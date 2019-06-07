Didi Gregorius returns to Yankees after offseason elbow surgery

Gregorius batted .268 last season with a career-high 27 homers and 86 RBIs.

FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius prepares to throw to first after fielding a ball during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. The Yankees say star shortstop will need Tommy John surgery on his right elbow after injuring himself during the AL Division Series, the team announced Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Didi Gregorius prepares to throw to first after fielding a ball during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. –AP Photo/Matt Slocum
By
TOM WITHERS
AP,
12:50 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Didi Gregorius is back at shortstop for the New York Yankees, who are winning despite a slew of major injuries.

Gregorius had Tommy John surgery in October, shortly after he injured his right elbow in the playoffs against Boston.

He made a quick recovery and is expected to start Friday as the AL East-leading Yankees open a three-game series against the Indians.

The 29-year-old Gregorius batted .268 last season with a career-high 27 homers and 86 RBIs. Beyond his offensive stats, Gregorius plays Gold Glove-caliber defense and is New York’s best all-around player. His return balances a lineup missing several key players, including injured All-Star slugger Aaron Judge.

Manager Aaron Boone will ease Gregorius back by not playing him every day.

To make roster space for Gregorius, the Yankees optioned infielder Thairo Estrada to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and transferred shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to the 60-day injured list.

