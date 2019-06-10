‘Papi defines Boston Strong’: Tom Brady wished David Ortiz a quick recovery

Tom Brady joined professional athletes across the country in sending Red Sox legend David Ortiz well wishes and kind words Monday after the longtime designated hitter reportedly suffered organ damage during a shooting in the Dominican Republic Sunday.

The Patriots quarterback posted a picture of him and Ortiz shaking hands at Fenway Park on Opening Day in April 2015. He wrote, “Papi defines Boston Strong… get well soon my friend!!!”

Papi defines Boston Strong… get well soon my friend!!! pic.twitter.com/QFFJ4nvQnU — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 10, 2019

Ortiz’s entire career with the Red Sox, from 2003 to 2016, overlapped with Brady’s still-running tenure as the Patriots’ starting quarterback.