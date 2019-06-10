Morning sports update: Here’s the latest update on David Ortiz’s shooting injuries

The former Red Sox slugger reportedly suffered organ damage in the Dominican Republic shooting Sunday night.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 11: David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox enters the dugout after batting practice before the Red Sox home opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 11, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
David Ortiz enters the Red Sox dugout after batting practice before the team's 2016 home-opener at Fenway Park. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
By
10:10 AM

The 2018-19 NHL season now all comes down to Wednesday night in Boston.

Down 3-2 in the Stanley Cup Final, the Bruins pulled off a 5-1 victory Sunday night in St. Louis, setting up a Game 7 at TD Garden. The win came in large part thanks to another stellar performance in goal by Tuukka Rask in a game that — for the majority of the 60 minutes — was closer than the final score would indicate. Watch the full highlights here.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox lost 6-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday — dropping the weekend series against their fellow AL East member (who is now tied with the Yankees for the division lead) three games to one.

Advertisement

Here’s the latest on David Ortiz’s condition

As the Bruins were closing out Game 6, the Boston sports community’s attention was diverted to more urgent breaking news late Sunday night: Red Sox legend David Ortiz had been shot in the Dominican Republic, his native country.

In an apparent ambush outside a bar in Santo Domingo’s nightclub district, Ortiz was approached from behind by a gunman and shot from near point-black range, according to surveillance footage posted on Twitter. The bullet hit Ortiz in the lower back, exiting through his abdomen and hitting a companion in the leg. The 43-year-old slugger was then rushed to a local hospital for surgery.

“Please don’t let me die. I’m a good man,” Ortiz reportedly told his doctors upon arriving, according to a local Dominican reporter who was at the hospital Sunday night.

In an update Monday morning, Ortiz’s representatives told reporters that the beloved baseball player was stable, but remained in intensive care, after six hours of surgery. According to ESPN, doctors had to remove part of Ortiz’s intestines and colon, as well as his gallbladder. He also reportedly suffered liver damage.

“Doctors say he is out of danger, but he is heavily sedated and will be in intensive care for the next 24 hours,” Leo Lopez, a media assistant for Ortiz, told ESPN.

Advertisement

Ortiz’s father, Leo Ortiz, told ESPN that “doctors believe he will recover quickly.”

Leo Ortiz told reporters early Monday morning that he had no idea why someone would shoot his son. Authorities are still trying to determine whether Ortiz was the intended target. The suspect was reportedly captured and beaten by a crowd, before being taken into custody by police. Officials were reportedly waiting until he received treatment for his own injuries before questioning him.

More from Boston.com

Trivia: Game 7 on Wednesday will take place exactly 35 years to the day since the Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 7 of the 1984 NBA Finals. Since then, the Bruins and Celtics have both played in one championship series Game 7 (which occurred in consecutive years). Who were the last players to score in each of those games?

Buy Tickets

Answer at the bottom.

Woops: The St. Louis Post-Dispatch — a newspaper that nobly, if mistakenly, defends the baffling food choices of its city — got a little ahead of themselves, running congratulations messages to the Blues for winning the Stanley Cup in their subscriber-only online edition Sunday. The only problem was that the team still had to win a game.

The Post-Dispatch removed the ads after they were noticed Sunday and apologized for the “sneak peak at what our advertisers are hoping to say to the Blues.” We’ll see whether they get to share the messages again Wednesday night.

The other Finals: Up three games to one, the Toronto Raptors have a chance Monday night to put away the dynastic if depleted Golden State Warriors for good in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The game is in Toronto. However, the Warriors could get two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant back. After injuring his calf more than a month ago, Durant practiced for the first time Sunday and is officially listed as questionable Monday night.

Advertisement

On this day: Thirty-three years ago, downtown Boston was overtaken by a sea of green and white in celebration of one of the city’s all-time greatest teams.

The 1986 Celtics’ NBA Finals championship parade was attended by an estimated 1.5 million people — roughly six times the amount that celebrated the team’s previous parade in 1984. If Boston’s recent championship parades seemed raucous, this was on another level.

Fans cheer during the Boston Celtics’ 1986 victory parade in Boston. —Ted Dully / The Boston Globe

From Copley Square to City Hall Plaza, fans lined the streets, tossing beer cans and firecrackers to the Celtics players as they rode by on flatbed trucks, according to The Boston Globe. The crowds surged onto the roads as the players came by, enveloping the caravan. A WEEI car parked at City Hall Plaza was reportedly crushed by face-painted teenagers.

“I’ve never seen as large a crowd at any event in the city of Boston,” a police spokesman told the Globe.

When they reached City Hall, the organization’s star-studded cast of leaders addressed tens of thousands of fans on the plaza. Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish, Danny Ainge, Red Auerbach. Even Bill Walton, who was, of course, wearing a Grateful Dead shirt and carrying a beer up to the podium. Auerbach reportedly got a box of victory cigars from Mayor Ray Flynn.

“We’re very proud,” Bird told the crowd. “We as a team feel we got the greatest team ever assembled here.”

From left, Danny Ainge, Rick Carlisle, Larry Bird, and Bill Walton celebrate with the championship trophy during the team’s 1986 victory parade at City Hall Plaza. —Bill Greene / The Boston Globe

Daily highlight: Rask had 28 saves Sunday night, but he needed some help on perhaps his most memorable play of the game.

