and you should still believe the Bruins will win out June 4, 2019 | 12:11 PM
Kansas City Royals MLB
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Royals series June 4, 2019 | 11:07 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, lies on the ice after being hit in the face by the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Bruins
'Very uncomfortable': Here's what Bruce Cassidy had to say about Zdeno Chara's injury June 4, 2019 | 9:51 AM
Entertainment
End of 'Jeopardy!' run has James Holzhauer joking about Tom Brady and the 'Drake Curse' June 4, 2019 | 8:06 AM
MLB Draft 2019
MLB
A record-low number of pitchers were selected in the MLB draft's first round June 4, 2019 | 8:05 AM
Billy Hamilton Royals
Red Sox
In the Royals, Red Sox fans get a chance for both wins and reflection June 4, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Bruins bench 2019 Stanley Cup
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy called out the Bruins' forwards after Game 4 June 4, 2019 | 6:02 AM
St Louis-06/03/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at Enterprise Center. Bruins Zdeno Chara slowly gets up after getting hit in the mouth in the 2nd period. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 4 loss to the Blues June 4, 2019 | 5:49 AM
Bruins
'We didn't stop for 60 minutes': The Blues were determined to be relentless in Game 4 June 4, 2019 | 12:45 AM
Bruins
Rebounds plague goaltenders in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final June 4, 2019 | 12:30 AM
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates with David Perron (57) after O'Reilly scored his second goal of the game during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Bruins
Blues beat Bruins to knot Stanley Cup Final at 2-all June 4, 2019 | 12:20 AM
Bruins
Zdeno Chara left Game 4 early after taking a puck to the mouth June 3, 2019 | 9:51 PM
Bruins Stanley Cup Game 4
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final Game 4: Blues tie series with 4-2 win June 3, 2019 | 7:23 PM
Sean McDonough
Red Sox
Sean McDonough to call Red Sox games in London June 3, 2019 | 4:16 PM
Julian Edelman
Media
Showtime is releasing a Julian Edelman documentary June 3, 2019 | 2:22 PM
Bill Belichick Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who should be the Bruins' banner captain for Game 5? June 3, 2019 | 2:08 PM