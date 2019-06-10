‘Papi defines Boston Strong’: Tom Brady wished David Ortiz a quick recovery

The Patriots quarterback joined the chorus of Big Papi well-wishers after the former Red Sox slugger was injured in a shooting Sunday.

Tom Brady David Ortiz Fenway Park
Tom Brady hugs David Ortiz after throwing out the first pitch at Fenway Park on April 13, 2015. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
By
12:22 PM

Tom Brady joined professional athletes across the country in sending Red Sox legend David Ortiz well wishes and kind words Monday after the longtime designated hitter reportedly suffered organ damage during a shooting in the Dominican Republic Sunday.

The Patriots quarterback posted a picture of him and Ortiz shaking hands at Fenway Park on Opening Day in April 2015. He wrote, “Papi defines Boston Strong… get well soon my friend!!!”

Ortiz’s entire career with the Red Sox, from 2003 to 2016, overlapped with Brady’s still-running tenure as the Patriots’ starting quarterback.

TOPICS: Red Sox David Ortiz Tom Brady Patriots
