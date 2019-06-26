Red Sox beat White Sox 6-3 on a rainy night at Fenway Park

Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run home run, Rafael Devers went 4-4, and David Price struck out nine batters through six innings of work.

Xander Bogaerts Boston Red Sox MLB
Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning during the Red Sox' 6-3 win over the White Sox on Tuesday. –The Associated Press
By
DOUG ALDEN
AP,
7:25 AM

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox celebrated on a soggy field at Fenway Park, hoping they weren’t really halfway through the season.

The defending World Series champions want to go well beyond the 162-game schedule and still have some catching up to do. So a 6-3 win over the White Sox on a rainy Tuesday night wasn’t cause for a grand celebration.

“By no means have we played our best baseball,” pitcher David Price said. “I think we all know that we’re a better team than what we’ve showcased these first 81 games and we need to get better.”

Advertisement

Price struck out nine over six innings Tuesday as the Red Sox and White Sox endured steady rain that surged into a downpour at times.

Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer in the fifth and Rafael Devers went 4-for-4 for Boston, which improved to 44-37 with a victory in their 81st game.

“We’ll take more, obviously, but it is what we are right now,” manager Alex Cora said. “For everything that went wrong in the first half, we’ve got 44 wins. There’s not too many teams that have.”

The start of the game was delayed 24 minutes because of rain, which continued to fall through the first five innings. Just after the rain temporarily let up, Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson sprained his right ankle on a fielding play.

Anderson was carried off the field on the shoulders of manager Rick Renteria and a trainer.

The White Sox said the ankle was sprained and X-rays were negative.

“It seems to be an ankle sprain, but to what degree it’s still left to be determined tomorrow. We’ll see how he feels,” Renteria said.

Renteria said he wasn’t sure if the soggy field had anything to do with the injury.

Advertisement

“I don’t know. I would have to look at it. I do know that it just looked like his foot was planted,” Renteria said. “He was making the throw off to an angle. I couldn’t tell you if that had any bearing on it.”

The rain’s effects were apparent throughout the night, leading to funny hops skipping off the wet field and a bat flying into the stands after it slipped out of Boston catcher Christian Vazquez. A fan caught the bat and was not injured. Anderson was clearly hurt, although the White Sox would say later that X-rays were negative and Anderson was out with a sprain.

Buy Tickets

Price (5-2) worked through the conditions for six innings, holding Chicago to three runs on eight hits. Brandon Workman pitched the ninth for his third save.

José Ruiz (0-1) took the loss after allowing Bogaerts’ two-run shot in the fifth, breaking a 3-all tie.

Rafael Devers was 4-for-4 with an RBI for Boston. He led off the fifth with his second double of the game and Bogaerts followed with a drive out to center.

Vázquez extended his career-high hitting streak to 11 games with a two-run single in the third, tying it at 3-all.

Eduardo Núñez drove in a run for Boston with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Carson Fulmer was Chicago’s “opener,” getting his first start of the season and pitching two innings. Fulmer allowed one unearned run on two hits and a walk, striking out three.

SLICK STUFF

Players for both team had difficulties dealing with the conditions.

Advertisement

Vázquez lost his grip while taking a swing in the second inning and the bat twirled all the way to a fan sitting several rows behind Chicago’s dugout. The bat was moving slow enough that the fan caught it and was not harmed, smiling and waiving when the fans gave him a rousing cheer.

The series is the only visit the White Sox will make to Boston this summer and postponing the game for a doubleheader Wednesday was unlikely, given the Red Sox were scheduled to fly Wednesday night to London for a pair of games this weekend against the New York Yankees.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: 2B Yolmer Sánchez was running a high fever and went back to the team hotel, Renteria said. . After Anderson was helped to the dugout, Leury Garcia moved in from center field to play short and Ryan Cordell came off the bench and took over in center.

Red Sox: RHP Heath Hembree (right elbow strain) and 1B/DH Mitch Moreland (right quadriceps strain) will not travel for this weekend’s games in London, manager Alex Cora said. 1B Steve Pearce (low back strain) is also unlikely to make the trip. Cora said as much as he’d love to have a healthy roster, it’s a long trip and he doesn’t want risk any players by rushing their return. “We’ve got to be smart and that’s the challenges of the whole thing,” Cora said.

