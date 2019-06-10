‘It’s an emotional time’: Red Sox leadership addressed the David Ortiz situation

“It’s appropriate and expected that this community rally around David when he needs us the most."

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy (center right) addressed the media during a news conference on David Ortiz in the Interview Room at Fenway Park as team owner John Henry listens.
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy (center right) addressed the media during a news conference on David Ortiz in the Interview Room at Fenway Park as team owner John Henry listens. –Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe
By
7:24 PM

As news continues to surface regarding the shooting of former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, the Red Sox held a press conference Monday afternoon to elaborate more on the devastating news.

“David Ortiz was one of the most beloved, celebrated members of the Red Sox,” Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy read in an opening statement.“Please know that we are doing everything we can to support David and his family during this very difficult period.”

Ortiz, who was shot outside of a nightclub in the Dominican Republic on Sunday evening, underwent a six-hour surgery. While the incident was ‘jarring’ and his condition is serious, Kennedy assures that Ortiz is currently ‘stable’.

Known as ‘Big Papi’, Ortiz is beloved within both the baseball, and the Boston community. Kennedy says his impact went beyond what he did on the field.

“We all remember that in 2013 when we needed David Ortiz the most, he was there for us in late April, Kennedy said in reference to the days after the Boston Marathon bombings. Just five days after the incident, Ortiz gave a moving pregame speech. “This jersey we wear, it doesn’t say ‘Red Sox’. It says ‘Boston.’ This is our f***ing city!”

Kennedy urged Bostonians to return the favor to Ortiz now.

“It’s appropriate and expected that this community rally around David when he needs us the most,” said Kennedy. “It’s an emotional time…I love David Ortiz. We all love David Ortiz.”

Many within the sports community have take to Twitter and expressed their support. Celtics forward Al Horford, who is also Dominican, expressed his sentiments, tweeting: “Despierto con la noticia de David. Me siento muy triste y estoy orando por su pronta recuperación. Waking up to the news of David, deeply saddens me. I’m praying for his speedy recovery. 🙏🙏🙏”

 

Others, including Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Bruins goalie Tuuuka Rask have also shared their sentiments. Brady tweeted, “Big Papi defines Boston Strong…get well soon my friend!!!”

Still, Ortiz’s impact was not limited to Boston. Assistant general manager Eddie Romero added: “He’s the guy [in the Dominican Republic]. He’s more famous than any president.”

It is expected that Ortiz will be transported from the Dominican Republic to Boston via air ambulance. He will be treated at Massachusetts General Hospital, according to the Red Sox.

