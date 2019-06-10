Morning sports update: Here’s the latest update on David Ortiz’s shooting injuries

The 2018-19 NHL season now all comes down to Wednesday night in Boston.

Down 3-2 in the Stanley Cup Final, the Bruins pulled off a 5-1 victory Sunday night in St. Louis, setting up a Game 7 at TD Garden. The win came in large part thanks to another stellar performance in goal by Tuukka Rask in a game that — for the majority of the 60 minutes — was closer than the final score would indicate. Watch the full highlights here.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox lost 6-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday — dropping the weekend series against their fellow AL East member (who is now tied with the Yankees for the division lead) three games to one.

Here’s the latest on David Ortiz’s condition

As the Bruins were closing out Game 6, the Boston sports community’s attention was diverted to more urgent breaking news late Sunday night: Red Sox legend David Ortiz had been shot in the Dominican Republic, his native country.

In an apparent ambush outside a bar in Santo Domingo’s nightclub district, Ortiz was approached from behind by a gunman and shot from near point-black range, according to surveillance footage posted on Twitter. The bullet hit Ortiz in the lower back, exiting through his abdomen and hitting a companion in the leg. The 43-year-old slugger was then rushed to a local hospital for surgery.

“Please don’t let me die. I’m a good man,” Ortiz reportedly told his doctors upon arriving, according to a local Dominican reporter who was at the hospital Sunday night.

In an update Monday morning, Ortiz’s representatives told reporters that the beloved baseball player was stable, but remained in intensive care, after six hours of surgery. According to ESPN, doctors had to remove part of Ortiz’s intestines and colon, as well as his gallbladder. He also reportedly suffered liver damage.

“Doctors say he is out of danger, but he is heavily sedated and will be in intensive care for the next 24 hours,” Leo Lopez, a media assistant for Ortiz, told ESPN.

Ortiz’s father, Leo Ortiz, told ESPN that “doctors believe he will recover quickly.”

Leo Ortiz told reporters early Monday morning that he had no idea why someone would shoot his son. Authorities are still trying to determine whether Ortiz was the intended target. The suspect was reportedly captured and beaten by a crowd, before being taken into custody by police. Officials were reportedly waiting until he received treatment for his own injuries before questioning him.

Utter shock. That was no robbery, that was a hit, and they better get to the bottom of it. Thank god no amount of evil or hate can overcome a heart that big. You got this @davidortiz, we love you bro! — Jon Lester (@JLester34) June 10, 2019

Trivia: Game 7 on Wednesday will take place exactly 35 years to the day since the Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 7 of the 1984 NBA Finals. Since then, the Bruins and Celtics have both played in one championship series Game 7 (which occurred in consecutive years). Who were the last players to score in each of those games?

Answer at the bottom.

Woops: The St. Louis Post-Dispatch — a newspaper that nobly, if mistakenly, defends the baffling food choices of its city — got a little ahead of themselves, running congratulations messages to the Blues for winning the Stanley Cup in their subscriber-only online edition Sunday. The only problem was that the team still had to win a game.

The Post-Dispatch removed the ads after they were noticed Sunday and apologized for the “sneak peak at what our advertisers are hoping to say to the Blues.” We’ll see whether they get to share the messages again Wednesday night.

In preparation for the outcome of the Stanley Cup Final, some of our readers got a sneak peak at what our advertisers are hoping to say to the Blues, the fans and St. Louis. We apologize for the sneak peak and hope to share their messages with everyone very soon! — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) June 9, 2019

The other Finals: Up three games to one, the Toronto Raptors have a chance Monday night to put away the dynastic if depleted Golden State Warriors for good in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The game is in Toronto. However, the Warriors could get two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant back. After injuring his calf more than a month ago, Durant practiced for the first time Sunday and is officially listed as questionable Monday night.

On this day: Thirty-three years ago, downtown Boston was overtaken by a sea of green and white in celebration of one of the city’s all-time greatest teams.

The 1986 Celtics’ NBA Finals championship parade was attended by an estimated 1.5 million people — roughly six times the amount that celebrated the team’s previous parade in 1984. If Boston’s recent championship parades seemed raucous, this was on another level.

Fans cheer during the Boston Celtics’ 1986 victory parade in Boston. —Ted Dully / The Boston Globe

From Copley Square to City Hall Plaza, fans lined the streets, tossing beer cans and firecrackers to the Celtics players as they rode by on flatbed trucks, according to The Boston Globe. The crowds surged onto the roads as the players came by, enveloping the caravan. A WEEI car parked at City Hall Plaza was reportedly crushed by face-painted teenagers.

“I’ve never seen as large a crowd at any event in the city of Boston,” a police spokesman told the Globe.

When they reached City Hall, the organization’s star-studded cast of leaders addressed tens of thousands of fans on the plaza. Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish, Danny Ainge, Red Auerbach. Even Bill Walton, who was, of course, wearing a Grateful Dead shirt and carrying a beer up to the podium. Auerbach reportedly got a box of victory cigars from Mayor Ray Flynn.

“We’re very proud,” Bird told the crowd. “We as a team feel we got the greatest team ever assembled here.”

From left, Danny Ainge, Rick Carlisle, Larry Bird, and Bill Walton celebrate with the championship trophy during the team’s 1986 victory parade at City Hall Plaza. —Bill Greene / The Boston Globe

Daily highlight: Rask had 28 saves Sunday night, but he needed some help on perhaps his most memorable play of the game.

While leading 1-0 midway through the second period, the Bruins goaltender and Charlie McAvoy combined for a heart-stopping clearance of an Alex Pietrangelo shot that had hit the post and was floating toward the goal line.

“I just had a split-second reflex and swatted at it,” McAvoy said after the game.

His quick thinking preserved the Bruins lead, and now they’ll play Game 7 at home for the chance at the Cup.

How many different emotions did Blues fans feel in these four seconds or so? #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/pD4aOnSjoM — #StanleyCup Game 7 on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 10, 2019

Trivia answer: Sasha Vujacic and Brad Marchand.