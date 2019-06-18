David Ortiz’s wife says his condition has been upgraded to ‘good’

David Ortiz’s health is officially getting better.

The retired Red Sox legend’s wife, Tiffany Ortiz, says his condition was upgraded to “good” by doctors Tuesday morning at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where the 43-year-old continues to recover from a gunshot wound he suffered last Sunday in the Dominican Republic. In a new statement Tuesday afternoon, she said Ortiz “continues to make progress” in MGH’s intensive care unit.

The condition change to “good” means that Ortiz’s vital signs are stable and within normal limits and that he is resting comfortably. The three-time World Series champion suffered damage to multiple internal organs from the shooting and had to undergo six hours of surgery after being rushed to a local Dominican hospital after the apparent ambush. Doctors have said he is expected to make a full recovery.

In her statement Tuesday, Tiffany Ortiz said their family remains “grateful to everyone who has helped David through this ordeal, both in the Dominican Republic and here in Boston.”

“David’s journey to good health has been bolstered by the many expressions of love that have come to us from across the globe,” she added. “Your support has lifted his spirits tremendously during this challenging time.”

Ortiz’s close family members have described him in characteristically good spirits as he recuperates in the ICU. In a Father’s Day tribute Sunday, Tiffany Ortiz said that the outside support had conveyed to them how “Big Papi” had a “presence as a father figure to all.’’

Dominican authorities said Monday that they had identified the man who paid the hitmen in the assassination plot as Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota, who they say remains a fugitive. It remains unclear if Ortiz, who was shot from behind in the abdomen, was the intended target. Officials have detained 10 people in the case, including the alleged gunman.