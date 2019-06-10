Video: Security footage captures David Ortiz shooting The retired Red Sox slugger was in stable condition Monday after he was injured in the shooting at a Dominican Republic bar Sunday night. By Christopher Gavin 4:30 PM Related LinksDavid Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar. Here’s what we know.Jhoel López, the TV host wounded in David Ortiz shooting, says he’s ‘recovering’ Advertisement TOPICS: Red Sox David Ortiz Local National World Crime Want to see what readers are saying about our stories? Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com Close Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app. Close Wake up with today’s top stories Get Today’s Headlines every morning and breaking news as it unfolds, right to your inbox. Connect with Facebook - or - Thanks for signing up! Continue to the article Privacy Policy Bruins How St. Louis media is reacting to the Bruins' Game 6 win June 10, 2019 | 3:33 PM NFL NFL players have rejected an 18-game season before. Will they change their minds? June 10, 2019 | 2:47 PM Bruins Here's how much it will cost you to attend Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 10, 2019 | 2:24 PM Red Sox 'Get well soon, Papi': Barack Obama wishes 'speedy recovery' for David Ortiz following shooting June 10, 2019 | 1:19 PM NBA Tony Parker says he's retiring from NBA after 18 seasons June 10, 2019 | 1:07 PM Bruins 'He’s a legend': Patrice Bergeron's pregame rallying cry inspired the Bruins to force Game 7 June 10, 2019 | 12:29 PM Red Sox 'Papi defines Boston Strong' June 10, 2019 | 12:22 PM Red Sox David Ortiz reportedly suffered organ damage in shooting June 10, 2019 | 10:10 AM NBA Kevin Durant returns to practice, is listed as questionable for Game 5 June 10, 2019 | 9:08 AM Red Sox Missing another weekend, 2019 Red Sox remain just a 'maybe' June 10, 2019 | 7:53 AM Bruins Tuukka Rask's dominant effort helps Bruins keep season alive June 10, 2019 | 7:45 AM Red Sox Read the Red Sox' statement regarding David Ortiz June 10, 2019 | 7:39 AM Bruins What the Bruins said about forcing Game 7 against the Blues June 10, 2019 | 7:38 AM Bruins 3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 6 win over the Blues June 10, 2019 | 2:08 AM Bruins What Charlie McAvoy had to say about his goal-saving clearance and the Bruins' 'family' mentality June 10, 2019 | 1:00 AM Bruins What the Blues had to say after blowing their chance to hoist the Stanley Cup on home ice June 10, 2019 | 12:45 AM Red Sox How the baseball world reacted to the news of David Ortiz's shooting June 10, 2019 | 12:29 AM Bruins Bruins pull away from Blues, set up Game 7 in Boston June 9, 2019 | 11:14 PM Red Sox David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar. Here's what we know. June 9, 2019 | 10:20 PM Sports News 1 man dies, another critical after Wisconsin triathlon June 9, 2019 | 7:46 PM Bruins Stanley Cup Final: Bruins force Game 7 with 5-1 win in St. Louis June 9, 2019 | 7:11 PM Tennis Rafael Nadal, pillar of Roland Garros, wins the French Open for the 12th time June 9, 2019 | 6:38 PM Bruins Newspaper sends premature congratulations message to the Blues June 9, 2019 | 5:26 PM Red Sox Snell, Rays top Red Sox 6-1 June 9, 2019 | 5:09 PM Bruins Bruins notebook: Zdeno Chara speaks, very gingerly June 9, 2019 | 5:00 AM MLB Hanging up No. 29: Texas Rangers retire Adrián Beltré's jersey June 8, 2019 | 10:00 PM Bruins What NHL experts are saying about Bruins-Blues Game 6 June 8, 2019 | 9:25 PM Red Sox Rays earn 9-2 win over Red Sox to open doubleheader June 8, 2019 | 4:51 PM Tennis Australian Ashleigh Barty wins 1st major at French Open June 8, 2019 | 3:37 PM Red Sox Mitch Moreland placed back on injured list June 8, 2019 | 11:47 AM