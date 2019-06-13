Alex Cora on Bruins’ Stanley Cup run: ‘The city should be proud.’
The Red Sox have now moved to center ice.
Manager Alex Cora took time before Thursday’s game against the Rangers to congratulate the Bruins on their run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. In doing so, he also acknowledged the arrival of a period in which the Red Sox will come more clearly under a microscope in the local sports landscape.
“What a great season, huh? They did an outstanding job. Putting themselves in that position is pretty remarkable,’’ Cora said of the Bruins. “I don’t know much about the sport, but I know if you’re playing Game 7 of the Stanley Cup, you did a good job. The city should be proud. Obviously we get judged by results, but I think when everything wears down, they will recognize how great they were this year. I’d like to congratulate Bruce [Cassidy] and the boys and the organization for an amazing season.
“And here we go,’’ said Cora. “It’s our stage.’’
Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.
Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.