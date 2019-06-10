27 photos taken in the aftermath of the David Ortiz shooting The former Red Sox slugger was in stable condition Monday and was being flown back to Boston from the Dominican Republic on an air ambulance that evening. By John Waller updated at 7:32 PM Leo Ortiz, center, David Ortiz’s father, talks with relatives at the hospital in Santo Domingo on Sunday night. —Ricardo Hernandez / AP Erika Santelices / AFP / Getty Images — TV host Lisa Blanco, wife of fellow Dominican television presenter Jhoel López who was wounded in the shooting with Ortiz, stands outside the hospital on Sunday night. —Erika Santelices / AFP / Getty Images Lisa Blanco talks to the press. —Erika Santelices / AFP / Getty Images Journalists gather outside the hospital on Sunday night. —Erika Santelices / AFP / Getty Images Ricardo Hernandez / AP — Dominican National Police Director talks to the press at the hospital on Sunday night. —Ricardo Hernandez / AP Erika Santelices / AFP / Getty Images — Leo Ortiz talks with journalists at the hospital on Sunday night. —Ricardo Hernandez / AP Ricardo Hernandez / AP — Eliezer Salvador, who said he took Ortiz to the hospital after he was shot, reacts outside the hospital on Monday. —Roberto Guzmán / AP Eliezer Salvador holds Ortiz’s jewelry. —Erika Santelices / AFP / Getty Images Erika Santelices / AFP / Getty Images — Eliezer Salvador holds Ortiz’s bloodied pants. —Roberto Guzmán / AP Eliezer Salvador holds Ortiz’s shoes. —Roberto Guzmán / AP A bloodied towel sits in the vehicle that was used to rush Ortiz to the hospital. —Roberto Guzmán / AP Police collect evidence at the Dial Bar and Lounge on Monday. —Luis Gomez / AP Luis Gomez / AP — Journalists wait outside the hospital on Monday. —Roberto Guzmán / AP Leo López, Ortiz’s spokesman, speaks to the press outside the hospital on Monday. —Roberto Guzmán / AP Julio Lugo, Ortiz’s former Red Sox teammate, speaks to the press outside the hospital on Monday. —Roberto Guzmán / AP Red Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero, left, addresses the media during a news conference Monday at Fenway Park in Boston. Team president Sam Kennedy looks on. —Charles Krupa / AP Red Sox Manager Alex Cora on Monday at Fenway Park in Boston. —Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe Abel Gonzalez, one of the doctors who operated on Ortiz, speaks to media at the hospital on Monday. —Orlando Barria for The Boston Globe An ambulance carrying Ortiz leaves the hospital en route to the airport for the flight to Boston. —Orlando Barria for The Boston Globe The ambulance is parked next to a small ambulance plane that was to fly Ortiz to Boston, at Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo on Monday. —Juan Miguel Peña / AP Advertisement TOPICS: Red Sox David Ortiz Local National World Crime Want to see what readers are saying about our stories? Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com Close Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app. Close Wake up with today’s top stories Get Today’s Headlines every morning and breaking news as it unfolds, right to your inbox. Connect with Facebook - or - Thanks for signing up! Continue to the article Privacy Policy Bruins Chad Finn: Bruins’ poise, experience was the difference in Game 6, and should be in Game 7 June 10, 2019 | 7:28 PM Red Sox Red Sox move start time of Wednesday’s game to 4:05 p.m. June 10, 2019 | 7:24 PM Red Sox 'It's an emotional time': Red Sox leadership addressed the David Ortiz situation June 10, 2019 | 7:24 PM Bruins This St. Louis cigar bar tried mocking a Boston accent. The internet was not impressed. June 10, 2019 | 6:43 PM Red Sox Video: Security footage captures David Ortiz shooting June 10, 2019 | 4:30 PM Bruins How St. Louis media is reacting to the Bruins' Game 6 win June 10, 2019 | 3:33 PM NFL NFL players have rejected an 18-game season before. Will they change their minds? June 10, 2019 | 2:47 PM Bruins Here's how much it will cost you to attend Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 10, 2019 | 2:24 PM Red Sox 'Get well soon, Papi': Barack Obama wishes 'speedy recovery' for David Ortiz following shooting June 10, 2019 | 1:19 PM NBA Tony Parker says he's retiring from NBA after 18 seasons June 10, 2019 | 1:07 PM Bruins 'He’s a legend': Patrice Bergeron's pregame rallying cry inspired the Bruins to force Game 7 June 10, 2019 | 12:29 PM Red Sox 'Papi defines Boston Strong' June 10, 2019 | 12:22 PM Red Sox David Ortiz reportedly suffered organ damage in shooting June 10, 2019 | 10:10 AM NBA Kevin Durant returns to practice, is listed as questionable for Game 5 June 10, 2019 | 9:08 AM Red Sox Missing another weekend, 2019 Red Sox remain just a 'maybe' June 10, 2019 | 7:53 AM Bruins Tuukka Rask's dominant effort helps Bruins keep season alive June 10, 2019 | 7:45 AM Red Sox Read the Red Sox' statement regarding David Ortiz June 10, 2019 | 7:39 AM Bruins What the Bruins said about forcing Game 7 against the Blues June 10, 2019 | 7:38 AM Bruins 3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 6 win over the Blues June 10, 2019 | 2:08 AM Bruins What Charlie McAvoy had to say about his goal-saving clearance and the Bruins' 'family' mentality June 10, 2019 | 1:00 AM Bruins What the Blues had to say after blowing their chance to hoist the Stanley Cup on home ice June 10, 2019 | 12:45 AM Red Sox How the baseball world reacted to the news of David Ortiz's shooting June 10, 2019 | 12:29 AM Bruins Bruins pull away from Blues, set up Game 7 in Boston June 9, 2019 | 11:14 PM Red Sox David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar. Here's what we know. June 9, 2019 | 10:20 PM Sports News 1 man dies, another critical after Wisconsin triathlon June 9, 2019 | 7:46 PM Bruins Stanley Cup Final: Bruins force Game 7 with 5-1 win in St. Louis June 9, 2019 | 7:11 PM Tennis Rafael Nadal, pillar of Roland Garros, wins the French Open for the 12th time June 9, 2019 | 6:38 PM Bruins Newspaper sends premature congratulations message to the Blues June 9, 2019 | 5:26 PM Red Sox Snell, Rays top Red Sox 6-1 June 9, 2019 | 5:09 PM Bruins Bruins notebook: Zdeno Chara speaks, very gingerly June 9, 2019 | 5:00 AM