Red Sox move start time of Wednesday’s game to 4:05 p.m.

Fenway Park gates will open at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
Andrew Mahoney
7:24 PM

The Red Sox have moved the start time of Wednesday’s game against the Texas Rangers from 7:10 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. as a courtesy to fans who want to watch Game 7 of the Bruins’ Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues.

The hockey game is scheduled to start at 8:23 p.m. at TD Garden and will air on NBC.

This is the second time the Red Sox have shifted their schedule for the Stanley Cup. They moved up the starting time for a game May 29 one hour because Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final was later that night.

Advertisement

Fenway Park gates will open at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday. Season ticket-holders and Red Sox Nation members may enter at Gate C starting at 1:35 p.m.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy (center right) addressed the media during a news conference on David Ortiz in the Interview Room at Fenway Park as team owner John Henry listens.
Red Sox
'It's an emotional time': Red Sox leadership addressed the David Ortiz situation June 10, 2019 | 7:24 PM
Eliezer Salvador, who said he took former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz to the hospital after he was shot the day before, holds Ortiz's shoes while speaking to the press outside the hospital where Ortiz is being treated in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Monday, June 10, 2019. Doctors removed Ortiz’s gallbladder and part of his intestine after the beloved former Boston Red Sox slugger known as Big Papi was ambushed by a gunman at a bar in his native Dominican Republic, a spokesman said Monday. (AP Photo/Roberto Guzmán)
Red Sox
27 photos taken in the aftermath of the David Ortiz shooting June 10, 2019 | 7:08 PM
St Louis-06/09/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at Enterprise Center. Brothers Francios Raymond(left) a blues fan and Daniel, a Bruins fan, both from Montreal have different points of view on whose going to win. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
This St. Louis cigar bar tried mocking a Boston accent. The internet was not impressed. June 10, 2019 | 6:43 PM
Red Sox
Video: Security footage captures David Ortiz shooting June 10, 2019 | 4:30 PM
Brad Marchand Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
How St. Louis media is reacting to the Bruins' Game 6 win June 10, 2019 | 3:33 PM
NFL Logo
NFL
NFL players have rejected an 18-game season before. Will they change their minds? June 10, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Here's how much it will cost you to attend Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 10, 2019 | 2:24 PM
Red Sox
'Get well soon, Papi': Barack Obama wishes 'speedy recovery' for David Ortiz following shooting June 10, 2019 | 1:19 PM
NBA
Tony Parker says he's retiring from NBA after 18 seasons June 10, 2019 | 1:07 PM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
'He’s a legend': Patrice Bergeron's pregame rallying cry inspired the Bruins to force Game 7 June 10, 2019 | 12:29 PM
Tom Brady David Ortiz Fenway Park
Red Sox
'Papi defines Boston Strong' June 10, 2019 | 12:22 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 11: David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox enters the dugout after batting practice before the Red Sox home opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 11, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Red Sox
David Ortiz reportedly suffered organ damage in shooting June 10, 2019 | 10:10 AM
Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant watches during basketball practice at the NBA Finals in Toronto, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
Kevin Durant returns to practice, is listed as questionable for Game 5 June 10, 2019 | 9:08 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Missing another weekend, 2019 Red Sox remain just a 'maybe' June 10, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask blocks a shot against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of Game 6 on Sunday.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask's dominant effort helps Bruins keep season alive June 10, 2019 | 7:45 AM
David Oritz salutes the crowd.
Red Sox
Read the Red Sox' statement regarding David Ortiz June 10, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final Game 6
Bruins
What the Bruins said about forcing Game 7 against the Blues June 10, 2019 | 7:38 AM
Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 6 win over the Blues June 10, 2019 | 2:08 AM
McAvoy Stanley Cup
Bruins
What Charlie McAvoy had to say about his goal-saving clearance and the Bruins' 'family' mentality June 10, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Bruins
What the Blues had to say after blowing their chance to hoist the Stanley Cup on home ice June 10, 2019 | 12:45 AM
David Ortiz tips his cap to fans.
Red Sox
How the baseball world reacted to the news of David Ortiz's shooting June 10, 2019 | 12:29 AM
The Bruins celebrate Brandon Carlo's goal in Game 6.
Bruins
Bruins pull away from Blues, set up Game 7 in Boston June 9, 2019 | 11:14 PM
Police collect evidence at the Dial Bar and Lounge.
Red Sox
David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar. Here's what we know. June 9, 2019 | 10:20 PM
Sports News
1 man dies, another critical after Wisconsin triathlon June 9, 2019 | 7:46 PM
Marchand Game 6
Bruins
Stanley Cup Final: Bruins force Game 7 with 5-1 win in St. Louis June 9, 2019 | 7:11 PM
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open on Sunday.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal, pillar of Roland Garros, wins the French Open for the 12th time June 9, 2019 | 6:38 PM
The Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at Enterprise Center. A large crowd waits to enter a viewing party just outside the Enterprise Center.
Bruins
Newspaper sends premature congratulations message to the Blues June 9, 2019 | 5:26 PM
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell delivers a pitch during first inning.
Red Sox
Snell, Rays top Red Sox 6-1 June 9, 2019 | 5:09 PM
Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara, of Slovakia, adjusts his helmet before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Zdeno Chara speaks, very gingerly June 9, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Retired Texas Rangers player Adrian Beltre tries on a gift presented to him by the team as shortstop Elvis Andrus reaches for his head during a jersey retirement ceremony for Beltre before the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas, Saturday.
MLB
Hanging up No. 29: Texas Rangers retire Adrián Beltré's jersey June 8, 2019 | 10:00 PM