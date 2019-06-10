27 photos taken in the aftermath of the David Ortiz shooting

The former Red Sox slugger was in stable condition Monday and was being flown back to Boston from the Dominican Republic on an air ambulance that evening.

By
updated at 7:32 PM
Leo Ortiz, center, David Ortiz’s father, talks with relatives at the hospital in Santo Domingo on Sunday night. —Ricardo Hernandez / AP
Erika Santelices / AFP / Getty Images
TV host Lisa Blanco, wife of fellow Dominican television presenter Jhoel López who was wounded in the shooting with Ortiz, stands outside the hospital on Sunday night. —Erika Santelices / AFP / Getty Images
Lisa Blanco talks to the press. —Erika Santelices / AFP / Getty Images
Journalists gather outside the hospital on Sunday night. —Erika Santelices / AFP / Getty Images
Ricardo Hernandez / AP
Dominican National Police Director talks to the press at the hospital on Sunday night. —Ricardo Hernandez / AP
Erika Santelices / AFP / Getty Images
Leo Ortiz talks with journalists at the hospital on Sunday night. —Ricardo Hernandez / AP
Ricardo Hernandez / AP
Eliezer Salvador, who said he took Ortiz to the hospital after he was shot, reacts outside the hospital on Monday. —Roberto Guzmán / AP
Eliezer Salvador holds Ortiz’s jewelry. —Erika Santelices / AFP / Getty Images
Erika Santelices / AFP / Getty Images
Eliezer Salvador holds Ortiz’s bloodied pants. —Roberto Guzmán / AP
Eliezer Salvador holds Ortiz’s shoes. —Roberto Guzmán / AP
A bloodied towel sits in the vehicle that was used to rush Ortiz to the hospital. —Roberto Guzmán / AP
Police collect evidence at the Dial Bar and Lounge on Monday. —Luis Gomez / AP
Luis Gomez / AP
Journalists wait outside the hospital on Monday. —Roberto Guzmán / AP
Leo López, Ortiz’s spokesman, speaks to the press outside the hospital on Monday. —Roberto Guzmán / AP
Julio Lugo, Ortiz’s former Red Sox teammate, speaks to the press outside the hospital on Monday. —Roberto Guzmán / AP
Red Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero, left, addresses the media during a news conference Monday at Fenway Park in Boston. Team president Sam Kennedy looks on. —Charles Krupa / AP
Red Sox Manager Alex Cora on Monday at Fenway Park in Boston. —Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe
Abel Gonzalez, one of the doctors who operated on Ortiz, speaks to media at the hospital on Monday. —Orlando Barria for The Boston Globe
An ambulance carrying Ortiz leaves the hospital en route to the airport for the flight to Boston. —Orlando Barria for The Boston Globe
The ambulance is parked next to a small ambulance plane that was to fly Ortiz to Boston, at Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo on Monday. —Juan Miguel Peña / AP