While leading 1-0 midway through the second period, the Bruins goaltender and Charlie McAvoy combined for a heart-stopping clearance of an Alex Pietrangelo shot that had hit the post and was floating toward the goal line.

“I just had a split-second reflex and swatted at it,” McAvoy said after the game.

His quick thinking preserved the Bruins lead, and now they’ll play Game 7 at home for the chance at the Cup.

Trivia answer: Sasha Vujacic and Brad Marchand.

TOPICS: Red Sox David Ortiz Bruins
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant watches during basketball practice at the NBA Finals in Toronto, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
Kevin Durant returns to practice, is listed as questionable for Game 5 June 10, 2019 | 9:08 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Missing another weekend, 2019 Red Sox remain just a 'maybe' June 10, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask blocks a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of Game 6 on Sunday.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask's dominant effort helps Bruins keep season alive June 10, 2019 | 7:45 AM
David Oritz salutes the crowd.
Red Sox
Read the Red Sox' statement regarding David Ortiz June 10, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final Game 6
Bruins
What the Bruins said about forcing Game 7 against the Blues June 10, 2019 | 7:38 AM
Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 6 win over the Blues June 10, 2019 | 2:08 AM
McAvoy Stanley Cup
Bruins
What Charlie McAvoy had to say about his goal-saving clearance and the Bruins' 'family' mentality June 10, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Bruins
What the Blues had to say after blowing their chance to hoist the Stanley Cup on home ice June 10, 2019 | 12:45 AM
David Ortiz tips his cap to fans.
Red Sox
How the baseball world reacted to the news of David Ortiz's shooting June 10, 2019 | 12:29 AM
The Bruins celebrate Brandon Carlo's goal in Game 6.
Bruins
Bruins pull away from Blues, set up Game 7 in Boston June 9, 2019 | 11:14 PM
Boston-04/09/2019 Red Sox home opener- Red Sox vs Tornoto Blue Jays- David Ortiz holds up the World Series trophy. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Red Sox
David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar. Here's what we know. June 9, 2019 | 10:20 PM
Sports News
1 man dies, another critical after Wisconsin triathlon June 9, 2019 | 7:46 PM
Marchand Game 6
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final: Bruins force Game 7 with 5-1 win in St. Louis June 9, 2019 | 7:11 PM
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open on Sunday.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal, pillar of Roland Garros, wins the French Open for the 12th time June 9, 2019 | 6:38 PM
The Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at Enterprise Center. A large crowd waits to enter a viewing party just outside the Enterprise Center.
Bruins
Newspaper sends premature congratulations message to the Blues June 9, 2019 | 5:26 PM
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell delivers a pitch during first inning.
Red Sox
Snell, Rays top Red Sox 6-1 June 9, 2019 | 5:09 PM
Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, adjusts his helmet before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Zdeno Chara speaks, very gingerly June 9, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Retired Texas Rangers player Adrian Beltre tries on a gift presented to him by the team as shortstop Elvis Andrus reaches for his head during a jersey retirement ceremony for Beltre before the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas, Saturday.
MLB
Hanging up No. 29: Texas Rangers retire Adrián Beltré's jersey June 8, 2019 | 10:00 PM
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly and Bruins right wing David Pastrnak battle for the puck.
Bruins
What NHL experts are saying about Bruins-Blues Game 6 June 8, 2019 | 9:25 PM
Tampa Bay Rays' Ryan Yarbrough pitches during the first inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Rays earn 9-2 win over Red Sox to open doubleheader June 8, 2019 | 4:51 PM
Australia's Ashleigh Barty kisses the trophy as she celebrates winning her women's final match of the French Open on Saturday.
Tennis
Australian Ashleigh Barty wins 1st major at French Open June 8, 2019 | 3:37 PM
Mitch Moreland is headed to the injured list once again.
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland placed back on injured list June 8, 2019 | 11:47 AM
Bruins
NBC’s Patrick Sharp knows what it’s like to face Bruins in Stanley Cup Final June 8, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Underappreciated Rays showed the Red Sox how it's done June 8, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Red Sox
Chirinos throws 8 scoreless innings, Rays beat Red Sox 5-1 June 7, 2019 | 10:28 PM
5-28-95:Pawtucket, R.I.: Roger Clemens makes his way past the throngs of creative autograph seekers as he heads from the PawSox dugout to the bullpen to prepare for his rehab start.
Sports News
Roger Clemens is getting inducted into the PawSox Hall of Fame June 7, 2019 | 6:11 PM
Mookie Betts Red Sox Blue Jays MLB
Red Sox
Mookie Betts on underwhelming season: 'I’m just not doing anything right' June 7, 2019 | 3:05 PM
Tom Brady Patriots Super Bowl Ring Ceremony
Patriots
15 things that happened at the Patriots' Super Bowl ring party June 7, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Tom Brady Patriots NFL
Patriots
Tom Brady's comments put his 'Tom Terrific' trademark quest on shaky legal ground June 7, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Bruins Blues Referees Stanley Cup Final NHL
Bruins
What Stanley Cup pundits and analysts are saying about the officiating in Game 5 June 7, 2019 | 12:55 PM