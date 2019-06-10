Rangers rally to beat Red Sox 4-3 in 11 innings

Rougned Odor is congratulated after scoring on a single by Danny Santana during the sixth inning. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) –The Associated Press
By
JIMMY GOLEN
AP,
June 10, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Danny Santana doubled to lead off the 11th inning for his fourth hit of the game and scored on Elvis Andrus’ single to give the Texas Rangers a 4-3 victory over the Red Sox on Monday, a night the city of Boston’s concerns were focused on ex-slugger David Ortiz.

Near the end of the game, Ortiz landed in his adopted city in an air ambulance from the Dominican Republic, where he was shot in a nightclub on Sunday night. Fans observed a moment of reflection before the game and chanted his nickname — “Papi!” — during it.

But the Red Sox weren’t able to manage a walk-off hit like those that were the hallmark of Ortiz’s career.

Instead, it was the Rangers who rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the ninth inning to take a 3-2 lead. Boston rallied to tie it in the bottom half, but Texas went ahead again in the 11th — and this time, it stuck.

Santana led off the 11th with a line drive down the line, a ball right fielder Mookie Betts had to dive for to stop it from bounding all the way to the corner for a potential inside-the-park homer. Andrus hit one up the middle past Ryan Brasier (2-3) to make it 4-3.

Jesse Chavez (2-1) pitched the 10th, and Chris Martin pitched the 11th for his second save. The Rangers beat the Red Sox for just the third time in 15 games and snapped a six-game losing streak against Boston.

FOR STARTERS

Texas’ Mike Minor allowed two runs on four hits and two walks, striking out six in eight innings. He walked Betts to lead off the bottom of the first, and Andrew Benintendi followed with a home run to left-center, his seventh of the season.

Minor only allowed four more baserunners.

Chris Sale pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, striking out 10 and walking one before leaving with a 2-1 lead.

FOR RELIEVERS

Brandon Workman pitched a perfect eighth for Boston, but Matt Barnes gave up a one-out single to Santana followed by a double by Andrus. With the infield in, Nomar Mazara fisted the ball over the head of shortstop Xander Bogaerts for a single to give Texas a 3-2 lead — its first of the game.

It was Barnes’ fourth blown save in eight opportunities.

Shawn Kelley allowed two singles to start the ninth before getting Rafael Devers to hit a high chopper for a 4-3-6-3 double play. Brock Holt hit a blooper to left-center to score pinch-runner Michael Chavis and make it 3-3.

But Holt was easily thrown out at the plate when he tried to score from first on a high flyball by Marco Hernandez that dropped in down the right field line for a double, sending the game into extra innings.

FALSE STARTS

The Red Sox loaded the bases in the 10th, but Bogaerts lofted an easy fly to center to end the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: OF Willie Calhoun transferred to extended spring training in Arizona. He has been on the IL since May 22 with a left quad strain.

Red Sox: DH J.D. Martinez returned after missing four games with tightness in his back.

UP NEXT

The Rangers will send righty Ariel Jurado (3-2) to the mound in the second game of the series. Boston’s pitcher has not been announced.



