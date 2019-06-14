Comebacks are nice, but when will 2019 Red Sox show they’re worth saving?

It's the middle of June, and the defending champs have one series about which they can be proud.

Dave Dombrowski is approaching his fourth trade deadline with the Red Sox.
Dave Dombrowski is approaching his fourth trade deadline with the Red Sox. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
7:45 AM

COMMENTARY

How long will Dave Dombrowski let this go on?

The narrative that Wednesday’s Bruins loss cleared the decks for the Red Sox is already well worn, to the point Alex Cora referenced it to reporters before Thursday’s victorious series finale with Texas — “And here we go. It’s our stage.” — before downplaying it.

So I’ll instead look forward with a more specific purpose.

It’s nearly the third week of June. Cora’s defending champions have played 70 games and 22 series. They’ve won just seven of the latter, the only ones since May 1 coming against the White Sox, Baltimore, Seattle, Toronto, and Kansas City — three teams on pace to lose 100, a fourth on pace for 97, and a Chicago team muddling through another lost season.

Advertisement

The Red Sox (36-34) are .500 at home. They only rose to that the last two nights, which included winning despite an 11th blown save on Wednesday, then winning despite David Price only getting four outs and the Rangers stranding 14 runners in a four-hour, six-minute slog.

“Found a way to win today,” Cora said on Thursday, “instead of finding a way to lose it.”

“Bullpen came in, did an unbelievable job getting the last 23 outs of that ballgame,” said Price, the stopper of recent losing skids, who put the first four hitters of the game on and left down 6-1 after 49 pitches. “Offense bailed me out, helped us win that game and that’s the type of game we can rally around and get stuff going.”

A fair point, and one which comes with all the caveats we’ve tucked in our recent pieces. With three and a half months to go in a top-heavy American League, the 2019 Red Sox are still likely a 90-win team and a wild card. They can do nothing major, get to October, and let chance perhaps carry them to something memorable.

After which Rick Porcello’s more than $20 million comes off the books this winter, as does more than $13 million owed Pablo Sandoval, the $13 million for the Mitch Moreland/Steve Pearce platoon, and $5 million to Eduardo Nunez. (To say nothing of Dustin Pedroia, whose remaining $27-odd million for 2020-21 could theoretically be freed.)

Advertisement

It is a situation that, to a degree, will naturally reset itself from what it is at the moment: Underperforming at a cost of about $3 million below the third luxury tax threshold, with a good deal of minor-league resources already called up or otherwise spent. Certainly something to be said for that, especially as we sit here, six-plus weeks from the trade deadline with 119-win talent all over the roster and Rafael Devers — who broke an 0-for-20 skid in Tuesday’s umpiring fiasco loss and leads the team in RBI — establishing himself as a star.

They have four-fifths of a starting rotation through 2021, and three-fifths through 2022. They have their catcher. They have pre-arbitration and arbitration pieces at both corners, left field, closer (such as Matt Barnes is), and a few other spots. There’ll be no full teardown here.

Buy Tickets

There can, however, be a proactive jump start.

The Red Sox can see October contention in this MLB, with as many as six potential 100-loss teams, as just a sliver of the goal, especially for a franchise coming off three division titles and a 119-win exultation a year ago. Few teams in baseball have the goodwill this one does at the moment, even accounting for our regional delusions of title-or-bust.

Since May 1, they’ve lost series to Houston, Houston again, Cleveland, the Yankees, and Tampa. They needed to buck the odds to split four at home with Texas. Not a positive statement made in the bunch. Say it continues. Say it becomes clear they’re not in that league this season, due to complacency or relief or whatever.

Do they do something with J.D. Martinez, a free-agent-to-be this winter if he wishes? Do something with the biggest lure: Mookie Betts, under Red Sox control just until the end of next season and looking eager to test his worth on the open market?

Advertisement

These are hard decisions. Franchise-changing decisions, in both directions. The sort that the current president of baseball operations was brought here to make, though in that case it was to disperse a previously stocked prospect cupboard.

And so, I ask again. How long will Dave Dombrowski let this go on?

Their modest two-game win streak, each of the comeback variety, has a great shot at becoming five as the Sox head to Baltimore this weekend. Big deal. Then, another real test: Three at AL-leading Minnesota. A Toronto/White Sox homestand, two with the Yankees in London, and we’re into July.

The first half of that month is modest, with only a three-game home set with the Dodgers all that notable. It ends, however, with a real measuring stick. The Red Sox play Game No. 100 on July 21 at Baltimore, then race to the July 31 deadline with three at Tampa, four home with the Yankees, and three home to the Rays.

Who will they be on that Monday, nine days before the cutoff? What will the market be? What can they get for those resources and others, their value depreciating by the day?

If the Red Sox are still then the team they are this morning, painting a couple comeback wins against a mediocre club as potentially the start of something, is that worth trying to supplement with those scant few million before more draft penalties? Or is it time for a soft reset like the Yankees made back in 2016, getting Gleyber Torres for Aroldis Chapman and Clint Frazier for Andrew Miller?

“We have a club that has a chance to win. We haven’t played that way on a consistent basis, but I still think we have the capabilities to do that,” Dombrowski told the Globe on Thursday. “There are a lot of unanswered questions still that are going to take over the next time period really, until the All-Star break.”

