Fenway Park has the second-worst bathrooms in the MLB, according to a fan survey

The Green Monster. The lone red seat in the right-field bleachers. Pesky’s Pole. These are the attractions that baseball fans say make Fenway Park worth visiting.

The bathrooms? Well, you might want to hold it.

According to a survey of nearly 8,000 MLB fans by the ticket-buying platform SeatGeek, Fenway’s bathrooms were ranked 29th out of the 30 ballparks in the league. The only MLB park that fans said had worse restrooms was the RingCentral Coliseum, the current home of the Oakland Athletics, which has a notorious history of sewage problems.

While the SeatGeek survey, which was released Friday, didn’t ask for specifics around fans’ opinions of MLB bathrooms, a spokesman for the company noted that Fenway Park’s age may have something to do with it. The 107-year-old park was joined by several of its aging peers — Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Wrigley Field in Chicago, and Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay — in the bottom five. In fact, the six stadiums that received the lowest grades for their bathrooms are all among the eight oldest in the MLB.

Meanwhile, SunTrust Park, which opened in 2017 as the home of the Atlanta Braves, had the No. 1-ranked bathrooms in the league.

“It is only entering its third year, so I imagine the bathrooms are both less worn down and designed with the modern bathroom user in mind,” Chris Leyden, a communications manager for SeatGeek, told Boston.com.

Red Sox spokeswoman Zineb Curran told Boston.com that the team is “committed to providing patrons with a great experience when visiting Fenway Park, which includes clean and well maintained restrooms.”

“We have independent evaluators assess the cleanliness of our restrooms a few times a year and we always score high on those evaluations,” Curran said.

Fenway’s evolving fare didn’t fare much better in the eyes of fans. According to the results of SeatGeek’s survey, the park’s food ranked 24th in the MLB.

“Overall, fans said the food options inside the stadium are plentiful, but those looking to save money should consider grabbing a bite to eat prior to entering the park, with many fans referencing the options along Yawkey Way,” SeatGeek wrote on its website, alluding to Fenway Park’s reputation for pricey concessions — particularly beer.

The park also ranked perhaps surprisingly low for its atmosphere: solidly in the middle of the pack at 14th in the league. Despite its historic charm, SeatGeek’s survey noted that Fenway’s seats “may be a bit small and uncomfortable” and the quality of its sightlines can vary (some, of course, argue that those flaws are an inherent part of the park’s charm).

“I have always heard that Fenway is one of the best places to watch a game,” Leyden said. “My suspicion here is that it is a combination of expectations and tougher graders in the Boston area.”