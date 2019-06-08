Mitch Moreland placed back on injured list
Alex Cora said Moreland seemed OK when he saw him Saturday morning.
Different injury, same result — Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland has returned to the 10-day injured list.
Moreland left Friday’s game vs. Tampa Bay after the sixth inning with a right quad strain. The Red Sox originally called it right quad tightness. He had just re-entered the lineup Friday after missing 10 games with a low back strain. Michael Chavis replaced him at first base.
Prior to today’s doubleheader against the Rays, the #RedSox made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/NbaeIRl3ks
— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 8, 2019
