Read the Red Sox’ statement regarding David Ortiz

The Red Sox released a statement early Monday morning on David Ortiz’s condition.

“Late last night we were made aware of an incident involving David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic. David’s family has confirmed that he sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back/abdominal region. David is being treated at Clinica Abel Gonzalez in Santo Domingo where he is recovering after surgery.

We have offered David’s family all available resources to aid in his recovery and will continue to keep them in our hearts.”