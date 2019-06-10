‘Get well soon, Papi’: Barack Obama wishes ‘speedy recovery’ for David Ortiz following shooting

Former President Barack Obama shared words of support for David Ortiz on Monday as the retired Red Sox slugger recovered after he was shot in the Dominican Republic.

“Six years ago, David Ortiz’s spirit and resolve helped us all begin to heal from the Boston Marathon bombing,” Obama wrote in a tweet posted with a 2014 photo of the team’s visit to the White House. “Today, I want to join many others in wishing him a speedy recovery of his own.

“Get well soon, Papi,” he added.

Six years ago, David Ortiz's spirit and resolve helped us all begin to heal from the Boston Marathon bombing. Today, I want to join many others in wishing him a speedy recovery of his own. Get well soon, Papi. pic.twitter.com/9orpBgnVI5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 10, 2019

Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back Sunday night outside a bar in Santo Domingo’s nightclub district. As of Monday morning, he was in stable condition after six hours of surgery but remained in intensive care.