Morning sports update: Chris Sale explained how the Red Sox want to ‘pick up’ David Ortiz

The Red Sox lost in extra innings to the Rangers, 4-3. This came despite Chris Sale striking out 10 while surrendering no earned runs over seven innings. Sale has eight starts with 10 strikeouts or more so far in 2019, most in Major League Baseball.

The Warriors kept the NBA Finals going with a 106-105 win in Toronto on Monday in Game 5. The Raptors still lead the series 3-2 with Game 6 coming up at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The Bruins are preparing for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Blues, with the decisive game set for Wednesday at TD Garden (8 p.m.)

And the Revolution face the Red Bulls in the U.S. Open Cup tonight at 7:30 p.m. in New Jersey.

Chris Sale shared his thoughts on David Ortiz: Despite watching his team squander a late lead after another impressive start, Red Sox ace Chris Sale kept things in perspective during the postgame while discussing David Ortiz.

Though Sale never played on the same Red Sox team with Ortiz (he was acquired in late 2016 after Ortiz’s retirement), he recognizes what the longtime slugger meant to the team and the city.

“You’re talking about a guy who’s put a team and a city on his back for basically his entire career and we want to be able to pick him up when we can,” Sale told MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “Obviously we’re thinking about him. We had a meeting before the game about it. He’s as much a part of this team as anyone has ever been. Yesterday was a tough day and today, too. We’re obviously glad he’s doing well and he’s back here and in good hands. So just hoping for the best and try to get some wins for him. I know that would make him happy. That’s for sure.”

Trivia: The United States begins its bid to repeat as World Cup champions today, but this has rarely gone to plan in the past. In fact, there has only been a repeat champion three times in World Cup history (two men’s teams, one women’s team). Can you name the nations (and, for a bonus, the years in which they won)?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: It’s not the United States (yet).

More from Boston.com:

A former Patriots hater has come around: Nick Hardwick is a retired NFL center who played in 11 seasons with the Chargers. He lost some notable games to the Patriots, including multiple playoff games. Like many New England opponents, he initially despised Tom Brady and the Patriots.

In a recent guest column for Peter King’s “Football Morning in America,” Hardwick shared how his thoughts have changed:

As a player and opponent, I used to despise them, mostly because we were only able to beat them two times in my career, and only once with Tom Brady at quarterback. The other time was with Matt Cassel (in 2008). Do we even count that one? But now, I find myself cheering for them. For one thing, Brady has done a great job of allowing us access to him as a human. It’s easy to hate the machine. It’s hard to sustain hatred towards a human. I can’t believe I’m saying this publicly, but I devour any information I can get on the guy. He’s beyond impressive. And hell, so are the Patriots. There I said it. They are something to marvel at, learn from, and cheer on. Unless they’re playing my Chargers.

The U.S. gets underway in France: The U.S. women’s national team begins their World Cup campaign on Tuesday with a 3 p.m. EST matchup against Thailand. The Americans are the defending champions, and also the co-favorites.

Here’s a quick look at the pre-tournament odds of the top teams:

United States: +350

France: +350

Germany: +550

England: +700

Netherlands: 14-1

Japan: 16-1

We've waited four years, all of US.

But it’s finally here. This moment.

And the quest for ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ IT'S A WORLD CUP GAMEDAY, #USA pic.twitter.com/RSCpePwuyG — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 11, 2019

On this day: In 1927, Babe Ruth hit home runs 19 and 20 of the season in a 6-4 win over the Indians. Ruth would go on to pile up a staggering total of 60 that year, setting would appeared an unreachable record.

Exactly 34 years later, Roger Maris strode to the plate on June 11, 1961 and hit the 19th and 20th home runs of his own historic season. The outfield slugger would eventually eclipse Ruth’s record, totaling an astounding 61 home runs. It was a strange coincidence that each hit their 19th and 20th home runs of historic seasons on the same day more than three decades apart, but it was another example of the statistical oddities that seem to occur more often than they should in baseball.

And in 1997, Michael Jordan produced his famous “Flu Game,” scoring 38 points in 44 minutes.

Daily highlight: What proved to be the deciding play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals was the result of good ball movement and a patient fake from Klay Thompson.

SEASON ON THE LINE. CLUTCH KLAY. pic.twitter.com/T4l2HFdc8H — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019

Trivia answer: Italy (1934, 1938), Brazil (1958, 1962), Germany (2003, 2007)