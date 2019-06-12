Brock Holt explained what happened during Hunter Pence’s bizarre inside-the-park home run

"So that’s kind of embarrassing on my part."

Hunter Pence
Hunter Pence after his inside-the-park home run. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
12:16 PM

The Red Sox’ loss to the Rangers on Tuesday night was punctuated by a series of ejections and an inside-the-park home run hit by Texas outfielder Hunter Pence.

Usually, Pence accomplishing an inside-the-park home run would be the result of some impressive athletic feat, requiring a well-placed hit and a speedy scamper around the bases. And while Pence’s opposite field hit was undoubtedly impressive, he was able to jog home thanks to Red Sox outfielder Brock Holt ignoring the baseball in right field.

So, what happened?

Obviously Holt didn’t intentionally neglect his defensive duties. As it turns out, he simply didn’t notice that the ball had failed to clear the fence.

Advertisement

He offered an explanation after the game:

I thought it went over the fence. So it was one of those things where I’ve kind of got to know where the ball is. The ball was slicing away from me, and when I ended up two rows deep in the stands I figured, or I assumed that it had gone out. I had no idea that it was still in play. So that’s kind of embarrassing on my part. So I’ve got to do a better job of paying more attention, and yeah that one was on me. I don’t know if I would have been able to keep Hunter to a triple there or what, but I’ve got to go get that ball and get it in.

Holt was asked if he felt the ball hit off his glove.

“I don’t know, I feel like I was close. But I didn’t even watch the replay, so I felt like I was close — it either hit my glove or just out of reach. Just one of those plays where I was trying to get there and make a play and didn’t, lost the ball and thought it was in the stands when it wasn’t.”

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Laila Anderson
NHL
‘The thing she taught me is — just be a warrior’: Meet the Blues fan being flown to Boston for Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 12:09 PM
Matt Grzelcyk Bruins NHL
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk cleared to play in Game 7 for Bruins June 12, 2019 | 11:54 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is pictured during a December, 2018 Patriots practice.
Sports News
These 4 Boston athletes earn more money than Tom Brady June 12, 2019 | 10:46 AM
Anthony Davis Celtics
Celtics
Anthony Davis's agent shared his thoughts on the Celtics trade rumors June 12, 2019 | 10:31 AM
Harvard University Cambridge
Sports News
A former Harvard assistant track coach is pleading guilty to child porn charges June 12, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Boston Bruins Charlie Coyle Marcus Johansson
Bruins
Bruins' depth gives them the edge over the Blues in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final June 12, 2019 | 9:49 AM
Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup Final Core Players
Bruins
One more for the Stanley Cup: Unlike Blues, some Bruins have been there, done that June 12, 2019 | 9:19 AM
Gabriele Grunewald competes in the 1,500 meters at the 2017 U.S. Track and Field Championships.
Sports News
Distance runner Gabriele Grunewald dies at 32 after long battle with cancer June 12, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Boston06/06/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Bruins Tuukka Rask makes a 1st period save on a Blues slapshot. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
Why Tuukka Rask's big-game performances bode well for the Bruins in Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 8:55 AM
Craig Berube St. Louis Blues
NHL
What the Blues are saying before Stanley Cup Final Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 7:48 AM
Tuukka Rask Tim Thomas Boston Bruins
Bruins
The Tuukka Rask-Tim Thomas comparison is finally legit, with a final chapter looming June 12, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying ahead of one last Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 7:40 AM
Bruins
'I maybe cheated. Maybe not.' June 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins
Bruins players have long dreamed of winning the Stanley Cup June 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Andrew Benintendi ejection
Red Sox
3 ejected in Rangers-Red Sox game June 12, 2019 | 12:42 AM
Texas Rangers' Hunter Pence, right, crosses home plate in front of Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, left, while scoring on his inside the park home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Red Sox
Inside-the-park home run helps Rangers beat Red Sox June 12, 2019 | 12:36 AM
Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia waits in a police truck in the parking lot of the courthouse in Santo Domingo Este for his first court appearance. The appearance was later delayed. Photo: Orlando Barria, for The Boston Globe
David Ortiz
'He didn’t know what they were going to do. He’s a fan of David’s.' June 11, 2019 | 8:45 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Zdeno Chara ‘overwhelmed’ by reception before Game 5 June 11, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Bruins
Blues GM Doug Armstrong blasts TD Garden bull gang June 11, 2019 | 8:00 PM
5/23/13: Boston, MA: Former Red Sox manager Terry Francona (left) returned to Fenway Park as the manager of the Cleveland Indians, his first game in the visiting dugout since leaving Boston. He is pictured as he greets Red Sox DH David Ortiz (right) in the visitor's dugout. It occured just after Francona had finished a pre game session with the media. The Cleveland Indians visited the Boston Red Sox in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section: sports topic:Red Sox-Indians (1)
Red Sox
Here's what Terry Francona had to say about David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 7:23 PM
The Bruins play the Blues in Game 5.
Bruins
How to watch, stream, and listen to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final June 11, 2019 | 5:04 PM
Bruins 1970
Bruins
13 classic photos from the Bruins' 1970 Stanley Cup win June 11, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Boston Bruins Karson Kuhlman NHL
Bruins
What NHL experts are saying about Bruins-Blues Game 7 June 11, 2019 | 3:21 PM
Bruins Fan Banner Captain TD Garden
Bruins
Chad Finn: Who should be the banner captain for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final? June 11, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final: A few things to know about Game 7 June 11, 2019 | 2:00 PM
7-17-2014 Boston, Mass. Over 500 guests attended NVRGT Night hosted by Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester and his Farrah to benefit Pediatric Center Researsh Foundation, the event was held at the House of Blues. L. to R. are Tiffany Ortiz and her husband Red Sox David Ortiz. Globe photo by Bill Brett
David Ortiz
Tiffany Ortiz shares update on husband's recovery from shooting June 11, 2019 | 11:48 AM
Pedro Martinez David Ortiz Red Sox
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez teared up while talking about David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 11:20 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Chris Sale explained how the Red Sox want to 'pick up' David Ortiz June 11, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Rask looks like MVP of Stanley Cup playoffs June 11, 2019 | 10:06 AM
Bruins Blues Stanley Cup Final NHL
Bruins
What the Bruins are saying about playing Game 7 in Boston June 11, 2019 | 9:02 AM