UP NEXT

White Sox right-hander Reynaldo López (4-7, 6.23 ERA) faces Boston lefty Chris Sale (3-7). The game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start Wednesday.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Larry Bird, left, and Magic Johnson accept lifetime achievement awards at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Celtics
Larry Bird shared his thoughts on the NBA today June 25, 2019 | 4:53 PM
Steven Kampfer Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruins sign Steven Kampfer to two-year extension June 25, 2019 | 2:59 PM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Here's the Bruins' 2019-20 schedule June 25, 2019 | 12:50 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Marcus Smart won the NBA's Hustle Award June 25, 2019 | 10:49 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Joe Namath told Howard Stern why he thinks Tom Brady is the best quarterback of all time June 25, 2019 | 10:43 AM
Boston Celtics 2019 NBA basketball draft player, Grant Williams smiles during a news conference to introduce the new team players, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
'People are going to fall in love with him' June 25, 2019 | 10:37 AM
Bojan Bogdanovic Kyrie Irving NBA
NBA
There's more to this NBA free agency than superstars June 25, 2019 | 8:42 AM
Mickey Callaway New York Mets MLB
MLB
Mets fine manager Mickey Callaway, pitcher Jason Vargas after confrontation with reporter June 25, 2019 | 8:11 AM
Marco Hernandez Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Marco Hernández walks-off the White Sox, Red Sox win 6-5 June 25, 2019 | 7:25 AM
John Beecher Boston Bruins NHL Draft
Bruins
How experts are grading the Bruins' NHL Draft June 25, 2019 | 7:11 AM
Patriots
Julian Edelman’s new documentary looks like a winner June 25, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Tiger Woods during the final round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 16, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California.
Golf
Tiger Woods removed from wrongful death lawsuit June 24, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Soccer
What Liverpool legend John Barnes thought of his visit to Fenway Park ahead of the team's return to Boston June 24, 2019 | 6:36 PM
NHL Entry Draft 2019
Bruins
One thing to know about each member of the Bruins' 2019 draft class June 24, 2019 | 6:01 PM
Megan Rapinoe US Women's Soccer World Cup
Soccer
Megan Rapinoe scores twice, US advances to World Cup quarterfinals with 2-1 win over Spain June 24, 2019 | 2:32 PM
Neither Michael Chavis nor anyone else could save the Red Sox from an ugly rubber-game loss on Sunday to Toronto.
Red Sox
Nearing halfway, was the priority for the 2019 Red Sox this winter really a title? June 24, 2019 | 11:34 AM
Alex Cora London Red Sox
Red Sox
What Alex Cora had to say about the upcoming Red Sox trip to London June 24, 2019 | 10:08 AM
Rose Lavelle United States World Cup Soccer
Soccer
US midfielder Rose Lavelle soaring in her first World Cup June 24, 2019 | 7:44 AM
New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway, left, and pitcher Jason Vargas during a June 16 game at Citi Field.
MLB
Mets manager, player have confrontation with reporter June 23, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Red Sox
Stroman, Gurriel lead Blue Jays over Red Sox 6-1 June 23, 2019 | 4:58 PM
Red Sox third baseman Brock Holt is tagged out at home by Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen during the 2nd inning.
Red Sox
Brock Holt leaves game with left hamstring tightness June 23, 2019 | 3:16 PM
Freddy Galvis, right, celebrates his two-run home run that drove in Cavan Biggio as Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez stands near the plate during the seventh inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Blue Jays rally from 6-run deficit, beat Red Sox 8-7 June 22, 2019 | 8:27 PM
7-17-2014 Boston, Mass. Over 500 guests attended NVRGT Night hosted by Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester and his Farrah to benefit Pediatric Center Researsh Foundation, the event was held at the House of Blues. L. to R. are Tiffany Ortiz and her husband Red Sox David Ortiz. Globe photo by Bill Brett
David Ortiz
David Ortiz moved out of intensive care unit, wife says June 22, 2019 | 7:01 PM
John Beecher poses for a portrait after he was selected 30th overall by the Bruins during the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft.
Bruins
3 things Bruins fans should know about 1st-round pick John Beecher June 22, 2019 | 4:43 PM
General Manager Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins arrives at the 2019 NHL Awards.
Bruins
Bruins select Quinn Olson in 3rd round of NHL Draft June 22, 2019 | 3:55 PM
The New Jersey Devils have acquired P.K. Subban from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Steven Santini, Jeremy Davies, and a pair of draft picks.
NHL
Nashville sends defenseman P.K. Subban to New Jersey Devils June 22, 2019 | 1:55 PM
Boston, Ma, Jan. 5, 2018-Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff---NESN production of Bruins game. Alex Kraemer, Sideline Reporter, Bruins interviews David Backes.
Media
NESN, Alex Kraemer part ways June 22, 2019 | 7:28 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
Here's the Celtics' summer league schedule June 22, 2019 | 7:26 AM
Red Sox
Christian Vázquez's walk-off home run caps Red Sox' comeback vs. Blue Jays June 22, 2019 | 12:47 AM
Bruins
Bruins select big center John Beecher at No. 30 in NHL Draft June 21, 2019 | 11:30 PM