It’s fine and prudent to punt now, when Nathan Eovaldi still isn’t back and there remain signs of real life. It may even prove prudent come the end of next month.

Barnes squandered another Chris Sale gem on Monday, the offense failing to support him again. On Tuesday, they walked eight batters — better than the nine on Thursday — while again needing to rely on a cavalcade of pitching fill-ins. How this series started is at least as notable as how it ended, given the Red Sox sit in the same spot they did four days ago.

They’re the sixth-best team in the American League. They’ve played 22 series, and exactly one — the April sweep at Tampa Bay — gets your attention in a good way. They’re probably better than this.

At what point do they run out of time to prove it?

TOPICS: Red Sox Commentary
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
Why Wyc Grousbeck compared the Celtics' current offseason to 2007 June 14, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Andy Cohen
Bruins
Blues fan Andy Cohen told Seth Meyers about watching Game 7 from TD Garden June 14, 2019 | 10:10 AM
St. Louis Blues Alexander Steen Stanley Cup
NHL
'I'm kind of dumbfounded' June 14, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Michael Roberts
Patriots
4 things to know about new Patriots tight end Michael Roberts June 14, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Kyle Lowry, back, celebrate after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
Raptors capture first NBA title, beat Warriors in Game 6 June 14, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., center, celebrates his three-run home run with Xander Bogaerts (2), who scored, as Texas Rangers' Jeff Mathis kneels at home plate during the second inning of a baseball game in Boston, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Five home runs power Red Sox' come from behind win over Rangers, 7-6 June 14, 2019 | 7:22 AM
Phil Mickelson
Golf
'I flinched': Phil Mickelson lets another opportunity slide at Pebble Beach June 13, 2019 | 11:26 PM
Red Sox
Alex Cora on Bruins’ Stanley Cup run: ‘The city should be proud.’ June 13, 2019 | 8:03 PM
Zach Sanford of the St. Louis Blues is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a third period goal.
Sports Q
Sports Q: How do you divide up the blame for the Bruins' loss? June 13, 2019 | 7:46 PM
David Backes
Bruins
A quick look at the Bruins' pending free agents June 13, 2019 | 6:57 PM
Bruins
Bruins-Blues Game 7 was most-watched NHL game on record June 13, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Boston 06/12/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Hockey sticks and bags line the hallway along the Bruins locker room late Wednesday night long after the Bruins lost the Stanley Cup to the Blues. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
What Boston sports radio is saying about Blues-Bruins Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 4:25 PM
Red Sox
'I hoped to share a bit of optimism in a time like this' June 13, 2019 | 4:11 PM
St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup
NHL
Parade, rally to honor Stanley Cup champion Blues will be held on Saturday June 13, 2019 | 3:23 PM
Boston Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Nunez throws to first during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, May 6, 2019, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 4-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Red Sox
Eduardo Nunez says he's 'embarrassed' by David Ortiz shooting June 13, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Zdeno Chara Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final 2019
Bruins
What experts are saying about the Bruins' Stanley Cup loss June 13, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Zdeno Chara leads the Bruins' handshake line after Game 7.
Bruins
11 postgame photos from the Bruins' devastating Game 7 loss June 13, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Ortiz and wife Tiffany prepared to hit the golf course at a fundraiser in 2013.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz's wife releases new statement on heroic actions to save his life June 13, 2019 | 1:40 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins reacts after his teams defeat to the St. Louis Blues in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Bruins
‘I’ll never get over this’: Inside the Bruins locker room after Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 12:37 PM
St. Louis Blues Fans Stanley Cup
Bruins
How St. Louis media is reacting to the Blues' Stanley Cup victory over the Bruins June 13, 2019 | 12:03 PM
Boston, MA - 6-12-2019 - As the final seconds tick off the clock, the Bruins, including head coach Bruce Cassidy (top center) as well as players and fans are not a happy bunch. The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Bruins
This Detroit (yes, Detroit) newspaper keeps relentlessly trolling Boston sports teams June 13, 2019 | 11:49 AM
Bruins
Here are the front pages of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Boston Globe after Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 11:25 AM
Jordan Binnington Stanley Cup
NHL
Blues’ Jordan Binnington goes from castoff to Stanley Cup champion June 13, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Matt Grzelcyk Jake DeBrusk Boston Bruins
Bruins
Matt Grzelcyk talked about how emotional it was to miss Stanley Cup Final games June 13, 2019 | 9:57 AM
Patriots
Patriots acquire tight end Michael Roberts from Detroit June 13, 2019 | 9:35 AM
St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup
NHL
What the Blues said after winning the Stanley Cup June 13, 2019 | 9:15 AM
Charlie McAvoy Stanley Cup Final Game 7
Bruins
Chad Finn: The losses still pack a wallop June 13, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Zach Sanford of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday.
Bruins
Salem-born Zach Sanford scored a goal in Game 7 for the Blues June 13, 2019 | 2:42 AM
Charlie McAvoy reacts as the St. Louis Blues celebrate during Game 7.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' bitter Game 7 loss to the Blues June 13, 2019 | 1:57 AM
Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara leave the ice Wednesday after Game 7.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron comforted his Bruins teammates on the ice after their heartbreaking loss June 13, 2019 | 1:07 AM