Morning sports update: What Alex Cora had to say about the upcoming Red Sox trip to London

The Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Sunday, 6-1. After dropping the series to Toronto, Boston now hosts the Chicago White Sox for a three-game set starting Monday at 7:10 p.m.

The United States national team continues in the World Cup on Monday, facing Spain in the round of 16 at noon. The winner advances to the quarterfinals to play host nation France on Friday.

On Sunday, Brazil was eliminated from the tournament after losing in extra time to the French. In the aftermath of the defeat, 33-year-old superstar Marta, the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, made a moving speech in which she implored the next generation to keep growing the women’s game:

"Cry in the beginning so you can smile in the end" Marta's message for Brazil's next generation will give you CHILLS. 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/waDAFlgM4F — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2019

Advertisement

Alex Cora’s thoughts on the Red Sox going to London: After the three-game series at Fenway Park against the White Sox concludes on Wednesday (in a day game), the Red Sox embark on the long-planned trip to London for a two-game series against the Yankees.

It will be the first time a regular season baseball game has been played in Europe, with both games being played at London Stadium (a major fixture during the 2012 Summer Olympics and also the current home of the West Ham United Football Club).

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is already preparing his team for the logistics of international travel (the team will get Thursday and Friday off before the series begins on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. EST). He recently held a team meeting to discuss details.

“Logistics, tickets, dress code, all the activities that we have over there,” Cora told reporters of the London meeting. “At the end, it’s two meaningful games. Let’s not forget that.”

“Obviously it’s an important series,” Cora said in an interview with NESN. “It’s not vacation. I’ve been telling people, we’ve got business to do over there. We’re chasing the Yankees right now and those two games are important.”

Advertisement

Boston trails New York in the standings by eight games, and is also currently behind both Texas and Cleveland in the race for the second American League wildcard spot.

One aspect of the game Cora is attempting to plan for is the venue, which has never hosted baseball before.

The pitch is looking class. ONE week away from the #LondonSeries. pic.twitter.com/oN0ulDUoeW — MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2019

“It something we have to talk about,” Cora explained. “Where we’re going to play comes into play, too. The dimensions are not great. It is what it is. We still have to pitch. But we have to be smart, too. We’ve been going over this trip for a while: the surface, the stadium, the logistics, and all that. All that stuff will come into play when we make decisions.”

Buy Tickets







And the field won’t be the only difference. Instead of the usual home ballpark atmosphere of Fenway, the Red Sox will get a taste of English fandom.

Trivia: The last time the Red Sox played an international game was in Tokyo to open the 2008 season. In the first game, Boston defeated the Oakland Athletics 6-5 in extra innings. The Red Sox trailed in the top of the 9th when the game was tied by a solo home run. Which Red Sox outfielder hit the home run?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: He was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates along with Craig Hansen as part of a three-team trade that July that sent Manny Ramirez to the Dodgers and brought Jason Bay to the Red Sox.

More from Boston.com:

A portrait of Zdeno Chara alongside the actual photo:

The latest in Celtics news:

The Celtics are hiring Fairmont (WV) State coach Joe Mazzulla as an assistant coach, league sources tell ESPN. Mazzulla made a strong impression with Celtics G League staff before returning to college two years ago. He played for John Beilein at WVU. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2019

Jason McCourty trolled his brother from their shared Twitter account:

Go play with your kids or something (J-Mac) https://t.co/R5jFroSuV9 — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) June 23, 2019

Advertisement

Arapahoe Basin in Colorado celebrated the start of summer with… snow: Parts of the state recorded up to a foot of fresh powder.

On this day: In 1958, 17-year-old Brazilian Pele scored a hat trick in the World Cup semifinals to help his country beat France, 5-2. He would score two more goals in the final against Sweden, with Brazil winning its first World Cup title, 5-2.

And in 1994, Boston native Jeff Bagwell homered twice in one inning for the Astros, with the first coming against Pedro Martinez’s older brother, Ramon. Houston went on to win against Los Angeles, 16-4.

Daily highlight: Cardinals infielder Kolten Wong started an unorthodox double play with a touch pass:

Trivia answer: Brandon Moss.