Mitch Moreland placed back on injured list

Alex Cora said Moreland seemed OK when he saw him Saturday morning.

Mitch Moreland is headed to the injured list once again.
Mitch Moreland is headed to the injured list once again.
11:47 AM

Different injury, same result — Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland has returned to the 10-day injured list.

Moreland left Friday’s game vs. Tampa Bay after the sixth inning with a right quad strain. The Red Sox originally called it right quad tightness. He had just re-entered the lineup Friday after missing 10 games with a low back strain. Michael Chavis replaced him at first base.

TOPICS: Red Sox MLB
