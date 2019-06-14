J.D. Martinez hits 2 of Boston’s 6 HRs in 13-2 rout of Orioles

J.D. Martinez celebrates his two-run home run during the fourth inning.
J.D. Martinez celebrates his two-run home run during the fourth inning. –AP Photo/Nick Wass
By
DAVID GINSBURG
AP,
June 14, 2019

BALTIMORE (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit two of Boston’s season-high six home runs, and the Red Sox staged another impressive power display at the expense of the Baltimore Orioles’ beleaguered pitching staff in a 13-2 rout Friday night.

One night after slamming five homers against Texas, Boston went one better against the dreadful Orioles, who yielded 17 hits to Toronto on Thursday night.

Brock Holt got the Red Sox rolling with a two-run drive in the second inning, his first home run in 62 plate appearances this season. Christian Vazquez and Martinez went deep in the fourth inning, and Jackie Bradley Jr., Michael Chavis and Martinez connected off Dan Straily in a five-run fifth for an 11-1 lead.

Advertisement

Eduardo Rodriguez (7-4) allowed one run and six hits over seven innings. The left-hander, who started his professional career in the Orioles organization, leads Boston in wins this season.

Though the defending World Series champions are waffling in third place in the AL East, they might be ready to make a move. The Red Sox have won three straight, own a five-game road winning streak and still have two games left in this series against the team with the worst record in the big leagues.

The Orioles burned through the bullpen on Thursday and lost Friday’s scheduled starter, Andrew Cashner, to a blister. So Baltimore recalled Luis Ortiz from Triple-A Norfolk to pitch in his third big league game and summoned reliever Josh Rogers from the same minor league club.

Ortiz (0-1) gave up four runs, four hits and five walks in 3 1/3 innings. He was followed by Straily — who surrendered four homers and seven runs in 1 1/3 innings — and Rogers, who pitched the final 4 1/3 innings.

Trey Mancini hit a first-inning homer for the Orioles, who have lost their last two games by a combined 25-5 score and have a major league-worst minus-144 run differential.

PAPI ON THEIR MIND

The Red Sox hit the road but their hearts remain with former slugger David Ortiz, who’s in a Boston hospital as he recovers from a gunshot wound suffered Sunday in his native Dominican Republic.

Advertisement

“We’re getting updates every day,” manager Alex Cora said. “On the off-day when we get back (next Thursday), we’ll have a chance to go visit him and spend time with him.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Reliever Heath Hembree (strained right elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday. Hembree said the elbow is merely sore, and expects to miss the minimum amount of time. LHP Josh Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket . … LHP Brian Johnson (left elbow inflammation) returned from the IL and will likely start on Sunday if not used out of the bullpen beforehand. 1B/OF Sam Travis was optioned to Pawtucket. … 1B Steve Pearce (back) began a rehab assignment on Friday with Class A short season Lowell. … RHP Hector Velazquez (lower back strain) begins a rehab assignment on Saturday with Lowell.

Buy Tickets

Orioles: 3B Hanser Alberto left in the fifth inning after feeling ill. … RHP Josh Lucas was placed on the IL with a right shoulder strain after pitching three innings on Thursday night. … DH/OF Mark Trumbo is on a holding pattern in his bid to return from offseason knee surgery after receiving an injection Thursday. “The right thing to do is make sure Mark is right and his knee is OK,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “I know he’s disappointed and a little frustrated. I just feel bad for him.” The 33-year-old Trumbo has not played since Aug. 19.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Chris Sale (2-7, 3.52 ERA) starts the second game of the series Saturday, looking to expand a streak of 17 straight innings without allowing an earned run. He struck out 14 Orioles on May 8.

Orioles: Dylan Bundy (3-7, 4.50) has more losses against Boston (7) than any other team.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Canada
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney speaks during Media Day ahead of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 26, 2019.
Bruins
4 things Don Sweeney must do this off-season June 14, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. June 10, 2019. Abel Gonzalez, one of the doctors who operated on David Ortiz after the shooting, speaks to media at Centro de Medicina Avanzada . Orlando Barria for the Boston Globe
David Ortiz
Surgeons in Dominican Republic describe treating David Ortiz June 14, 2019 | 5:10 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Zdeno Chara revealed the extent of his jaw injury June 14, 2019 | 3:39 PM
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Former NBA player Paul Pierce looks on during warm ups prior to Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Celtics
Paul Pierce said the Raptors would win in six games. He was right. June 14, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Bruins
Bruins
The Bruins' offseason begins in a hurry June 14, 2019 | 2:42 PM
Tom Brady graduation message
Patriots
Watch: Tom Brady surprised a hospitalized high school senior with a graduation message June 14, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans
Celtics
Chad Finn: Celtics should go all in for Anthony Davis June 14, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Danny Etling Tom Brady Patriots NFL
Patriots
Tom Brady poked fun at his own lack of speed June 14, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
Why Wyc Grousbeck compared the Celtics' current offseason to 2007 June 14, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Andy Cohen
Bruins
Blues fan Andy Cohen told Seth Meyers about watching Game 7 from TD Garden June 14, 2019 | 10:10 AM
St. Louis Blues Alexander Steen Stanley Cup
NHL
'I'm kind of dumbfounded' June 14, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Michael Roberts
Patriots
4 things to know about tight end Michael Roberts June 14, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Kyle Lowry, back, celebrate after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
Raptors capture first NBA title, beat Warriors in Game 6 June 14, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Dave Dombrowski is approaching his fourth trade deadline with the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Comebacks are nice, but when will 2019 Red Sox show they're worth saving? June 14, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., center, celebrates his three-run home run with Xander Bogaerts (2), who scored, as Texas Rangers' Jeff Mathis kneels at home plate during the second inning of a baseball game in Boston, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Five home runs power Red Sox' come-from-behind win over Rangers, 7-6 June 14, 2019 | 7:22 AM
Phil Mickelson
Golf
'I flinched': Phil Mickelson lets another opportunity slide at Pebble Beach June 13, 2019 | 11:26 PM
Red Sox
Alex Cora on Bruins’ Stanley Cup run: ‘The city should be proud.’ June 13, 2019 | 8:03 PM
Zach Sanford of the St. Louis Blues is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a third period goal.
Sports Q
Sports Q: How do you divide up the blame for the Bruins' loss? June 13, 2019 | 7:46 PM
David Backes
Bruins
A quick look at the Bruins' pending free agents June 13, 2019 | 6:57 PM
Bruins
Bruins-Blues Game 7 was most-watched NHL game on record June 13, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Boston 06/12/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Hockey sticks and bags line the hallway along the Bruins locker room late Wednesday night long after the Bruins lost the Stanley Cup to the Blues. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
What Boston sports radio is saying about Blues-Bruins Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 4:25 PM
Red Sox
'I hoped to share a bit of optimism in a time like this' June 13, 2019 | 4:11 PM
St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup
NHL
Parade, rally to honor Stanley Cup champion Blues will be held on Saturday June 13, 2019 | 3:23 PM
Boston Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Nunez throws to first during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, May 6, 2019, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 4-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Red Sox
Eduardo Nunez says he's 'embarrassed' by David Ortiz shooting June 13, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Zdeno Chara Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final 2019
Bruins
What experts are saying about the Bruins' Stanley Cup loss June 13, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Zdeno Chara leads the Bruins' handshake line after Game 7.
Bruins
11 postgame photos from the Bruins' devastating Game 7 loss June 13, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Ortiz and wife Tiffany prepared to hit the golf course at a fundraiser in 2013.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz's wife releases new statement on heroic actions to save his life June 13, 2019 | 1:40 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins reacts after his teams defeat to the St. Louis Blues in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Bruins
‘I’ll never get over this’: Inside the Bruins locker room after Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 12:37 PM
St. Louis Blues Fans Stanley Cup
Bruins
How St. Louis media is reacting to the Blues' Stanley Cup victory over the Bruins June 13, 2019 | 12:03 PM
Bruins
Bruins
This Detroit (yes, Detroit) newspaper keeps relentlessly trolling Boston sports teams June 13, 2019 | 11:49 AM