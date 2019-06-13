Alex Cora on Bruins’ Stanley Cup run: ‘The city should be proud.’

Manager Alex Cora took time before Thursday’s game against the Rangers to congratulate the Bruins on their run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. In doing so, he also acknowledged the arrival of a period in which the Red Sox will come more clearly under a microscope in the local sports landscape.

“What a great season, huh? They did an outstanding job. Putting themselves in that position is pretty remarkable,’’ Cora said of the Bruins. “I don’t know much about the sport, but I know if you’re playing Game 7 of the Stanley Cup, you did a good job. The city should be proud. Obviously we get judged by results, but I think when everything wears down, they will recognize how great they were this year. I’d like to congratulate Bruce [Cassidy] and the boys and the organization for an amazing season.

“And here we go,’’ said Cora. “It’s our stage.’’