How the baseball world reacted to the news of David Ortiz’s shooting

As news spread that retired Red Sox star David Ortiz was reportedly shot in the Dominican Republic, fans, teammates, and opponents reacted on Twitter.

Pedro Martinez expressed relief to the news that Ortiz, who had emergency surgery, was reportedly out of danger.

I’m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, can’t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon.

Me siento tranquilo de saber que estás fuera de peligro, usted es fuerte Compai, ya quiero oírle la voz. Orando, nos vemos pronto pic.twitter.com/jdSnNsM7eI — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 10, 2019

Former Red Sox player Blake Swihart:

A guy who takes care of people all over the world and has made an impact on so many. Was there for me with my brother and he will be back being Big Papi! Thoughts and Prayers from my family to you and yours! #PAPI — Blake Aubry Swihart (@BLAKESWIHART_1) June 10, 2019

New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz:

Todd Frazier, New York Mets third baseman

Saying a prayer for my man @davidortiz tonight. — Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) June 10, 2019

Andrew McCutcheon, Mets outfielder

Pull thru Big Papi:pray::skin-tone-5:. Dang what a world we live in:pensive: — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) June 10, 2019

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout

Thoughts and prayers going out to @davidortiz... :pray::skin-tone-3::pray::skin-tone-3::pray::skin-tone-3: — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) June 10, 2019

Dontrelle Willis, the former Major League pitcher who has worked with Ortiz on Fox Sports as an MLB studio analyst, tweeted that he is praying for Ortiz.

Praying for my man big Papi. Not a better person I’ve ever met in baseball. Pulling for you pic.twitter.com/3dQBEtQmB0 — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) June 10, 2019

Kevin Burkhardt, another Fox Sports colleague, shared his concern.

Please please please be ok Papi. As good a person as I’ve ever been around. https://t.co/XCXY3IZnTr — Kevin Burkhardt (@kevinburkhardt) June 10, 2019

Author Stephen King, a proud Red Sox fan, was aware of the news, which broke during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and Blues.

Hoping David Ortiz is okay. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 10, 2019

Former Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester:

Utter shock. That was no robbery, that was a hit, and they better get to the bottom of it. Thank god no amount of evil or hate can overcome a heart that big. You got this @davidortiz, we love you bro! — Jon Lester (@JLester34) June 10, 2019

Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker:

Yup. Best clutch hitter ever. Glad he seems to be okay. https://t.co/X0mj6p9mT7 — Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) June 10, 2019

Boston mayor Marty Walsh: