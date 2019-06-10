Red Sox move start time of Wednesday’s game to 4:05 p.m.

The Red Sox have moved the start time of Wednesday’s game against the Texas Rangers from 7:10 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. as a courtesy to fans who want to watch Game 7 of the Bruins’ Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues.

The hockey game is scheduled to start at 8:23 p.m. at TD Garden and will air on NBC.

This is the second time the Red Sox have shifted their schedule for the Stanley Cup. They moved up the starting time for a game May 29 one hour because Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final was later that night.

Fenway Park gates will open at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday. Season ticket-holders and Red Sox Nation members may enter at Gate C starting at 1:35 p.m.