Here’s what Terry Francona had to say about David Ortiz

The former Red Sox manager says he spoke Tuesday to one of the doctors who’s treating Ortiz in Boston and said the retired slugger is ‘‘in great hands.’’

5/23/13: Boston, MA: Former Red Sox manager Terry Francona (left) returned to Fenway Park as the manager of the Cleveland Indians, his first game in the visiting dugout since leaving Boston. He is pictured as he greets Red Sox DH David Ortiz (right) in the visitor's dugout. It occured just after Francona had finished a pre game session with the media. The Cleveland Indians visited the Boston Red Sox in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section: sports topic:Red Sox-Indians (1)
–Jim Davis / The Boston Globe, File
By
Steve Herrick, Associated Press
7:23 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona says David Ortiz is ‘‘a very special person, not just to me, to a lot of people.’’

Francona managed Ortiz with the Red Sox from 2004-11, a stretch that included two of the three World Series titles Ortiz won with Boston.

Ortiz was shot in the torso Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic. Doctors performed surgery and Ortiz was transported to Boston in an air ambulance Monday night. Once in Boston, he underwent two hours of exploratory surgery.

Francona says he spoke Tuesday to one of the doctors who’s treating Ortiz in Boston and said the retired slugger is ‘‘in great hands.’’

The veteran manager says Ortiz ‘‘could light up a room’’ with his personality but also worked hard at his craft and was a team leader.

TOPICS: Red Sox David Ortiz MLB
