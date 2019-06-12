3 ejected in Rangers-Red Sox game

Andrew Benintendi and both managers were tossed.

Andrew Benintendi ejection
Red Sox first base coach Tom Goodwin holds Andrew Benintendi back after he was ejected in the fifth inning. –Photo by Kathryn Riley /Getty Images
AP,
12:42 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Both managers and Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi were ejected from Texas’ 9-5 win over Boston on Tuesday night.

Benintendi and Red Sox manager Alex Cora were tossed in the fifth inning by first base umpire Vic Carapazza, and Texas manager Chris Woodward was booted by plate umpire Angel Hernandez in the sixth.

Though he was banned by Carapazza, Benintendi was upset initially with Hernandez. He turned and shouted toward home plate after grounding out, and that’s when Carapazza tossed him.

“I know that Angel didn’t hear me,” Benintendi said. “It stinks. We’re out there trying to win a game. I want to be a part of it, but can’t do that when I’m in here.”

Advertisement

Cora came out to argue and got into it with Carapazza and Hernandez near first base before being given his third career ejection. While Cora yelled at both umpires, Benintendi continued to bark from the top step of the dugout.

Hernandez spoke to a pool reporter following the game but said little to explain the ejection.

“He violated the rules of the game,” Hernandez said. “I’m not at liberty to discuss anything until I submit the report tomorrow.”

A half-inning later, Woodward stormed from the dugout after an overturned call at second base. Asdrubal Cabrera was initially called safe trying to stretch a single into a double, but second base umpire Jordan Baker changed his ruling. Woodward went straight for Hernandez, complaining that he wasn’t given enough time to challenge the call. Hernandez let him rant for a moment before giving the first-year manager his first ejection.

“I just want consistency — that’s all — from the umpires,” Woodward said. “They have a hard job to do. But most umpires give you the ultimatum when it comes down to the 30 seconds. I don’t have a 30-second clock in my head — I’m not that gifted.”

Hernandez said Woodward apparently didn’t hear when he was told time was running out to challenge the call.

Advertisement

“We were not going to review the play once time expired,” Hernandez said. “These are rules. It’s my job to enforce them.”

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bruins
'I maybe cheated. Maybe not' June 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins
Bruins players have long dreamed of winning the Stanley Cup June 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia waits in a police truck in the parking lot of the courthouse in Santo Domingo Este for his first court appearance. The appearance was later delayed. Photo: Orlando Barria, for The Boston Globe
David Ortiz
'He didn’t know what they were going to do. He’s a fan of David’s.' June 11, 2019 | 8:45 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Zdeno Chara ‘overwhelmed’ by reception before Game 5 June 11, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Bruins
Blues GM Doug Armstrong blasts TD Garden bull gang June 11, 2019 | 8:00 PM
5/23/13: Boston, MA: Former Red Sox manager Terry Francona (left) returned to Fenway Park as the manager of the Cleveland Indians, his first game in the visiting dugout since leaving Boston. He is pictured as he greets Red Sox DH David Ortiz (right) in the visitor's dugout. It occured just after Francona had finished a pre game session with the media. The Cleveland Indians visited the Boston Red Sox in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section: sports topic:Red Sox-Indians (1)
Red Sox
Here's what Terry Francona had to say about David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 7:23 PM
The Bruins play the Blues in Game 5.
Bruins
How to watch, stream, and listen to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 11, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Bruins 1970
Bruins
13 classic photos from the Bruins' 1970 Stanley Cup win June 11, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Boston Bruins Karson Kuhlman NHL
Bruins
What NHL experts are saying about Bruins-Blues Game 7 June 11, 2019 | 3:21 PM
Bruins Fan Banner Captain TD Garden
Bruins
Chad Finn: Who should be the banner captain for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final? June 11, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final: A few things to know about Game 7 June 11, 2019 | 2:00 PM
7-17-2014 Boston, Mass. Over 500 guests attended NVRGT Night hosted by Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester and his Farrah to benefit Pediatric Center Researsh Foundation, the event was held at the House of Blues. L. to R. are Tiffany Ortiz and her husband Red Sox David Ortiz. Globe photo by Bill Brett
David Ortiz
Tiffany Ortiz shares update on husband's recovery from shooting June 11, 2019 | 11:48 AM
Pedro Martinez David Ortiz Red Sox
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez teared up while talking about David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 11:20 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Chris Sale explained how the Red Sox want to 'pick up' David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Rask looks like MVP of Stanley Cup playoffs June 11, 2019 | 10:06 AM
Bruins Blues Stanley Cup Final NHL
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying about playing Game 7 in Boston June 11, 2019 | 9:02 AM
Kevin Durant NBA Finals
NBA
Kevin Durant returns from injury in Game 5 only to hurt his Achilles June 11, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Warriors Raptors NBA Finals Game 5
NBA
Warriors stave off elimination, win Game 5 of NBA Finals 106-105 over Raptors June 11, 2019 | 8:08 AM
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Torey Krug awaits a special delivery June 11, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Paul Pierce is launching his own line of CBD vaporizer cartridges.
Celtics
Paul Pierce is launching his own CBD line called 'The Truth' June 11, 2019 | 6:00 AM
Red Sox
Rangers rally to beat Red Sox 4-3 in 11 innings June 10, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Bruins
Chad Finn: Bruins’ poise, experience was the difference in Game 6, and should be in Game 7 June 10, 2019 | 7:28 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox move start time of Wednesday’s game to 4:05 p.m. June 10, 2019 | 7:24 PM
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy (center right) addressed the media during a news conference on David Ortiz in the Interview Room at Fenway Park as team owner John Henry listens.
Red Sox
'It's an emotional time': Red Sox leadership addressed the David Ortiz situation June 10, 2019 | 7:24 PM
Family and friends of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz (Big Papi) wait in the clinic where he and Dominican television presenter Joel Lopez are being treated after being shot while in a bar in the city of Santo Domingo on June 9, 2019. (Photo by Erika SANTELICES / AFP)ERIKA SANTELICES/AFP/Getty Images
Red Sox
27 photos taken in the aftermath of the David Ortiz shooting June 10, 2019 | 7:08 PM
St Louis-06/09/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at Enterprise Center. Brothers Francios Raymond(left) a blues fan and Daniel, a Bruins fan, both from Montreal have different points of view on whose going to win. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
This St. Louis cigar bar tried mocking a Boston accent. The internet was not impressed. June 10, 2019 | 6:43 PM
Red Sox
Video: Security footage captures David Ortiz shooting June 10, 2019 | 4:30 PM
Brad Marchand Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
How St. Louis media is reacting to the Bruins' Game 6 win June 10, 2019 | 3:33 PM
NFL Logo
NFL
NFL players have rejected an 18-game season before. Will they change their minds? June 10, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Here's how much it will cost you to attend Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 10, 2019 | 2:24 PM