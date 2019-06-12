Brock Holt explained what happened during Hunter Pence’s bizarre inside-the-park home run

The Red Sox’ loss to the Rangers on Tuesday night was punctuated by a series of ejections and an inside-the-park home run hit by Texas outfielder Hunter Pence.

Usually, Pence accomplishing an inside-the-park home run would be the result of some impressive athletic feat, requiring a well-placed hit and a speedy scamper around the bases. And while Pence’s opposite field hit was undoubtedly impressive, he was able to jog home thanks to Red Sox outfielder Brock Holt ignoring the baseball in right field.

So, what happened?

Obviously Holt didn’t intentionally neglect his defensive duties. As it turns out, he simply didn’t notice that the ball had failed to clear the fence.

He offered an explanation after the game:

I thought it went over the fence. So it was one of those things where I’ve kind of got to know where the ball is. The ball was slicing away from me, and when I ended up two rows deep in the stands I figured, or I assumed that it had gone out. I had no idea that it was still in play. So that’s kind of embarrassing on my part. So I’ve got to do a better job of paying more attention, and yeah that one was on me. I don’t know if I would have been able to keep Hunter to a triple there or what, but I’ve got to go get that ball and get it in.

Holt was asked if he felt the ball hit off his glove.

“I don’t know, I feel like I was close. But I didn’t even watch the replay, so I felt like I was close — it either hit my glove or just out of reach. Just one of those plays where I was trying to get there and make a play and didn’t, lost the ball and thought it was in the stands when it wasn’t.”