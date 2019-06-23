Brock Holt leaves game with left hamstring tightness

Red Sox third baseman Brock Holt is tagged out at home by Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen during the 2nd inning.
Red Sox third baseman Brock Holt is tagged out at home by Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen during the 2nd inning. –Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe
AP,
3:16 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox infielder Brock Holt has left Sunday’s game against Toronto in the fourth inning with left hamstring tightness.

Holt singled with one out in the second, advanced on Christian Vázquez’s single and was cut down at the plate by left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s throw trying to score on Jackie Bradley Jr.’s single.

Holt was replaced by Eduardo Núñez in the top of the fourth.

Holt has been Boston’s hottest hitter since returning from the injured list on May 27, leading the team with a .357 average coming into Sunday.

He went on the IL on April 7 with a scratched right cornea and also on injured his right shoulder while on a rehab assignment.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Massachusetts Canada
Freddy Galvis, right, celebrates his two-run home run that drove in Cavan Biggio as Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez stands near the plate during the seventh inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Blue Jays rally from 6-run deficit, beat Red Sox 8-7 June 22, 2019 | 8:27 PM
7-17-2014 Boston, Mass. Over 500 guests attended NVRGT Night hosted by Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester and his Farrah to benefit Pediatric Center Researsh Foundation, the event was held at the House of Blues. L. to R. are Tiffany Ortiz and her husband Red Sox David Ortiz. Globe photo by Bill Brett
David Ortiz
David Ortiz moved out of intensive care unit, wife says June 22, 2019 | 7:01 PM
John Beecher poses for a portrait after he was selected 30th overall by the Bruins during the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft.
Bruins
3 things Bruins fans should know about 1st-round pick John Beecher June 22, 2019 | 4:43 PM
General Manager Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins arrives at the 2019 NHL Awards.
Bruins
Bruins select Quinn Olson in 3rd round of NHL Draft June 22, 2019 | 3:55 PM
The New Jersey Devils have acquired P.K. Subban from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Steven Santini, Jeremy Davies, and a pair of draft picks.
NHL
Nashville sends defenseman P.K. Subban to New Jersey Devils June 22, 2019 | 1:55 PM
Boston, Ma, Jan. 5, 2018-Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff---NESN production of Bruins game. Alex Kraemer, Sideline Reporter, Bruins interviews David Backes.
Media
NESN, Alex Kraemer part ways June 22, 2019 | 7:28 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
Here's the Celtics' summer league schedule June 22, 2019 | 7:26 AM
Red Sox
Christian Vázquez's walk-off home run caps Red Sox' comeback vs. Blue Jays June 22, 2019 | 12:47 AM
Bruins
Bruins select big center John Beecher at No. 30 in NHL Draft June 21, 2019 | 11:30 PM
5-28-95:Pawtucket, R.I.: Roger Clemens makes his way past the throngs of creative autograph seekers as he heads from the PawSox dugout to the bullpen to prepare for his rehab start.
Red Sox
Roger Clemens inducted into PawSox Hall of Fame June 21, 2019 | 8:33 PM
Celtics
Celtics sign Tacko Fall, a 7-6 center from Central Florida June 21, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Bruins
Bruins to open 2019-20 season Oct. 3 at Dallas June 21, 2019 | 4:13 PM
Romeo Langford Adam Silver NBA Draft
Sports Q
Chad Finn: How would you grade the Celtics' draft choices? June 21, 2019 | 3:21 PM
Tremont Waters
Celtics
5 things to know about Celtics 2nd-round selection Tremont Waters June 21, 2019 | 3:14 PM
Red Sox MLB Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Red Sox power rankings: A franchise cornerstone is at the top June 21, 2019 | 2:12 PM
Don Sweeney Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
What Don Sweeney said ahead of the NHL Draft June 21, 2019 | 12:35 PM
Kendrick Perkins on ESPN
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins recalled being drafted by the Celtics, and how he felt about Boston's food June 21, 2019 | 12:23 PM
Jerry Remy NESN Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Jerry Remy is feeling good, and feeling good about the Red Sox’ chances June 21, 2019 | 10:41 AM
Romeo Langford Celtics
Celtics
How NBA analysts graded the Celtics' draft June 21, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Tommy Heinsohn Mike Gorman Romeo Langford
Celtics
Tommy Heinsohn explains why Romeo Langford was at the top of his draft list June 21, 2019 | 10:07 AM
Billy McKinney watches his game-winning home run to beat the Angels on Thursday night.
Red Sox
Toronto might be a threat come 2020, but they certainly aren't right now June 21, 2019 | 8:40 AM
Carsen Edwards of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at KFC YUM! Center.
Celtics
5 things to know about Celtics 2nd-round selection Carsen Edwards June 21, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Grant Williams speaks with the media during the second day of the NBA draft basketball combine in Chicago.
Celtics
5 things to know about Celtics draft pick Grant Williams June 21, 2019 | 8:23 AM
Romeo Langford NBA Draft 2019
Celtics
5 things to know about Celtics top pick Romeo Langford June 21, 2019 | 8:16 AM
Tennessee forward Grant Williams drives against Purdue center Matt Haarms.
Celtics
Grant Williams doesn't agree with Kyrie Irving that the earth is flat June 21, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Aron Baynes defends against the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Celtics
Celtics reportedly trade Aron Baynes and No. 24 overall pick to Phoenix Suns June 21, 2019 | 7:54 AM
Aaron Judge New York Yankees MLB
MLB
Yankees' Aaron Judge expected to return from injury Friday June 21, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Craig Kimbrel Theo Epstein Chicago Cubs
MLB
Craig Kimbrel says there is no timetable for when he will join the Cubs June 21, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Celtics president Danny Ainge speaks to the media.
Celtics
Danny Ainge: 'I wish I could tell you everything I know, but I can’t' June 21, 2019 | 4:54 AM
Romeo Langford NBA Draft
Celtics
Here are all the moves the Celtics made during the 2019 NBA Draft June 21, 2019 | 3:32 AM