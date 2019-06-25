Marco Hernández walks-off the White Sox, Red Sox win 6-5

Hernández beat out an infield single to win the game, continuing his strong play since a long-waited return from injury.

Marco Hernandez Red Sox MLB
Marco Hernández hit an infield single Monday night to give the Red Sox a walk-off win over the White Sox. –The Associated Press
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
7:25 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Marco Hernández is starting to see two years of pain finally bring him some moments of joy.

Hernández beat out an infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth and the Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Monday night.

“When I hit the ball, I don’t see it. I’m just trying to make a play,” Hernandez said. “I had a chance to run and I run hard.”

Andrew Benintendi led off the ninth with a double. J.D. Martinez struck out and Rafael Devers grounded out to first to move Benintendi to third. Fry then intentionally walked Xander Bogaerts, bringing up Bradley Jr. Bogaerts stole second uncontested, prompting Chicago to intentionally walk Bradley to load the bases for Hernández. He grounded the ball to the hole and beat shortstop Tim Anderson’s throw.

It was the second straight walk-off victory at home for Boston, which has won nine of 12.

But it also marked yet another highlight for Hernández, who earned his first-career walk-off hit and is finally contributing after missing the entire 2018 season and enduring multiple surgeries over the past two years to stabilize a left shoulder injury.

After the game, Hernandez spread his arms wide as teammates doused him with a bucket of water in celebration.

It was his second clutch performance this month. He also had a game-tying home run late to help Boston rally to an extra-inning victory at Baltimore on Father’s Day.

He said the support of his teammates is what contributed most about his recent success.

“Even when I was hurt, they never let me be alone,” Hernandez said. “They’re part of my family and I enjoy being here.”

Brandon Workman (7-1) got one out in the eighth, to pick up the victory. Jace Fry (1-3) took the loss for Chicago, which has lost six out of eight.

Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez gave up five runs off six hits, including two home runs over 6 1/3 innings.

“I’m so happy for him,” Rodriguez said of Hernandez. “Everything he’s been through, all those surgeries, all those things to play this game. It’s something special to see.”

Chicago’s Lucas Giolito, who is looking to become the first White Sox All-Star pitcher since Chris Sale and José Quintana in 2016, allowed three runs off six hits, struck out seven and walked four over 5 2/3 innings.

They just did a good job battling, staying with it,” Giolito said. “I think I gave up the lead, let them come back and tie it up two or three times. For me, an unacceptable performance. I need to bear down there at the end of my outing and get through it.”

Yoán Moncada had a two-run home run and José Abreu added a two-out, solo home run for the White Sox.

Chicago was clinging to a 3-2 lead in the sixth when Devers drew a one-out walk, followed by sharp double by Xander Bogarts down the left field line.

Giolito intentionally walked Bradley to load the bases, then struck Christian Vázquez looking on five pitches, to bring up Michael Chavis.

But Chavis was selective and after taking a ball and a strike, and laid off three consecutive balls to draw a walk and tie the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Rick Renteria said right-hander Dylan Covey, who has been on the injured list since June 6 with right shoulder inflammation, will likely have at least one rehab assignment before a decision is made on when he might be activated. “We’ll see how it goes,” Renteria said.

Red Sox: Right-hander Steven Wright is expected to be activated on Tuesday after he was suspended for 80 games in March following positive test for Human Growth Hormone. Manager Alex Cora said Wright would initially out of the bullpen.

DEBUT

Jon Jay finally made his White Sox debut on Tuesday, starting in right field. A free agent pickup from Arizona this winter, Jay had been on the injured list since straining his right hip late during spring training. Renteria said he plans to use the 34-year-old in multiple capacities, playing all three outfield positions.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Carson Fulmer (1-1, 6.35 ERA) was named the starter Tuesday.

Red Sox: David Price will make his fifth start of the month. Since returning from the injured list on May 20 he is 3-0 with a 2.97 ERA.

